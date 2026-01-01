Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Bird Sanctuaries? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for bird sanctuaries! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who want to support our mission of helping bird sanctuaries keep every dollar they raise. That's it - no catch!

Can Bird Sanctuaries use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Bird sanctuaries can use Zeffy to collect general donations, sell tickets to their next rescue benefit event, and set up recurring donations for ongoing support—all without paying a single fee. This means every contribution directly supports the care and rehabilitation of birds.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Bird Sanctuaries run with Zeffy?

Bird sanctuaries can run a wide variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Organize peer-to-peer fundraisers where supporters create their own campaigns on your behalf, host ticketed events with integrated fundraising options, or set up recurring donation programs for steady support. Zeffy covers your fundraising needs, so you can focus on extending your sanctuary’s impact.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Bird Sanctuaries?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free platform for bird sanctuaries. While other platforms might claim to be free but still charge processing fees or have hidden costs, we ensure every dollar goes directly to your sanctuary's mission. This zero-fee model enhances donor trust and ensures more funds are directed toward saving and supporting birds.