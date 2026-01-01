🐍 Reptile Selfie Challenge

Supporters snap reptile selfies, tag friends and donate per post to boost awareness and raise funds for rescued snakes and lizards all summer.

🐢 Turtle Trivia Night

Host a virtual turtle quiz via video chat. Guests buy tickets, answer fun turtle trivia, and compete for prizes while supporting rescue care.

🍦 Scales & Shakes Festival

Partner with a local ice cream shop for a ‘Scales & Shakes’ day. A portion of every reptile-themed shake sold supports rescue operations and turtles in need.

🎨 Shell Art Workshop

Invite families to paint ceramic turtle shells at a community art night. Ticket sales cover materials and fund habitat enrichment for rescued turtles.

🦎 Reptile Yoga in the Park

Morning yoga classes in the park featuring gentle lizard encounters. Participants donate to join and learn calming reptile care tips.

🔨 Habitat Build Day

Organize a volunteer day to build outdoor reptile habitats. Local sponsors pledge per structure, and volunteers donate a small fee to support materials.

