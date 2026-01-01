Button Text

Keep 100% of your zoo animal rescue’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Zoo Animal Rescues, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Zoo Animal Rescues

How Zeffy helps Zoo Animal Rescues raise money

Zoo Animal Rescues use Zeffy to fund everything from from emergency vet care to animal sponsorship club—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Emergency Veterinary Care Fund

Launch a fee-free online campaign to cover urgent vet bills and critical treatments for rescued wildlife. A focused donation form helps donors see exactly how their gift saves lives.

Founders Circle: Adopt-an-Animal Sponsorship Club

Invite supporters to sponsor animals with monthly contributions, providing steady income for food, enrichment, and care. Recurring donations build long-term relationships and predictable revenue.

Rescue Run for Wildlife 5K

Mobilize your community to raise funds by running or walking, with participants creating personal pages to gather sponsorships. Peer-to-peer expands your reach through friends and family.

Behind-the-Scenes Safari Tours

Sell tickets for exclusive guided tours at the rescue, giving donors an insider experience while funding daily operations. Event ticketing simplifies attendee management and payments.

Wildlife Wonders Merchandise Shop

Offer branded apparel, calendars, and eco-friendly gifts to raise funds year-round. An online store turns supporters into walking ambassadors for wildlife care.

Conservation Gala Silent Auction

Host a virtual silent auction featuring art, VIP experiences, and wildlife encounter packages. A silent auction engages high-level donors and drives significant donations.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your zoo animal rescue raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🐘 50 days of specialized elephant feed

So rescued elephants get the nutrition they need to thrive

🐾 100 enrichment toys for bears

To stimulate natural behaviors and boost mental well-being

🏥 10 veterinary check-ups

Ensuring injured animals receive prompt, life-saving care

🌱 500 native plants for habitat restoration

Rebuilding healthy enclosures that mimic wild ecosystems

🎓 20 wildlife rescue workshops

Equipping volunteers with essential animal handling skills

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Zoo Animal Rescues

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Zoo Animal Rescues

🦓 Sunset Safari Soiree

Enjoy a zoo sunset party with drinks, animal talks, and an auction—boost rescue funding while deepening donor connections to animal stories.

📲 Rescue Raffle Livestream

Host a virtual raffle via live stream featuring rescue tales and donated prizes to spark online donations and expand supporter reach.

🏊‍♂️ Splash for Stripes

Swim laps or minutes to raise sponsorships for animal rescue missions—fun, healthy, and essential funding for wildlife care.

📸 Selfie for Species

Encourage followers to share wildlife-themed selfies with custom frames, tagging your rescue to unlock sponsor gifts and boost awareness.

🎨 Pawpaint Mural Party

Invite supporters to paint a community mural at the zoo—ticket sales fund habitat improvements and foster local engagement.

🍦 Scoops for Sanctuary

Partner with a local ice cream truck for a park meetup—portion of sales supports animal care and brings communities together.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Zoo Animal Rescues fundraising ideas

Browse all zoo animal rescue fundraising ideas

Top grants for Zoo Animal Rescues in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your zoo animal rescue. These options are a great place to start.

Animal Care and Wellbeing Grants Fund

Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA)

Up to $150,000

Supports research and staff training/education projects to enhance animal lives in AZA facilities; call for applications opened March 15, 2025, with proposals due June 30, 2025.

Apply now

2025 ASPCA The Rescue Effect Campaign Grants

ASPCA

$3,300 – $30,000

Supports adoption and operations at animal welfare organizations; RFP opened April 7, 2025, with grant terms running July 1 through October 31, 2025.

Apply now

Urgent Need Grants Program

Lady Freethinker

Up to $10,000 USD

Supports projects to rescue or care for animals or raise awareness; application process opens July 1, 2025, and closes August 9, 2025.

Apply now

Conservation Nation Grant Program

Conservation Nation

Up to US$5,000

Provides funding for conservationists for a grant period of one year.

Apply now

Find more zoo animal rescue grants

Top companies that donate to Zoo Animal Rescues in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your zoo animal rescue’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports nonprofits through local grants, customer round-ups at checkout, and other engagement programs.

Get in touch

Houston Zoo

Offers various partnership opportunities for companies to support the zoo's animal care, education, and conservation efforts.

Get in touch

Dallas Zoo

Provides corporate relationship opportunities to support the zoo's mission through various programs and initiatives.

Get in touch

Fort Worth Zoo

Offers sponsorship opportunities for companies to support the zoo's programs and conservation efforts.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Zoo Animal Rescues? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Zoo Animal Rescues! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We're supported by optional tips from generous donors who believe in our mission to help zoos and animal rescues keep every dollar raised. That's it, truly no catch!

Can Zoo Animal Rescues use Zeffy to collect general donations?

Absolutely! Zoo Animal Rescues can use Zeffy to collect general donations, sell event tickets, setup recurring contributions, and much more—all without paying any fees. Every dollar you receive is yours to support your cause.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Zoo Animal Rescues run with Zeffy?

Zoo Animal Rescues can run various fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. Whether you’re launching peer-to-peer fundraisers, hosting ticketed events, or setting up recurring donations, Zeffy has you covered—all without fees taking a bite out of your funds.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Zoo Animal Rescues?

Zeffy is the best choice for zoo and animal rescue fundraising because it's the only truly 100% free platform. With no hidden fees or processing costs, every dollar you raise goes directly to your mission. Plus, the transparency of our model builds trust with your donors.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

