🐾 Summer Paws Photo Contest

Supporters submit summer-themed dog photos and pay a small entry fee. Community votes for favorites. Winners get prizes and proceeds fund our rescue efforts.

🎽 Dog Jog for Rescue

Invite participants and their pups for a fun 5K jog/walk. Entry fees and sponsorships raise funds while promoting healthy, happy dogs in the community.

🍦 Pup-Friendly Ice Cream Social

Host a park event with pup-friendly ice creams and treats. Ticket sales and vendor booths raise funds while offering summer fun for dogs and owners.

📸 Virtual Pup Portrait Auction

Local artists create digital dog portraits. Supporters bid online all summer. Winning art boosts donor pride and funds vital rescue care.

🏖️ Beachside Yappy Hour

Partner with a beach venue for a dog-friendly happy hour. Portion of food and drink sales plus donations give pups a day of fun and raise rescue funds.

🎬 Bark-in-the-Park Movie Night

Outdoor movie screening for you and your dog. Ticket sales, concessions, and raffle prizes boost funds while enjoying a summer evening together.

