Zero-fee fundraising for Hospitals and Clinics

Healing Hands: Monthly Care Circle
Enable supporters to set up monthly gifts to fund ongoing patient care and equipment maintenance. Recurring donations ensure sustained revenue without manual follow-ups.
Critical Care Capital Campaign
Launch a targeted capital drive for new wing expansions or state-of-the-art equipment. A dedicated donation form streamlines contributions and highlights funding milestones.
Walk for Wellness: Community Steps Challenge
Engage donors and staff in a peer-to-peer virtual walk or run, where participants raise sponsorships for each mile. Personal fundraising pages boost visibility and drive participation.
White Coat Gala & Sponsorship Evening
Sell tickets to a formal fundraising dinner with guest speakers and hospital tours. Zeffy's event tools handle RSVPs, seating plans, and payment processing fee-free.
Wellness Raffle: Win a Home Care Package
Offer raffle tickets for a chance to win a curated home health and wellness kit, giving supporters a fun way to contribute. Raffle management and ticket distribution are fully automated.
Hope Advocates: Donor Membership Program
Create tiered membership levels offering exclusive hospital newsletters, priority event invitations, and recognition. Membership dues drive reliable funding and deepen donor engagement.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🩺 100 free pediatric exams
Ensuring healthy starts for local children
💉 250 vaccination doses
Protecting families from preventable diseases
🏥 50 telehealth consultations
Bringing specialist care to rural communities
🩹 500 wound care kits
Providing comfort and faster healing for patients
🔬 25 diagnostic screenings
Catching life-threatening conditions early
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Hospitals and Clinics
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Hospitals and Clinics
🏊 Splash & Support Swimathon
Host a community pool swimathon where participants collect per-lap sponsors to fund vital hospital equipment this summer.
🚴 Ride the Cure Bike Rally
Organize a bike rally or virtual ride where sponsors pledge per mile to support patient care programs at clinics.
🍧 Cool Relief Shave Ice Sale
Set up a summer shave ice stand at local events, with proceeds funding pediatric therapy equipment and patient comfort.
🎒 Care Kit Summer Drive
Run an online drive for supporters to sponsor and ship hygiene and comfort kits directly to hospital wards.
📱 Sunset Selfie Health Challenge
Encourage fans to post sunset selfies with a campaign hashtag and $5 donation to help cover uninsured patient bills.
🌐 Stories of Hope Online Gala
Host a livestream gala with patient stories, live donation meters, and interactive segments to raise funds for care innovation.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Hospitals and Clinics fundraising ideas
Top grants for Hospitals and Clinics in 2025
CommonSpirit Health Community Health Improvement Grants
CommonSpirit Health
Up to $150,000
Supports projects addressing community health needs, with an application period from July 14 to September 12, 2025.
Bristol Myers Squibb Corporate Giving
Bristol Myers Squibb
Various
Funds disease awareness, access to care, patient support, and health equity advocacy with a rolling application deadline.
Jay L. Smith Family Foundation Grants
Jay L. Smith Family Foundation
$5,000-$30,000
Supports Alzheimer's and cancer research/healthcare, elderly care, suicide prevention, and domestic violence prevention with a rolling application deadline.
Highmark Foundation Grant Opportunity
Highmark Foundation
$50,000 (most common)
Funds evidence-based programs impacting multiple counties with a rolling application deadline.
Top companies that donate to Hospitals and Clinics in 2025
McKesson Foundation
Dedicated to advancing health outcomes and removing barriers to quality healthcare, particularly for vulnerable communities.
AstraZeneca Foundation
Works to advance health equity and foster community wellbeing by providing grants and capacity-building support to nonprofits.
Bristol Myers Squibb
Offers corporate giving support to organizations that assist patients and their families, enhance healthcare, and advance scientific knowledge.
Gilead Sciences
Aims to build healthier communities by breaking down barriers to healthcare access through its corporate giving programs.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Hospitals and Clinics? What's the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is truly 100% free for Hospitals and Clinics. We don't charge any platform fees or processing fees. Our platform is supported by optional tips from donors who appreciate the value of their entire gift reaching your mission. That's it - no catch!
Can Hospitals and Clinics use Zeffy to collect donations?
Absolutely! Hospitals and Clinics can use Zeffy to collect all types of donations, including one-time gifts, event tickets, and set up recurring donations - all without any fees. Every dollar donated goes directly to support the health and care initiatives important to your mission.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Hospitals and Clinics run with Zeffy?
Hospitals and Clinics can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. From peer-to-peer fundraisers to ticketed events and recurring donation programs, Zeffy supports all your fundraising needs with ease and at no cost.
What's the best fundraising platform for Hospitals and Clinics?
Zeffy is the best choice for Hospitals and Clinics seeking a 100% free fundraising platform. Unlike others that may charge hidden fees, Zeffy ensures that every cent donated goes directly to your cause, helping build trust with donors and maximizing your fundraising efforts.