Emergency Vet Fund Drive
Collect one-time donations to cover urgent vet bills and lifesaving treatments for rescue rabbits, ensuring funds go directly to care. A targeted form makes it easy for supporters to give exactly what’s needed when it matters most.
Hop Sponsor Monthly Support Team
Invite donors to sponsor a rescue bunny with a small monthly gift, providing steady funding for food, housing, and health checks. Automatic monthly gifts build reliable income and deepen donor commitment.
Bunny Hop Peer Fundraiser
Empower volunteers and adopters to create personal pages and raise funds for rabbit care through a friendly ‘Hop Race’ challenge. Peer-to-peer pages spread awareness while generating new donors.
Spring Open House & Adoption Fair
Sell tickets to an open-house adoption event where supporters meet adoptable rabbits, tour the shelter, and learn care tips. Ticket sales fund operations and boost adoption visibility.
Bunny Basket Raffle Bonanza
Offer themed gift baskets filled with rabbit care supplies and treats in a year-round raffle. Affordable tickets encourage repeat entries and fund essential rescue services.
Hop Shop: Bunny Merch Online
Open an online store selling rabbit-themed apparel, mugs, and stickers to raise unrestricted funds. Supporters show off their bunny love while contributing 100% of proceeds to rescue work.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
💉 20 spay/neuter surgeries
Prevent unwanted litters and keep rescued rabbits healthy.
🩺 25 full wellness exams
Ensure every bunny gets a clean bill of health and peace of mind.
🍀 125 lbs of premium hay
Provide daily nutrition for happy, active rabbits.
🏡 10 weeks of foster care for 10 rabbits
Offer safe, loving homes as they recover and await adoption.
🛠️ Enrichment upgrades for 5 enclosures
Add tunnels, toys, and hideaways for a stimulating environment.
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Rabbit Rescues
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Rabbit Rescues
🏃 Hop for Hope 5K
Community 5K run/walk where supporters hop like bunnies or wear ears, raising sponsorships to fund rabbit rescue care and enrichment.
📸 Bunny Selfie Challenge
Social media challenge: post a bunny-themed selfie, tag friends, and donate per post to unlock rescue milestones and engage your followers.
🌿 Garden for Bunnies Plant Sale
Summer market of bunny-safe herbs and veggies grown by volunteers—funds support rescue nutrition and cozy habitats for rabbits.
🎟️ Rabbit Rescue Summer Gala
Casual outdoor gala with a silent auction, bunny meet-and-greet stations, and summer refreshments to fund rescue operations.
🐰 Online Bunny Art Auction
Timed online auction showcasing donated rabbit-themed art—engage art lovers while raising funds and awareness for rescued bunnies.
🍹 Bunnies & Mocktails Social
Family-friendly summer mixer with bunny-themed mocktails, light bites, and donation stations to support rescue care and growth.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Rabbit Rescues fundraising ideas
Top grants for Rabbit Rescues in 2025
Rachael Ray Save Them All Grants
Best Friends Animal Society
Up to $50,000
Funds projects that increase lifesaving of cats and dogs in U.S. shelters; applications open year-round for projects impacting shelters with a lifesaving gap.
Petco Love Grant
Petco Love
Up to $50,000
Supports animal welfare organizations focused on sheltering and adoptions; application periods in September 2025 and February-March 2026.
Grant Opportunities
ASPCApro
Up to $1.8 million
Supports adoption at shelters and rescues.
Annual Rescue Grant Program
Oxbow Animal Health
Approximately $25,000 total (distributed among 6-10 organizations)
Provides financial support to animal rescue organizations.
Top companies that donate to Rabbit Rescues in 2025
Walmart
Supports nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs.
ASPCA
Provides cash grants, sponsorships, and training to U.S.-based nonprofit animal welfare organizations.
Microsoft
Provides grants and partnerships to various organizations through its corporate responsibility initiatives.
Supports various initiatives through its corporate responsibility programs.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Rabbit Rescues? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Rabbit Rescues! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We're supported by optional tips from donors who want to help keep the platform free for rescues like yours. That's it—no catch!
Can Rabbit Rescues use Zeffy to collect donations for adoptions or sponsorships?
Absolutely! Rabbit Rescues can use Zeffy to collect donations for adoptions, sponsorships, event tickets, and set up recurring giving. All of this happens without any fees, ensuring every dollar supports your mission of rescuing rabbits.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Rabbit Rescues run with Zeffy?
Rabbit Rescues can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. Whether it’s peer-to-peer fundraising, ticketed adoption events, or setting up monthly sponsorship programs for continuous support, Zeffy has you covered, all for free.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Rabbit Rescues?
Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Rabbit Rescues. While other platforms may charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy doesn’t take a penny. This ensures that more money goes directly to helping rabbits in need, which is exactly where it belongs.