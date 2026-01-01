Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Bat Rescues? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Bat Rescues! We don't charge any platform or processing fees. Our platform remains free thanks to optional donor tips from those who support your mission. That's all - no catch involved!

Can Bat Rescues use Zeffy to collect general donations?

Absolutely! Bat Rescues can use Zeffy to collect general donations, set up recurring donations, and sell tickets for events without paying any fees. Every dollar from your donors supports your mission directly.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Bat Rescues run with Zeffy?

Bat Rescues can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. Host peer-to-peer fundraisers, organize ticketed events, or set up recurring donation programs for continued support. Zeffy provides the tools you need for efficient fundraising.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Bat Rescues?

Zeffy is the best choice for Bat Rescues as the only truly 100% free fundraising platform. Unlike other services that charge hidden fees, Zeffy ensures every donation goes directly to your mission, enhancing donor trust and supporting your impact.