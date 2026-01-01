Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Cat Rescues? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Cat Rescues! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We operate entirely on optional tips from donors who want to support our zero-fee mission, so you can focus every dollar on saving more cats.

Can Cat Rescues use Zeffy to collect donations for medical expenses?

Absolutely! Cat Rescues can use Zeffy to collect donations for medical expenses, adoptions, event tickets, and even set up recurring donations to ensure consistent support — all without paying any fees. This means more resources can be directed to the cats in need.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Cat Rescues run with Zeffy?

Cat Rescues can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraisers where supporters help raise money, organizing ticketed events for community engagement, and managing recurring donation programs to provide ongoing support. Whatever your fundraising needs, Zeffy's got you covered.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Cat Rescues?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Cat Rescues. Other platforms may claim to be 'free' but often have hidden fees. With Zeffy, every dollar raised goes directly to your mission of rescuing cats, without any deductions for platform fees. This kind of transparency builds trust with your donors.