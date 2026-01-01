🐾 Paw-some Picnic Party

Host a pet-friendly picnic with adoptable animals, ticket sales, and sponsor booths to raise funds while matching pups with families in a fun outdoor setting.

🎽 Strut for Strays

Organize a summer fun run/walk where participants gather sponsors per mile, enjoy treats at the finish, boosting rescue funds and healthy community engagement.

📸 Paws & Pose Photo Contest

Run an online pet photo contest—entry fee per photo, public votes by small donations. Celebrate furry friends and spark friendly giving.

🛁 Bubble-Tail Car Wash

Set up a weekend car wash staffed by volunteers and adoptable pups. Drivers donate for a wash and a meet-&-greet, washing away dirt and raising funds.

🎥 Behind-the-Barks Virtual Tour

Live-stream a day in the shelter: meet animals, tour spaces, and share rescue stories. Viewers donate or buy virtual tickets to support operations.

🍹 Yappy Hour Pop-Up

Partner with a local café/brewery for a dog-friendly happy hour. Portion of sales, donation jars, and pup treats benefit rescue programs.

