Button Text

Keep 100% of your beach clean-up’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Beach Clean-ups, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Sign up for free
Decorative

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Beach Clean-ups

Zero-fee fundraising for Beach Clean-ups

How Zeffy helps Beach Clean-ups raise money

Beach Clean-ups use Zeffy to fund everything from from adopt-a-shore sponsorships to sandcastle raffle tickets—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"

Adopt-A-Shore Sponsorship Drive

Invite supporters to sponsor dedicated beach sections with a custom donation form, making it easy to fund cleanup supplies and signage. This targeted campaign builds ownership and showcases donors on your site.

data-usecase-cta="donation_form"

data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"

Sustainer Wave Club

Launch a monthly giving program to cover ongoing cleanup costs and equipment maintenance, ensuring a steady funding stream. Recurring gifts simplify budgeting and donor retention for your team.

data-usecase-cta="recurring_donations"

data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"

Beach Cleanup Challenge

Empower volunteers to fundraise by pledging per bag of trash collected, turning a cleanup day into a friendly competition. Peer-to-peer pages amplify reach and encourage teams to engage their networks.

data-usecase-cta="peer_to_peer"

data-usecase-icon="event"

Annual Coastal Cleanup Day

Sell tickets for your flagship beach cleanup event, including supplies, snacks, and guided education stations. Ticketing streamlines attendee tracking and covers your event costs upfront.

data-usecase-cta="event"

data-usecase-icon="store"

Eco Merch Pop-Up Store

Offer branded reusable bags, stainless steel water bottles, and eco-friendly apparel in an online store to boost fundraising year-round. Merchandise sales increase visibility and support your mission.

data-usecase-cta="store"

data-usecase-icon="raffle"

Sandcastle Sweepstakes Raffle

Hold a raffle for eco-conscious prizes like sustainable picnic kits or weekend beach getaways to raise funds at your next cleanup gathering. Raffle ticket sales add excitement and drive on-site engagement.

data-usecase-cta="raffle"

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your beach clean-up raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

__wf_reserved_inherit

🧤 500 pairs of reusable gloves

So volunteers can safely collect debris and keep beaches spotless

__wf_reserved_inherit

🗑️ 50 coastal trash bins

Providing convenient disposal points to prevent littering

__wf_reserved_inherit

🛶 2 inflatable cleanup kayaks

Reaching and removing waste from hard-to-access areas

__wf_reserved_inherit

📘 500 marine conservation guides

Educating visitors to protect marine life and shorelines

__wf_reserved_inherit

🚐 10 volunteer shuttle rides

Eliminating transport barriers and boosting community participation

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Try the fee calculator

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Beach Clean-ups

Fees
You keep
You lose
Decorative
0% platform & processing fees
Decorative
$50,000
Decorative
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
Decorative
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
Decorative
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
Decorative
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
Decorative
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
Decorative
-$1,440
Open as an image

100% free, always.

Try the fee calculator
How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Beach Clean-ups

🏖️ Shoreline Concert Cleanup

Combine a beach cleanup with live local bands. Ticket sales fund cleanup gear & raise awareness.

📸 #SelfieSweep Challenge

Followers post beach cleanup selfies with #SelfieSweep. Sponsors donate per post, boosting funds & visibility.

🚴 Coastal Ride for Clean Seas

Cyclists collect pledges per mile on a scenic coastal route. Funds support cleanup supplies & outreach.

🏰 Sandcastle Sponsor-A-Thon

Families form teams to build sandcastles. Sponsors donate per castle or vote to fund beach cleanup efforts.

🎧 Live Stream Beach Beats

Host a live-streamed beach concert. Viewers buy e-tickets or tip bands to support cleanup missions.

🌅 Sunrise Yoga Shore Fundraiser

Offer sunrise yoga on the beach. Participants donate to join, proceeds fund cleanup events & equipment.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Beach Clean-ups fundraising ideas

Browse all beach clean-up fundraising ideas

Top grants for Beach Clean-ups in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your beach clean-up. These options are a great place to start.

__wf_reserved_inherit

EPA Environmental Education Grants

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Three to five grants from each of the EPA's 10 Regional Offices

Supports environmental education projects.

Apply now

__wf_reserved_inherit

Abandoned and Derelict Vessel Removal Grant Program

BoatUS Foundation / NOAA Marine Debris Program

Up to $7.5 million

Grants to remove abandoned and derelict vessels (ADVs) across coastal and marine areas of the United States.

Apply now

__wf_reserved_inherit

Natural Community Conservation Planning Local Assistance Grant Program

California Department of Fish and Wildlife

$576,000

Assist local public agencies, tribes, and non-profit organizations with the highest priority tasks needed to implement NCCPs; deadline July 17th, 2025.

Apply now

__wf_reserved_inherit

BEACH Act Grants

EPA

$9,737,000

The EPA awards grants under authority of the BEACH Act to eligible states, territories and Tribes with beaches on ocean and Great Lakes coasts.

Apply now

Find more beach clean-up grants

Top companies that donate to Beach Clean-ups in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your beach clean-up’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Walmart

Supports community giving programs and empowers local organizations through Spark Good

Get in touch

__wf_reserved_inherit

Surfrider Foundation

Offers opportunities for businesses to sponsor beach cleanups to protect oceans, waves, and beaches.

Get in touch

__wf_reserved_inherit

Beach Squad

Offers sponsorship opportunities for weekly public cleanups and custom group cleanups

Get in touch

__wf_reserved_inherit

Ocean Blue Project

Provides corporate sponsorships with social media mentions, sponsored beach cleanup events, and year-end summary reports

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Beach Clean-ups? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for beach clean-up organizations! There are no platform fees or processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. It’s made possible by optional tips from donors who support our mission to keep your beach clean-up efforts fully funded. There's no catch!

Can Beach Clean-ups use Zeffy to collect sponsorship donations?

Definitely! Beach clean-up organizations can use Zeffy to collect sponsorship donations, sell event tickets, and setup recurring donations without any fees. Every dollar you raise goes directly to maintaining and improving our beautiful beaches.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Beach Clean-ups run with Zeffy?

Beach clean-ups can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Organize peer-to-peer fundraisers to rally community support, sell tickets for your beach events, or launch recurring donation programs for continued support. Whatever your fundraising strategy, Zeffy helps keep the costs at zero.

What's the best fundraising platform for Beach Clean-ups?

Zeffy is the best choice for beach clean-up organizations as it is the only truly zero-fee fundraising platform. Unlike other platforms that hide fees in the fine print, Zeffy ensures every donation dollar goes where it should — towards keeping our beaches clean and beautiful.

How to get funding for…

Marine Wildlife Rescues
Indigenous Agriculture Organizations
Conservation Groups
Environmental and Animal Welfare Nonprofits
Manatee Protection Groups
Women in Agriculture Groups
National Parks
Whale Conservation Organizations
Wildlife Conservation Centers
Farm Animal Sanctuaries
Plastic Pollution Prevention Initiatives
Coastal Protection & Restoration
Ocean Education Services
Marine Sanctuaries
Coral Reef Protection & Restoration
Waste Reduction Initiatives
Ocean Conservation Organizations
Sea Turtle Conservation Centers
Ocean Cleanup Organizations
Marine Life Centers
Nature & Conservation Youth Programs
Environmental Conservation Groups
Wildlife Protection Organizations

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

Sign up – it’s free forever!
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.