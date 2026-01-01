Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Zoo Animal Rescues? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Zoo Animal Rescues! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We're supported by optional tips from generous donors who believe in our mission to help zoos and animal rescues keep every dollar raised. That's it, truly no catch!

Can Zoo Animal Rescues use Zeffy to collect general donations?

Absolutely! Zoo Animal Rescues can use Zeffy to collect general donations, sell event tickets, setup recurring contributions, and much more—all without paying any fees. Every dollar you receive is yours to support your cause.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Zoo Animal Rescues run with Zeffy?

Zoo Animal Rescues can run various fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. Whether you’re launching peer-to-peer fundraisers, hosting ticketed events, or setting up recurring donations, Zeffy has you covered—all without fees taking a bite out of your funds.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Zoo Animal Rescues?

Zeffy is the best choice for zoo and animal rescue fundraising because it's the only truly 100% free platform. With no hidden fees or processing costs, every dollar you raise goes directly to your mission. Plus, the transparency of our model builds trust with your donors.