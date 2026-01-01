Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Parrot Rescues? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is truly 100% free for parrot rescues! We don't charge any platform or processing fees. Our zero-fee model is supported by optional tips from donors who appreciate our mission. No hidden costs or strings attached, so every dollar you raise goes directly to your rescue.

Can Parrot Rescues use Zeffy to collect adoption fees and general donations?

Certainly! Parrot rescues can use Zeffy to collect adoption fees, general donations, sell event tickets, and even set up recurring support options, all without any fees. This means every dollar helps care for your birds and grows your impact.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Parrot Rescues run with Zeffy?

Parrot rescues can run a wide range of fundraising campaigns through Zeffy. You can organize peer-to-peer fundraisers to involve your community, host ticketed events like educational workshops, or set up recurring donation programs to promote ongoing support for your rescue.

What's the best fundraising platform for Parrot Rescues?

Zeffy stands out as the best 100% free fundraising platform for parrot rescues. Unlike other platforms that sneak in fees, Zeffy ensures every single dollar goes to nurturing your mission and building donor trust without any fine print.