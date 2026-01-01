Button Text

Keep 100% of your dog rescue’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Dog Rescues, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Dog Rescues

How Zeffy helps Dog Rescues raise money

Dog Rescues use Zeffy to fund everything from from pawsitive monthly rescue club to emergency medical fund—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Rescue Run 5K & Fun Day

Host a dog-friendly 5K and fun day where supporters and their pups raise funds through ticket sales and sponsorships—ideal for community engagement without any platform fees.

Team Tails Virtual Walk Challenge

Empower volunteers and supporters to create personal pages and challenge friends in a virtual walk fundraiser, driving peer-to-peer donations for rescue operations.

Pawsitive Monthly Rescue Club

Invite donors to join a monthly giving club with exclusive updates and behind-the-scenes stories of the pups they support—ensuring steady funding for food, shelter, and medical care.

Rescue Gear Online Store

Open an online shop offering branded bandanas, leashes, and tees so supporters can show off their rescue pride while funding crucial medical treatments and shelter costs.

Gourmet Pup Basket Raffle

Sell raffle tickets for a premium dog gift basket stocked with gourmet treats, toys, and grooming vouchers—perfect for boosting holiday or spring fundraising excitement.

Emergency Medical Fund Drive

Launch a targeted campaign with a branded donation page to quickly raise funds for urgent surgeries and critical care for rescue dogs in immediate need.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your dog rescue raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

❤️ 25 spay/neuter surgeries

So every rescued dog can get life-saving surgery

🍖 5,000 meals of premium kibble

Keeping tails wagging with nutritious meals

🏠 50 foster care starter kits

Giving foster families supplies to open their homes

🏷️ 500 microchips

Reuniting lost pups with their families

🐕 50 training sessions

Teaching manners to make adoptions smoother

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Dog Rescues

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Dog Rescues

🐾 Summer Paws Photo Contest

Supporters submit summer-themed dog photos and pay a small entry fee. Community votes for favorites. Winners get prizes and proceeds fund our rescue efforts.

🎽 Dog Jog for Rescue

Invite participants and their pups for a fun 5K jog/walk. Entry fees and sponsorships raise funds while promoting healthy, happy dogs in the community.

🍦 Pup-Friendly Ice Cream Social

Host a park event with pup-friendly ice creams and treats. Ticket sales and vendor booths raise funds while offering summer fun for dogs and owners.

📸 Virtual Pup Portrait Auction

Local artists create digital dog portraits. Supporters bid online all summer. Winning art boosts donor pride and funds vital rescue care.

🏖️ Beachside Yappy Hour

Partner with a beach venue for a dog-friendly happy hour. Portion of food and drink sales plus donations give pups a day of fun and raise rescue funds.

🎬 Bark-in-the-Park Movie Night

Outdoor movie screening for you and your dog. Ticket sales, concessions, and raffle prizes boost funds while enjoying a summer evening together.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Dog Rescues fundraising ideas

Top grants for Dog Rescues in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your dog rescue. These options are a great place to start.

Walmart Community Grants (Spark Good Local Grant)

Walmart

Not specified

Applications are reviewed quarterly, with the May 1 – July 15, 2025 cycle currently open.

Petfinder Foundation Enrichment Grants

Petfinder Foundation

$100 - $1,000

Grants are awarded monthly throughout the year to provide enrichment for dogs.

Fast Track Grants Program

Byrne Family Foundation Trust

Not specified

Supports animal welfare programs; applications due July 18, 2025.

PEDIGREE Foundation Disaster Relief Grants

PEDIGREE Foundation

Not specified

Available year-round for organizations impacted by natural disasters.

Find more dog rescue grants

Top companies that donate to Dog Rescues in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your dog rescue’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports nonprofits through local grants and its Spark Good program.

Pedigree Foundation

Provides grants to 501(c)(3) dog shelters and breed rescue organizations.

Lush

Supports animal welfare and environmental justice causes through its Charity Pot collection.

100% Pure

Donates vitamin-rich vegan dog food to shelter dogs with every online order.

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Dog Rescues? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Dog Rescues! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We remain free thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to help rescues like yours keep every dollar you raise. That's it - no catch!

Can Dog Rescues use Zeffy to collect donations for emergency medical funds?

Absolutely! Dog Rescues can use Zeffy to collect donations for emergency medical funds, adoption fees, and even to sell event tickets or set up recurring giving - all without paying a single fee. Every dollar you collect goes directly to helping your furry friends.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Dog Rescues run with Zeffy?

Dog Rescues can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Host a peer-to-peer fundraiser where supporters can create their own pages to help raise funds, organize ticketed events like adoption fairs, or set up recurring donations for ongoing support. Whatever your fundraising needs, Zeffy has you covered.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Dog Rescues?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Dog Rescues. While other platforms might appear free but charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy doesn't take a penny from your donations. This ensures more funds go directly to rescuing dogs and supporting their care.

How to get funding for…

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

