Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Groups? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Groups! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We remain free through optional tips from donors who appreciate our mission to help TNR Groups like yours keep every dollar you raise. No catch at all!

Can Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Groups use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Groups can use Zeffy to collect donations, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations—all without any fees. Every dollar donated goes directly to your efforts in managing TNR programs and supporting community cats.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Groups run with Zeffy?

Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Groups can run various fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraisers where your supporters can help raise funds, ticketed events for community awareness, or set up recurring donations to ensure ongoing support for your mission.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Groups?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Groups. While other platforms may claim to be free yet charge processing fees, we don’t take a penny from your donations. This means more funds stay with your mission, reinforcing donor trust and allowing every donation to have the maximum impact.