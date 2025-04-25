10 Best Online Fundraising Platforms (free & paid) in 2025

Check out our complete online fundraising platform overview for nonprofit organizations. In just a few minutes, learn about the best online fundraising solutions, from 100% free options to paid tools to help you ramp up your digital fundraising efforts.
We’ll explore the best peer-to-peer fundraising platforms and explore a wide range of creative, modern-facing strategies for raising money and engaging your community.
We’ll examine and compare various online fundraising platforms to help you find what best suits your needs, focusing on features, costs, benefits, and ease of use.
Online fundraising is no longer a nice-to-have—it’s a must for today’s nonprofits. As donor behavior continues to shift toward digital, organizations must keep up with modern expectations or risk falling behind.
Supporters now expect fast, mobile-friendly giving experiences, personalized communication, and easy ways to engage, from monthly giving to peer-to-peer campaigns. With new tools and platforms emerging regularly, staying current isn’t just about adopting the latest tech.
It’s about creating meaningful, seamless experiences that meet donors where they are. Nonprofits that continue to modernize and evolve their online presence are more likely to build lasting relationships and grow sustainable impact.
Getting started with online fundraising might feel overwhelming at first, but the good news is you don’t have to reinvent the wheel. With the right platform and a clear game plan, you can launch a campaign that connects with supporters and raises money.
Online platforms offer a variety of fundraising tools and features, often catering to different fundraising strategies.
These may include customizable donation forms and tracking, peer-to-peer fundraising capabilities, event management tools, and social media integration. This diversity allows organizations to choose and implement the methods that align best with their goals and target audience.
Donation platforms streamline the fundraising process, making it more efficient and cost-effective for both organizations and donors. These platforms automate tasks such as donation processing, receipt generation, and communication, reducing the administrative burden on nonprofits.
Online fundraising platforms facilitate direct and immediate communication between organizations and donors. Through email updates, social media integrations, and personalized messages, nonprofits can engage with donors, share success stories, and express gratitude.
By leveraging detailed analytics, nonprofits can track the performance of individual campaigns, identify trends, and gain a comprehensive understanding of donor behavior over time. This information allows for the segmentation of donors, enabling more personalized communication and targeted fundraising strategies.
Additionally, online donation platforms help measure the return on investment for each campaign, providing essential information for evaluating the financial efficiency of fundraising strategies and making adjustments as needed.
Use this quick guide to find the right fundraising platform with everything you need to raise more.
✅ Ease of use
The platform's user-friendly interface ensures that nonprofit staff and donors can easily navigate it. This encourages more donations with a variety of campaigns including e-commerce options, auctions, raffles, personal fundraising pages, crowdfunding campaigns, and virtual and hybrid events.
✅ Online donation processing
The platform should support online donations, with fundraising tools that allow supporters to make contributions easily and securely through various payment methods.
✅ Mobile responsiveness
Mobile giving donations have increased by 205% in the past year. That means your chosen platform should provide a seamless and responsive experience on smartphones and tablets, whether through a fundraising app or a mobile-first design for online campaigns.
✅ Peer-to-peer fundraising
In 2022, America’s top peer-to-peer fundraising programs raised $1.05 billion. Your platform should allow custom team and individual fundraising to avoid missing out on this enormous opportunity to raise money.
✅ Donor management
Effective donor management tools help nonprofits keep track of donor information, communication preferences, and giving history.
✅ Integrations
Great fundraising platforms offer integrations with third-party tools like social media platforms, CRMs, a matching gift platform, or other fundraising sites.
✅ Customization options
Fundraising tools to customize donation forms, campaign pages, and communications helps nonprofits maintain a consistent brand identity and meet specific campaign needs. Offering multiple payment methods is another way to tailor the way you gather donations to your specific donor audience.
✅ Event management
For nonprofits organizing events, features such as online event registration, ticketing, and participant management are essential for streamlined event planning and diversified fundraising activities.
✅ Recurring giving
In 2021, recurring gifts comprised 15.4% of organizations' annual revenue. Supporters' ability to set up recurring contributions provides nonprofits with a steady and predictable source of income.
✅ Analytics and reporting
Robust analytics and reporting tools allow nonprofits to track campaign performance, measure success, and make data-driven decisions for future fundraising efforts.
✅ Security and compliance
The platform should prioritize security to protect donor information and adhere to relevant regulations and compliance standards.
Every nonprofit’s goals, mission, budget, and resources to raise money are different. However, every nonprofit should have a few essential elements in their fundraising platform to make the most impact possible.
As you go through each online fundraising platform overview below, remember what will help you scale this year and into the future.
Start by identifying what your nonprofit truly needs from a platform by asking yourself:
Pro tip: Consider future needs and choose something that can grow with you.
When reviewing platforms, focus on the features that will truly support your fundraising strategy—not just now, but as your organization grows. Look for essentials like customizable donation forms, peer-to-peer campaign options, recurring donation tools, and integrations with your CRM or email software.
