🐴 Stable Selfie Challenge

Supporters share horse-themed selfies for pledges per post, boosting awareness and raising funds via peer support.

🏇 Rescue Ride-a-thon

Riders gather sponsorships per mile in a summer trail ride event, showcasing rescued horses and raising funds through community pledges.

🍔 Barnyard BBQ Bash

Host a family-friendly BBQ at the rescue with tickets, games, tours, and raffles to raise funds and deepen community ties.

🎨 Hoofprints Art Auction

Hold an art auction featuring horse-themed works donated by local artists—sell tickets and artwork online or onsite to support rescue care.

🎥 Virtual Stable Tour

Livestream a summer stable tour with Q&A sessions—invite virtual donors to give live as they meet rescued horses and learn shelter needs.

🛍️ Hooves & Goods Pop-Up Shop

Set up a summer pop-up shop selling branded merch and artisan goods onsite and online, giving a portion of sales to horse rescue programs.

