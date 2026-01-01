Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Disabled Animal Rescues? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is truly 100% free for Disabled Animal Rescues! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We are sustained by optional tips from donors who wish to support our mission to help every dollar you raise go back to saving animals. That's it, no catch at all!

Can Disabled Animal Rescues use Zeffy to collect donations?

Definitely! Disabled Animal Rescues can use Zeffy to collect any type of donations including general donations, sponsorships for specific animals, event ticket sales, and even set up recurring donations—all without any fees. This ensures your funds directly support the animals in need.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Disabled Animal Rescues run with Zeffy?

Disabled Animal Rescues can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, such as hosting peer-to-peer campaigns where supporters fundraise on your behalf, organizing ticketed events to raise funds, or strengthening support through recurring donation programs. Zeffy provides flexible tools to match your fundraising needs.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Disabled Animal Rescues?

Zeffy is the best choice for Disabled Animal Rescues as it is the only truly zero-fee, 100% free fundraising platform. We don't charge any fees on your donations, meaning more money goes directly to your mission of rescuing and caring for disabled animals, fostering trust with your donors without any fine print.