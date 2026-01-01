Zero-fee fundraising for Beach Clean-ups

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Adopt-A-Shore Sponsorship Drive
Invite supporters to sponsor dedicated beach sections with a custom donation form, making it easy to fund cleanup supplies and signage. This targeted campaign builds ownership and showcases donors on your site.
Sustainer Wave Club
Launch a monthly giving program to cover ongoing cleanup costs and equipment maintenance, ensuring a steady funding stream. Recurring gifts simplify budgeting and donor retention for your team.
Beach Cleanup Challenge
Empower volunteers to fundraise by pledging per bag of trash collected, turning a cleanup day into a friendly competition. Peer-to-peer pages amplify reach and encourage teams to engage their networks.
Annual Coastal Cleanup Day
Sell tickets for your flagship beach cleanup event, including supplies, snacks, and guided education stations. Ticketing streamlines attendee tracking and covers your event costs upfront.
data-usecase-icon="store"
Eco Merch Pop-Up Store
Offer branded reusable bags, stainless steel water bottles, and eco-friendly apparel in an online store to boost fundraising year-round. Merchandise sales increase visibility and support your mission.
Sandcastle Sweepstakes Raffle
Hold a raffle for eco-conscious prizes like sustainable picnic kits or weekend beach getaways to raise funds at your next cleanup gathering. Raffle ticket sales add excitement and drive on-site engagement.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🧤 500 pairs of reusable gloves
So volunteers can safely collect debris and keep beaches spotless
🗑️ 50 coastal trash bins
Providing convenient disposal points to prevent littering
🛶 2 inflatable cleanup kayaks
Reaching and removing waste from hard-to-access areas
📘 500 marine conservation guides
Educating visitors to protect marine life and shorelines
🚐 10 volunteer shuttle rides
Eliminating transport barriers and boosting community participation
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Beach Clean-ups
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Beach Clean-ups
🏖️ Shoreline Concert Cleanup
Combine a beach cleanup with live local bands. Ticket sales fund cleanup gear & raise awareness.
📸 #SelfieSweep Challenge
Followers post beach cleanup selfies with #SelfieSweep. Sponsors donate per post, boosting funds & visibility.
🚴 Coastal Ride for Clean Seas
Cyclists collect pledges per mile on a scenic coastal route. Funds support cleanup supplies & outreach.
🏰 Sandcastle Sponsor-A-Thon
Families form teams to build sandcastles. Sponsors donate per castle or vote to fund beach cleanup efforts.
🎧 Live Stream Beach Beats
Host a live-streamed beach concert. Viewers buy e-tickets or tip bands to support cleanup missions.
🌅 Sunrise Yoga Shore Fundraiser
Offer sunrise yoga on the beach. Participants donate to join, proceeds fund cleanup events & equipment.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Beach Clean-ups fundraising ideas
Top grants for Beach Clean-ups in 2025
EPA Environmental Education Grants
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Three to five grants from each of the EPA's 10 Regional Offices
Supports environmental education projects.
Abandoned and Derelict Vessel Removal Grant Program
BoatUS Foundation / NOAA Marine Debris Program
Up to $7.5 million
Grants to remove abandoned and derelict vessels (ADVs) across coastal and marine areas of the United States.
Natural Community Conservation Planning Local Assistance Grant Program
California Department of Fish and Wildlife
$576,000
Assist local public agencies, tribes, and non-profit organizations with the highest priority tasks needed to implement NCCPs; deadline July 17th, 2025.
BEACH Act Grants
EPA
$9,737,000
The EPA awards grants under authority of the BEACH Act to eligible states, territories and Tribes with beaches on ocean and Great Lakes coasts.
Top companies that donate to Beach Clean-ups in 2025
Walmart
Supports community giving programs and empowers local organizations through Spark Good
Surfrider Foundation
Offers opportunities for businesses to sponsor beach cleanups to protect oceans, waves, and beaches.
Beach Squad
Offers sponsorship opportunities for weekly public cleanups and custom group cleanups
Ocean Blue Project
Provides corporate sponsorships with social media mentions, sponsored beach cleanup events, and year-end summary reports
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Beach Clean-ups? What's the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for beach clean-up organizations! There are no platform fees or processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. It’s made possible by optional tips from donors who support our mission to keep your beach clean-up efforts fully funded. There's no catch!
Can Beach Clean-ups use Zeffy to collect sponsorship donations?
Definitely! Beach clean-up organizations can use Zeffy to collect sponsorship donations, sell event tickets, and setup recurring donations without any fees. Every dollar you raise goes directly to maintaining and improving our beautiful beaches.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Beach Clean-ups run with Zeffy?
Beach clean-ups can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Organize peer-to-peer fundraisers to rally community support, sell tickets for your beach events, or launch recurring donation programs for continued support. Whatever your fundraising strategy, Zeffy helps keep the costs at zero.
What's the best fundraising platform for Beach Clean-ups?
Zeffy is the best choice for beach clean-up organizations as it is the only truly zero-fee fundraising platform. Unlike other platforms that hide fees in the fine print, Zeffy ensures every donation dollar goes where it should — towards keeping our beaches clean and beautiful.