Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Retired Animal Rescues? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for retired animal rescues! You pay no platform fees, processing fees, or hidden costs. We're supported by optional tips from donors who love what we stand for and want to ensure you keep every dollar for the animals in your care. No catch!

Can Retired Animal Rescues use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Retired animal rescues can use Zeffy to collect general donations, set up recurring giving, and even sell event tickets—all without any fees. Your donors' generosity supports the welfare of animals directly, without losing a penny to fees.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Retired Animal Rescues run with Zeffy?

Retired animal rescues can run various campaigns with Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed events, and recurring donation drives. Whether you're organizing a charity auction or setting up a monthly giving program, Zeffy has you covered.

What's the best fundraising platform for Retired Animal Rescues?

Zeffy is the best choice for retired animal rescues looking for a truly 100% free fundraising platform. While other platforms hide fees or costs in the fine print, Zeffy ensures every dollar raised goes directly to your mission—taking care of those who depend on you.