Keep 100% of your bird sanctuary’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Bird Sanctuaries, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Bird Sanctuaries

How Zeffy helps Bird Sanctuaries raise money

Bird Sanctuaries use Zeffy to fund everything from from emergency rescue fund drive to habitat heroes challenge—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Launch the Emergency Rescue Fund Drive

Deploy an online donation form to gather immediate support for urgent bird rehabilitation cases. Zero fees mean every dollar goes straight to medical care, food, and shelter.

Start the Bird Care Subscription

Invite supporters to set up monthly gifts that cover ongoing feeding and habitat maintenance. Recurring donations ensure predictable funding for daily care.

Sell Tickets for Guided Birdwatching Tours

Offer immersive, ticketed tours led by expert volunteers to raise funds while engaging nature enthusiasts. Track RSVPs and payments seamlessly without platform fees.

Open the Sanctuary Gift Shop

Sell bird-themed apparel, art prints, and educational materials online to boost revenue and awareness. With no transaction fees, every sale supports habitat conservation.

Launch a Habitat Heroes Peer-to-Peer Challenge

Empower volunteers and birding clubs to raise funds for wetland restoration through personalized fundraising pages. Social sharing tools expand your reach effortlessly.

Create the Friends of the Aviary Membership Program

Offer tiered memberships with exclusive benefits like early event access and behind-the-scenes tours to build a loyal donor base. Automated renewals keep support consistent year-round.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your bird sanctuary raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🐦 500 lbs of birdseed for winter feeding

Keep hundreds of feathered friends fed when natural food is scarce

🏥 20 wildlife rehab kits for injured birds

Provide life-saving medical supplies to give injured birds a second chance

🌳 50 native trees and shrubs planted

Restore vital habitat so birds can nest, forage, and thrive

🦜 2 spacious outdoor aviaries built

Offer rescued birds a safe, comfortable space to stretch their wings

🎓 5 volunteer training workshops

Equip community caretakers with the skills to protect and nurture local bird species

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Bird Sanctuaries

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Bird Sanctuaries

📸 Birdwatch Photo Contest

Participants submit bird photos for a small entry fee, friends vote via micro-donations, and winners earn prizes—boosts engagement and funds habitat care.

🧺 Feathers & Friends Picnic

Host a ticketed summer picnic at the sanctuary with guided bird walks, crafts, and raffles—deepens community bonds and raises vital support.

🏃 Winged Race for Wildlife

Organize a virtual or in-person fun run/walk where sponsors pledge per mile—promotes healthy fun while funding essential bird habitat projects.

🎵 Songbird Social Challenge

Supporters share short clips of bird calls or songs on social, tag friends, and donate to unlock milestones—sparks viral buzz and raises funds.

🐣 Nest Adoption Drive

Offer symbolic bird nest adoptions online with email updates and photos—perfect summer gifts that fund ongoing nest monitoring and care.

🛍️ Eco-Birding Pop-Up Shop

Set up a booth at local summer markets selling eco-friendly birding gear—portion of proceeds supports trail upkeep and feeding programs.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Bird Sanctuaries fundraising ideas

Browse all bird sanctuary fundraising ideas

Top grants for Bird Sanctuaries in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your bird sanctuary. These options are a great place to start.

EPA Environmental Education Grants

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Up to $100,000

Supports environmental education projects; deadline August 15, 2025.

Apply now

Conservation Nation Grant Program

Conservation Nation

Varies

Provides funding to help save endangered animals and their ecosystems. The application portal opens July 7 and closes July 14, 2025.

Apply now

Neotropical Migratory Bird Conservation Act (NMBCA)

Unknown

Varies

Funds projects across the Americas to conserve neotropical migratory birds.

Apply now

North American Wetlands Conservation Act (NAWCA) U.S. Standard Grants

Unknown

Varies

These instructions are applicable to proposals submitted through July 10, 2025.

Apply now

Find more bird sanctuary grants

Top companies that donate to Bird Sanctuaries in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your bird sanctuary’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports education nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs

Get in touch

International Bird Rescue

Partners with corporations who share their passion to protect seabirds and other avian species from harm

Get in touch

Cornell Lab of Ornithology

Offers opportunities for businesses to partner with them to enhance the understanding and protection of wildlife

Get in touch

National Audubon Society

Businesses that value the environment invest in Bent of the River and the National Audubon Society because of their success in connecting people with nature.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Bird Sanctuaries? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for bird sanctuaries! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who want to support our mission of helping bird sanctuaries keep every dollar they raise. That's it - no catch!

Can Bird Sanctuaries use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Bird sanctuaries can use Zeffy to collect general donations, sell tickets to their next rescue benefit event, and set up recurring donations for ongoing support—all without paying a single fee. This means every contribution directly supports the care and rehabilitation of birds.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Bird Sanctuaries run with Zeffy?

Bird sanctuaries can run a wide variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Organize peer-to-peer fundraisers where supporters create their own campaigns on your behalf, host ticketed events with integrated fundraising options, or set up recurring donation programs for steady support. Zeffy covers your fundraising needs, so you can focus on extending your sanctuary’s impact.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Bird Sanctuaries?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free platform for bird sanctuaries. While other platforms might claim to be free but still charge processing fees or have hidden costs, we ensure every dollar goes directly to your sanctuary's mission. This zero-fee model enhances donor trust and ensures more funds are directed toward saving and supporting birds.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