It’s helpful to consider donor experience too:
Pro tip: Go into your evaluation process with a wish list of features to make it easier to compare platforms side by side.
You can define the level of customer support needed based on your technical expertise and customization preferences. Every fundraising platform has a different support system, with some offering onboarding and support articles for common challenges and others making it hard to get in touch when something goes wrong.
Responsive and knowledgeable customer support is crucial for troubleshooting issues and ensuring a smooth experience for nonprofits and donors. Remember, your ability to solve a technical issue with your fundraising platform’s support team often directly influences the donor experience you can offer (imagine someone’s card is charged twice, they can’t log in, or they have trouble managing their own fundraising pages).
Understanding the platform's fee structure, including transaction fees and subscription costs, is essential for budget planning and maximizing the impact of donations. To make the most impact, consider using a free donation platform for nonprofits, like Zeffy.
Every fundraising platform has a different fee and pricing structure. When choosing the best fit for your nonprofit, check out their charges.
Some platforms charge:
While many platforms advertise themselves as “free,” there’s usually some kind of cost involved, whether it’s transaction fees or premium features behind a paywall (unless you’re using Zeffy’s 100% free platform of course!). The key is understanding what “free” really means, so you can choose a platform that fits your budget and fundraising goals.
Expertise in the nonprofit industry fuels all of our Zeffy comparison articles and roundups. Using G2, Capterra, and other reputable and credible software sites, our team hand-selects dozens of apps to compare to help you find the best fit for your organization.
Because we know Zeffy is one of the best free fundraising software solutions, we’re not afraid to offer objective, truthful reviews of our competitors.
Zeffy is a 100% free online fundraising platform—built by change-makers, for change-makers. Unlike other fundraising software, Zeffy is a true all-in-one solution that offers a full suite of tools. From event ticketing and raffles to auctions and membership management, Zeffy is the only platform that helps you raise money and reach your fundraising goals—without taking a cent of your donations.
Zeffy is only available for registered nonprofits in the US and Canada.
Zeffy is 100% free (no platform fee - no transaction fee). While every other platform takes fees away from your mission, Zeffy delivers 100% of it to your nonprofit.
When someone donates your fundraising form, they have the option (but are never obliged) to give to Zeffy. Not everyone gives every time, and that's okay. Enough donors leave a contribution to cover overhead AND fees.
Nonprofits paid $3 billion in transaction fees last year. Zeffy is ending this with zero fees.
“The ability to create our own form to fit our needs. Customer support was very responsive to my questions and put me at ease before we launched our registration form. We also love the "no transaction fee". It is very difficult to find, if not impossible, to find an option that doesn't require a piece of the pie (so to speak). When it comes to a non profit that 100% goes back to the community, every dollar counts.” - Carrie. B
Handbid simplifies the silent auction process with a user-friendly mobile app, allowing participants to bid remotely, track auction items, and receive instant notifications. Ideal for fundraising events, Handbid enhances the auction experience by bringing efficiency and engagement to both organizers and attendees.
Packages start at $1,396, processing fees up to 3.5% + $0.30.
“Everyone I've worked with at Handbid has been very helpful and friendly. The bidders in our auction appreciated the service Handbid offers and the ease of easing the website and mobile app.” - Marisa T.
Bonfire is a user-friendly t-shirt fundraising platform for creating and selling custom apparel to support fundraising campaigns. Nonprofits and individuals can design and sell custom shirts, hoodies, and other merchandise, with Bonfire handling the production, shipping, and order management. It's a hassle-free way to turn creative designs into tangible fundraising products.
Users can see up to 8% in processing fees.
“Ease of use not only for me but also the proposers and my evaluation committees. Bonfire allows the flexibility for me to set up my projects in a way that meets "my needs." It can handle very simple projects to very complex projects. The built-in functions for reports and tabulations removed the risk of "human-error," which creates better success and transparency.” - Keri W.
Double the Donation is a nonprofit fundraising platform that empowers nonprofits to maximize their fundraising potential by providing a comprehensive database of corporate matching gift programs. By integrating this tool, organizations can inform donors about matching opportunities, potentially doubling the impact of their contributions.
Pricing can be costly.
Users can expect to pay between $999/year - $30,000/year.
“ We’ve increased our matching gift revenue year over year for consective fiscal years since we started, and from an annual basis, last year we more than doubled our matching gift revenue.” - American Lung Association
Tiltify is a nonprofit fundraising platform that specializes in charitable live streaming and virtual fundraising. It allows content creators and gamers to raise funds while streaming on platforms like Twitch. With interactive features, Tiltify turns fundraising into an engaging and collaborative experience, enabling supporters to contribute and participate in real time.
