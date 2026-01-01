Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Rabbit Rescues? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Rabbit Rescues! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We're supported by optional tips from donors who want to help keep the platform free for rescues like yours. That's it—no catch!

Can Rabbit Rescues use Zeffy to collect donations for adoptions or sponsorships?

Absolutely! Rabbit Rescues can use Zeffy to collect donations for adoptions, sponsorships, event tickets, and set up recurring giving. All of this happens without any fees, ensuring every dollar supports your mission of rescuing rabbits.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Rabbit Rescues run with Zeffy?

Rabbit Rescues can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. Whether it’s peer-to-peer fundraising, ticketed adoption events, or setting up monthly sponsorship programs for continuous support, Zeffy has you covered, all for free.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Rabbit Rescues?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Rabbit Rescues. While other platforms may charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy doesn’t take a penny. This ensures that more money goes directly to helping rabbits in need, which is exactly where it belongs.