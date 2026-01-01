Button Text

Keep 100% of your bat rescue’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Bat Rescues, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Bat Rescues

How Zeffy helps Bat Rescues raise money

Bat Rescues use Zeffy to fund everything from from bat buddy subscriptions to night art raffles—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Nocturnal Heroes Appeal

Organize an online campaign to raise funds for rescue missions and habitat repairs. A custom donation page lets supporters contribute quickly and securely to your urgent bat conservation efforts.

Bat Buddy Monthly Care Program

Invite donors to become “Bat Buddies” with recurring monthly gifts that fund food, medical supplies, and shelter upkeep. Consistent support ensures you can plan rescues and rehabilitations year-round.

Night Flight Challenge Peer Fundraiser

Rally volunteers to set personalized fundraising goals and share their Bat Rescue stories with friends and family. Peer-to-peer pages amplify your reach and drive new supporters to join the mission.

Bat Bash Conservation Gala

Host an evening event featuring guest speakers, bat-themed decor, and live updates on rescue successes to engage donors in person. Ticket sales fund ongoing rehabilitations and community outreach.

Winged Wonders Merch Shop

Offer branded t-shirts, reusable water bottles, and art prints celebrating bat conservation. An online store makes it simple for supporters to spread the word while raising funds with every purchase.

Art of the Night Raffle

Partner with local artists to raffle bat-inspired paintings and sculptures, driving excitement and broadening your donor base. Low-cost tickets offer a fun way to support rescue operations and win unique prizes.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your bat rescue raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🦇 50 humane rescue kits

Giving volunteers the gear to safely rescue injured or orphaned bats

🥣 200 nutritious mealworm packs

Fueling orphaned bats with essential nutrients for healthy growth

🔬 25 bat health screenings

Early disease detection to protect entire colonies from outbreaks

🏠 Climate-controlled enclosures

Creating safe, warm shelters for bats to recover and gain strength

🎓 12 volunteer training sessions

Building skilled teams to handle rescues and rehabilitations effectively

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Bat Rescues

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Bat Rescues

🦇 Moonlight Bat Count

Join guided twilight bat counts where sponsors pledge per sighting to fund rescue efforts and habitat protection.

📸 Snap for Bats Contest

Share your best bat-themed photos online; supporters donate to vote on favorites, boosting funds and awareness.

🎥 Batflix Under the Stars

Host an outdoor screening of bat documentaries; ticket sales and concessions directly support rescue operations.

🛶 Paddle with the Bats

Sunset kayak tours along bat habitats; ticket proceeds benefit rescue and rehabilitation programs.

🏃‍♂️ Virtual Bat Dash

A summer run/walk challenge; participants track miles, gather sponsors, and collectively raise funds for bat care.

🎨 Wings for Wildlife Art Fair

Local artists exhibit and sell bat-inspired art; a share of sales and entry fees fund rescue and rehabilitation.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Bat Rescues fundraising ideas

Top grants for Bat Rescues in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your bat rescue. These options are a great place to start.

Conservation Nation 2025 Grant Program

Conservation Nation

Up to US $5,000

Supports early to mid-career conservationists engaged in wildlife conservation, biodiversity protection, and sustainable practices. Applications open July 7 and close July 14, 2025.

2025 ASPCA Research Grants

ASPCA

Up to $50,000

Funds high-quality research across various disciplines that has potential to benefit animals. The RFP opens May 15, 2025, and closes July 31, 2025.

Disney Conservation Fund

Disney Conservation Fund

TBD

The Disney Conservation Fund supports projects focused on reversing the decline of wildlife and increasing the health of our planet for people and wildlife.

Natural Community Conservation Planning Local Assistance Grant Program

State of California

Varies

The Natural Community Conservation Planning (NCCP) Local Assistance Grant Program provides funding for projects that support the development and implementation of NCCPs.

Top companies that donate to Bat Rescues in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your bat rescue’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs.

Microsoft

Supports nonprofits globally with grants, technology, and employee volunteering.

Google

Provides grants and technology to support nonprofits and social impact initiatives.

Salesforce

Provides technology, grants, and volunteer opportunities to nonprofits and educational institutions.

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Bat Rescues? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Bat Rescues! We don't charge any platform or processing fees. Our platform remains free thanks to optional donor tips from those who support your mission. That's all - no catch involved!

Can Bat Rescues use Zeffy to collect general donations?

Absolutely! Bat Rescues can use Zeffy to collect general donations, set up recurring donations, and sell tickets for events without paying any fees. Every dollar from your donors supports your mission directly.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Bat Rescues run with Zeffy?

Bat Rescues can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. Host peer-to-peer fundraisers, organize ticketed events, or set up recurring donation programs for continued support. Zeffy provides the tools you need for efficient fundraising.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Bat Rescues?

Zeffy is the best choice for Bat Rescues as the only truly 100% free fundraising platform. Unlike other services that charge hidden fees, Zeffy ensures every donation goes directly to your mission, enhancing donor trust and supporting your impact.