Annual fees vary from free to custom quotes for feature availability and processing fees on all plans under 5% + PayPal Giving Fund fees
“It's a free software as a non profit is good to have even if not actively engaging. It allows supporters to fundraise for you on ticktok and switch, which is better to have enabled than not.” - Sabal A.
One of the leading fundraising platforms, GoFundMe, allows individuals and organizations to raise funds for personal, medical, educational, or charitable causes. With a user-friendly interface and social sharing features, GoFundMe makes it easy for campaigners to tell their stories and garner support from a wide audience.
Users pay up to 2.9% + $0.30 in transaction fees.
“Overall, this platform is helpful for those during a tragedy or difficult time of need. The program can be shared on several different social media platforms to spread the word and allow others to donate. If moderators were hired to filter out the “scammy” GoFundMe’s or look in depth into reported GoFundMe’s, the program may be used more.” - Gracie P.
99Pledges is a specialized fundraising platform designed to simplify and enhance pledge-based campaigns for schools, sports teams, and youth-focused organizations. The platform streamlines the process of organizing events such as jog-a-thons, read-a-thons, and other activities where participants gather pledges for their efforts.
Users pay 3.49% + $0.49 in transaction fees
“In short, we LOVE 99Pledges and enthusiastically recommend them. While there are other companies out there providing a similar product, the big difference is the level of customer service we've received 3 years and counting. Simply put, they have our loyalty because each year they earn it!” - Stacy McConnell, Jerabek Elementary
Silent Auction Pro is a comprehensive auction software platform that streamlines the management of silent auctions for nonprofits and organizations. It is one of the top online fundraising platforms for auctions and offers tools such as online bidding, customizable auction catalogs, and automated checkout, enhancing the efficiency and success of silent auction events.
Users pay $449-$899/year + 2.0% of event proceeds. Credit card processing fees are a flat 2.9% with no per transaction fees.
“We've used Silent Auction Pro for at least three events in the last several years as a Mobile Pro client. It is pretty intuitive and keeps our donations well organized, as well as allowing us to communicate effectively with bidders and donors. The ability for anyone to bid online opens our fundraising to the community, not just our school families, helping us raise much more money than we could achieve with paper bidding.” - Erin
Eventbrite is a versatile event management platform that facilitates event creation, promotion, and ticketing. While not exclusively a fundraising platform, nonprofits often utilize Eventbrite's robust tools to organize and promote fundraising events, such as galas, conferences, and charity runs.
Users pay $0-$29/month, 3.7% + $1.79 per sold ticket, and up to 2.9% of the total order in payment processing fees
“What I like most is how easy it is to create an event, customize it, and start receiving registrations within minutes. The interface is clear, intuitive, and user-friendly for both organizers and attendees.” - Cristian C.
Soapbox Engage is a suite of Salesforce-based applications designed to streamline nonprofit fundraising and engagement efforts. From online donation forms to peer-to-peer fundraising, It provides a range of tools to empower nonprofits in their mission-driven initiatives.
Users pay between $59/month - $199/month.
“The software is initiative, creative and flexible. The strengths of the product lay in the basics that's it's designed to be useful and move your company forward, not just an app you use sometimes.” - Christopher P.
Zeffy is the only zero-fee fundraising platform for nonprofits.
While every other platform takes a portion of donations in fees, Zeffy gives 100% of all donations directly to nonprofits. Donors can be reassured that the entirety of their gift is going straight to the cause.
While some fundraising software solutions have low fees, they can add up quite quickly. Nonprofit organizations have historically paid around 3 billion dollars in annual credit card and transaction fees to put that into perspective, that is enough to feed 1.4 million children for a year, plant 60 million trees, or build 20,000 homes.
At Zeffy, we’re trying to eliminate these fees so that the money goes directly to every nonprofit's mission.
Food Banks of Quebec, a network of 32 direct members across Quebec, serve more than 1,200 affiliated local community organizations for monthly food aid.
Before discovering Zeffy (formerly Simplyk) in 2020, FBQ used a custom solution to process online donations. Although the system was outdated, FBQ did not rely too heavily on online donations. However, the need to quickly collect online donations has become an urgent priority since the pandemic.
"It's a great advantage to integrate a form into your website,” says Véronique. “I think it's extremely important to minimize the number of clicks to get to the donation, because I don't want to lose my donors along the way!"
Thanks to Zeffy, FBQ saved almost $16,000 in transaction fees. $16,000 more to help provide food aid to people in vulnerable situations.
There are many fundraising platforms to choose from. Each offers different pros and cons, and some are even more specialized than others.
Unlike most platforms, Zeffy is the only wholly free fundraising platform for nonprofits—no transaction fees, subscription fees, or monthly payments. Simple to use with unlimited, free customer support plus a whole host of features like peer-to-peer campaigns, membership management, and a free online donation platform, Zeffy makes sure that all of your money goes right to your charity and not a cent disappears.
Join the 10,000+ nonprofits that use and trust Zeffy every single day.
