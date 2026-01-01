data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"
Launch a Sponsor-a-Senior-Pet Program
Invite donors to provide monthly support for retired animals’ food and medical care, guaranteeing stable funds for ongoing needs. Recurring gifts keep tails wagging and bills covered all year.
Kick Off an Emergency Vet Fund Drive
Use a custom donation form to collect one-time gifts for urgent medical treatments and rehabilitations. Quick checkout ensures no animal endures pain waiting for funding.
Organize a Tail-Wag Trot Peer-to-Peer Walk
Mobilize supporters to raise sponsorships for a community fun run benefiting retired rescue animals. Peer-to-peer pages amplify reach and nurture donor networks.
Sell Tickets to a Senior Pet Parade & Picnic
Host an outdoor gathering where adopters and supporters mingle with senior animals while enjoying food trucks and activities. Paid tickets cover event costs and generate funds for ongoing care.
data-usecase-icon="store"
Open an Online Rescue Boutique
Feature t-shirts, calendars, and handmade pet toys branded with your rescue’s retired stars. Every sale promotes your cause and funds cozy bedding and special treats.
Create a Golden Paws Membership Club
Offer tiered membership levels with perks like behind-the-scenes updates, member-only meetups, and branded swag. A membership program builds loyal support and reliable income.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🐾 50 veterinary wellness exams
Ensure early detection so senior animals live longer, happier lives.
🍲 500 specialized senior meals
Nourish aging pets with tailored diets to boost energy and health.
🛏️ 25 orthopedic beds
Offer soothing comfort for animals with aching joints to rest peacefully.
🎾 100 enrichment toys
Stimulate retired pets' minds and reduce stress through playful engagement.
💉 100 preventive treatments
Shield senior companions from illness with vital vaccines and parasite care.
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Retired Animal Rescues
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Retired Animal Rescues
🏖️ Beachside Bark Walkathon
Supporters get sponsored per mile walking retired dogs along the beach, raising funds and awareness for your rescue.
🎨 Rescue Pup Portrait Auction
Commission or bid on custom pet portraits by local artists, with proceeds benefiting retired rescues.
📱 #PawsitivePhoto Challenge
Encourage supporters to post pet selfies with your hashtag; sponsors donate per post to boost rescue funds.
🌭 Pup & Picnic Pop-Up
Host a park picnic with food trucks and adoptable retirees; ticket sales and vendor fees support your mission.
🎶 Bark & Brew Summer Concert
Partner with a brewery for a dog-friendly outdoor show; ticket sales and a portion of drink sales raise funds.
🍦 Ice Cream for Paws Day
Team up with a local ice cream shop for a one-day flavor sale, donating proceeds to care for retired animals.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Retired Animal Rescues fundraising ideas
Top grants for Retired Animal Rescues in 2025
Better Together Awards
Michigan Pet Alliance
$1,000 - $3,000
Recognizes organizations that partner and collaborate to save lives and improve animal care; applications due by July 7, 2025.
ASPCA Grants Program
ASPCA
Up to $1.8 million
Supports adoption at shelters and rescues; specific grant categories and deadlines vary, with some opening throughout the year.
Petco Love Grants
Petco Love
Not specified in snippet
Supports animal welfare initiatives for eligible pet shelter and adoption organizations; application details available on their website.
Walmart Community Grants (Spark Good Local Grant)
Walmart
Not specified in snippet
Supports local community projects, including those for animal welfare; 2025 review cycles include August 1 – October 15, 2025, and November 3 – December 31, 2025.
Top companies that donate to Retired Animal Rescues in 2025
Pedigree Foundation
Offers grants to 501(c)(3) organizations for programs that help dogs.
Banfield Foundation
Supports animal welfare organizations providing veterinary care, shelter, and disaster relief to pets in need.
Bissell Pet Foundation
Supports shelters and rescue organizations.
Petco Love
Supports non-profit animal organizations that care for animals in need.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Retired Animal Rescues? What's the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for retired animal rescues! You pay no platform fees, processing fees, or hidden costs. We're supported by optional tips from donors who love what we stand for and want to ensure you keep every dollar for the animals in your care. No catch!
Can Retired Animal Rescues use Zeffy to collect donations?
Absolutely! Retired animal rescues can use Zeffy to collect general donations, set up recurring giving, and even sell event tickets—all without any fees. Your donors' generosity supports the welfare of animals directly, without losing a penny to fees.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Retired Animal Rescues run with Zeffy?
Retired animal rescues can run various campaigns with Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed events, and recurring donation drives. Whether you're organizing a charity auction or setting up a monthly giving program, Zeffy has you covered.
What's the best fundraising platform for Retired Animal Rescues?
Zeffy is the best choice for retired animal rescues looking for a truly 100% free fundraising platform. While other platforms hide fees or costs in the fine print, Zeffy ensures every dollar raised goes directly to your mission—taking care of those who depend on you.