Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Humane Society? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Humane Society! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to help causes like yours keep every dollar you raise. That's it, no catch!

Can Humane Society use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Humane Society can use Zeffy to collect general donations, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations, all without paying any fees. Every dollar contributed goes directly to supporting your mission.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Humane Society run with Zeffy?

Humane Society can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Organize peer-to-peer fundraisers, host ticketed events, or establish recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Whatever your fundraising needs, Zeffy has got you covered.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Humane Society?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Humane Society. While other platforms might claim to be free but charge processing fees or include hidden costs, we don't take a penny from what you raise. This means more funds go directly to your mission where they belong.