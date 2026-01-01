data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"
Sponsor-A-Pet Monthly Club
Set up a monthly sponsorship program where donors commit to support a rescue animal’s care, ensuring stable funding for food, shelter, and medical needs.
Paws & People Adoption Day
Sell entry tickets to your community adoption fair to cover venue costs and connect families with their new furry friends in a fee-free experience.
Paws for a Cause Walkathon
Empower supporters to create personal fundraising pages and collect pledges per mile, turning every step into vital funding for shelter operations.
Rescue Raffle Basket Bonanza
Offer themed gift baskets full of pet goodies and sell raffle tickets online, raising funds for emergency surgeries and critical treatments.
PawPrints Apparel Shop
Open an online store to sell branded tees, bandanas, and mugs so supporters can showcase their love for rescues while funding your mission.
Emergency Medical Fund Drive
Launch a targeted donation form for urgent medical cases, mobilizing your community to give quickly and save lives without any platform fees.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🐾 25 spay/neuter surgeries
to curb overpopulation and give pets a chance at loving homes
🎁 50 adoption kits
complete with collars, leashes, and welcome guides for forever families
💉 200 vaccinations
protecting vulnerable kittens and puppies from deadly diseases
🥣 1,000 meals of nutritious food
keeping hungry rescues strong and healthy until they find homes
🚐 10 rescue transport runs
moving animals from high-risk areas to safe, loving shelters
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Small Animal Rescues
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Small Animal Rescues
🐾 Paw-some Picnic Party
Host a pet-friendly picnic with adoptable animals, ticket sales, and sponsor booths to raise funds while matching pups with families in a fun outdoor setting.
🎽 Strut for Strays
Organize a summer fun run/walk where participants gather sponsors per mile, enjoy treats at the finish, boosting rescue funds and healthy community engagement.
📸 Paws & Pose Photo Contest
Run an online pet photo contest—entry fee per photo, public votes by small donations. Celebrate furry friends and spark friendly giving.
🛁 Bubble-Tail Car Wash
Set up a weekend car wash staffed by volunteers and adoptable pups. Drivers donate for a wash and a meet-&-greet, washing away dirt and raising funds.
🎥 Behind-the-Barks Virtual Tour
Live-stream a day in the shelter: meet animals, tour spaces, and share rescue stories. Viewers donate or buy virtual tickets to support operations.
🍹 Yappy Hour Pop-Up
Partner with a local café/brewery for a dog-friendly happy hour. Portion of sales, donation jars, and pup treats benefit rescue programs.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Small Animal Rescues fundraising ideas
Top grants for Small Animal Rescues in 2025
ASPCA The Rescue Effect Campaign Grants
ASPCA
$3,300-$30,000
Supports adoption and operations at animal welfare organizations during the 2025 The Rescue Effect campaign, which runs through August, September, and October 2025; the application period is now closed.
ASPCA Research Grants
ASPCA
$20,000-$50,000
Supports research in areas such as Psychological Trauma Research, Applied Behavior Research, Access to Veterinary Care Research, Cruelty Research, and Farm Animal Welfare Research; the RFP will open on May 15, 2025, and close on July 31, 2025.
Cold Noses Foundation Grants
Cold Noses Foundation
$2,000-$5,000
Supports programs focused on education, community outreach, and medical care for animals in need; the application period for North America and Territories is July 1 Ã¢ÂÂ July 31.
Top companies that donate to Small Animal Rescues in 2025
Walmart
Supports nonprofits through local grants and its Spark Good program.
ASPCA
Provides grants to animal shelters and rescue groups.
Rachael Ray (via Best Friends Animal Society)
Funds projects that increase lifesaving of cats and dogs in U.S. shelters.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Small Animal Rescues? What's the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Small Animal Rescues! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We're supported by optional tips from generous donors who appreciate our mission to help nonprofits keep every dollar directed towards their cause. There's no catch!
Can Small Animal Rescues use Zeffy to collect adoption donations?
Absolutely! Small Animal Rescues can use Zeffy to collect adoption donations, manage event tickets, and even set up recurring donations—all without paying a single fee. This means more funds go towards caring for the animals and your rescue efforts.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Small Animal Rescues run with Zeffy?
Small Animal Rescues can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed adoption events, and recurring donation programs. No matter your fundraising strategy, Zeffy's tools are designed to be zero-cost and user-friendly.
What's the best fundraising platform for Small Animal Rescues?
Zeffy is the best choice for Small Animal Rescues as it's the only truly 100% free fundraising platform. Unlike others that charge hidden or processing fees, Zeffy ensures every donation goes directly into supporting your mission—helping more animals find loving homes.