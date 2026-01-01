Button Text

Keep 100% of your retired animal rescue's donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Retired Animal Rescues, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Retired Animal Rescues

How Zeffy helps Retired Animal Rescues raise money

Retired Animal Rescues use Zeffy to fund everything from from senior pet sponsorships to emergency vet relief—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Launch a Sponsor-a-Senior-Pet Program

Invite donors to provide monthly support for retired animals’ food and medical care, guaranteeing stable funds for ongoing needs. Recurring gifts keep tails wagging and bills covered all year.

Kick Off an Emergency Vet Fund Drive

Use a custom donation form to collect one-time gifts for urgent medical treatments and rehabilitations. Quick checkout ensures no animal endures pain waiting for funding.

Organize a Tail-Wag Trot Peer-to-Peer Walk

Mobilize supporters to raise sponsorships for a community fun run benefiting retired rescue animals. Peer-to-peer pages amplify reach and nurture donor networks.

Sell Tickets to a Senior Pet Parade & Picnic

Host an outdoor gathering where adopters and supporters mingle with senior animals while enjoying food trucks and activities. Paid tickets cover event costs and generate funds for ongoing care.

Open an Online Rescue Boutique

Feature t-shirts, calendars, and handmade pet toys branded with your rescue’s retired stars. Every sale promotes your cause and funds cozy bedding and special treats.

Create a Golden Paws Membership Club

Offer tiered membership levels with perks like behind-the-scenes updates, member-only meetups, and branded swag. A membership program builds loyal support and reliable income.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your retired animal rescue raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🐾 50 veterinary wellness exams

Ensure early detection so senior animals live longer, happier lives.

🍲 500 specialized senior meals

Nourish aging pets with tailored diets to boost energy and health.

🛏️ 25 orthopedic beds

Offer soothing comfort for animals with aching joints to rest peacefully.

🎾 100 enrichment toys

Stimulate retired pets' minds and reduce stress through playful engagement.

💉 100 preventive treatments

Shield senior companions from illness with vital vaccines and parasite care.

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Retired Animal Rescues

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Retired Animal Rescues

🏖️ Beachside Bark Walkathon

Supporters get sponsored per mile walking retired dogs along the beach, raising funds and awareness for your rescue.

🎨 Rescue Pup Portrait Auction

Commission or bid on custom pet portraits by local artists, with proceeds benefiting retired rescues.

📱 #PawsitivePhoto Challenge

Encourage supporters to post pet selfies with your hashtag; sponsors donate per post to boost rescue funds.

🌭 Pup & Picnic Pop-Up

Host a park picnic with food trucks and adoptable retirees; ticket sales and vendor fees support your mission.

🎶 Bark & Brew Summer Concert

Partner with a brewery for a dog-friendly outdoor show; ticket sales and a portion of drink sales raise funds.

🍦 Ice Cream for Paws Day

Team up with a local ice cream shop for a one-day flavor sale, donating proceeds to care for retired animals.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Retired Animal Rescues fundraising ideas

Browse all retired animal rescue fundraising ideas

Top grants for Retired Animal Rescues in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your retired animal rescue. These options are a great place to start.

Better Together Awards

Michigan Pet Alliance

$1,000 - $3,000

Recognizes organizations that partner and collaborate to save lives and improve animal care; applications due by July 7, 2025.

Apply now

ASPCA Grants Program

ASPCA

Up to $1.8 million

Supports adoption at shelters and rescues; specific grant categories and deadlines vary, with some opening throughout the year.

Apply now

Petco Love Grants

Petco Love

Not specified in snippet

Supports animal welfare initiatives for eligible pet shelter and adoption organizations; application details available on their website.

Apply now

Walmart Community Grants (Spark Good Local Grant)

Walmart

Not specified in snippet

Supports local community projects, including those for animal welfare; 2025 review cycles include August 1 – October 15, 2025, and November 3 – December 31, 2025.

Apply now

Find more retired animal rescue grants

Top companies that donate to Retired Animal Rescues in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your retired animal rescue’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Pedigree Foundation

Offers grants to 501(c)(3) organizations for programs that help dogs.

Get in touch

Banfield Foundation

Supports animal welfare organizations providing veterinary care, shelter, and disaster relief to pets in need.

Get in touch

Bissell Pet Foundation

Supports shelters and rescue organizations.

Get in touch

Petco Love

Supports non-profit animal organizations that care for animals in need.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Retired Animal Rescues? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for retired animal rescues! You pay no platform fees, processing fees, or hidden costs. We're supported by optional tips from donors who love what we stand for and want to ensure you keep every dollar for the animals in your care. No catch!

Can Retired Animal Rescues use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Retired animal rescues can use Zeffy to collect general donations, set up recurring giving, and even sell event tickets—all without any fees. Your donors' generosity supports the welfare of animals directly, without losing a penny to fees.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Retired Animal Rescues run with Zeffy?

Retired animal rescues can run various campaigns with Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed events, and recurring donation drives. Whether you're organizing a charity auction or setting up a monthly giving program, Zeffy has you covered.

What's the best fundraising platform for Retired Animal Rescues?

Zeffy is the best choice for retired animal rescues looking for a truly 100% free fundraising platform. While other platforms hide fees or costs in the fine print, Zeffy ensures every dollar raised goes directly to your mission—taking care of those who depend on you.

