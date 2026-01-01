Button Text

Keep 100% of your women farmers’ group’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Women in Agriculture Groups, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Women in Agriculture Groups

Zero-fee fundraising for Women in Agriculture Groups

How Zeffy helps Women in Agriculture Groups raise money

Women in Agriculture Groups use Zeffy to fund everything from from farm-to-table dinners to artisan farm goods store—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Farm-to-Table Harvest Dinner

Bring supporters together for a seasonal farm-to-table dinner featuring produce grown by program participants. Ticket sales cover costs and generate revenue to fund training workshops.

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"

Sponsor a Woman Farmer Scholarship

Allow donors to provide one-time gifts to cover training, equipment, or micro­loans for aspiring women farmers. Custom donation forms make giving simple and fee-free.

data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"

Monthly Harvest Circle

Set up a community of monthly supporters who fund ongoing agricultural training, seeds, and tools for women in rural areas. Predictable income helps plan long-term programs.

data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"

Harvest Heroes Challenge

Empower volunteers and ambassadors to create personal fundraising pages and rally their networks to support women-led farms. Track progress and encourage friendly competition.

data-usecase-icon="raffle"

Local Produce Basket Raffle

Raise funds by raffling off baskets of farm-fresh produce and artisanal goods from women farmers. Easy ticket sales online boost engagement and income.

data-usecase-icon="store"

Artisan Farm Goods Store

Sell handmade crafts, farm preserves, and organic seeds through an online store to support women’s cooperative programs—100% of profits go back to members.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your women farmers’ group raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🌱 1,250 seed kits

so every member can plant confidently and feed their families

🚜 5 sustainable farming workshops

so women gain hands-on skills to boost productivity and income

💧 drip irrigation for 3 community gardens

so precious water is conserved and yields rise in dry seasons

🌾 organic fertilizer for 10 acres

so healthy soil leads to safer, more abundant harvests

📚 farming manuals & toolkits for 100 women

so each farmer has lasting resources to thrive every season

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Women in Agriculture Groups

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Women in Agriculture Groups

🚜 Farm-to-Table Feast

Host farm dinners showcasing produce by women farmers. Tickets fund training and resources for agricultural programs.

🌱 Virtual Seed Swap

Participants pay a small fee to exchange seeds online, fostering community and funding women’s ag programs.

🌻 Sunflower Selfie Contest

Grow sunflowers and share selfies to enter. Donors vote with small gifts, boosting awareness and raising funds.

🎤 Harvest Story Open Mic

Invite local storytellers for a farm open mic evening. Entry fees support workshops and farm equipment grants.

🚴‍♀️ Agri-Tour Bike Ride

Organize a sponsored bike tour through local farms. Riders raise pledges to support women’s agriculture initiatives.

🍹 Summer Sip & Support

Farm happy hour with drinks, live music, and tours. Ticket sales directly back women farmers’ programs and training.

Top grants for Women in Agriculture Groups in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your women farmers’ group. These options are a great place to start.

EPA Environmental Education Grants

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Approximately 30 to 35 grants nationwide

The 2023 EE Local Grant Program issued 10 Notices of Funding Opportunities (NOFOs) nationally, one in each of EPA's ten Regions. The 2023 Environmental Education grant competition closed on November 8, 2023.

Apply now

Minority and Women Farmers and Ranchers Loans

Farm Service Agency (FSA)

Not specified

Loans designed to assist socially disadvantaged groups, including women farmers and ranchers.

Apply now

Farm Ownership Loans

Farm Service Agency

Not specified

Loan program that helps producers who have funds for a down payment fund the purchase of a family farm or ranch using loans from a commercial lender and FSA.

Apply now

Amber Grant for Women

WomensNet

Not specified

Monthly awards for women-led businesses, including those in agriculture.

Apply now

Top companies that donate to Women in Agriculture Groups in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your women farmers’ group’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports education nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs

Get in touch

AgCareers.com

Aims to "Feed the World with Talent" in agriculture and food, supporting organizations in this sector

Get in touch

Ag Women Connect

Provides funds to their foundation for scholarships, awards, grants, and support to members, facilitated through sponsorships

Get in touch

American Agri-Women

Invites sponsors to support their mission of providing resources, education, and advocacy for the agricultural industry

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Women in Agriculture Groups? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Women in Agriculture Groups! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. Our operations are supported by optional tips from donors who are enthusiastic about helping you keep every dollar you raise. That’s it – no catch!

Can Women in Agriculture Groups use Zeffy to collect funding for projects?

Absolutely! Women in Agriculture Groups can use Zeffy to collect donations for all sorts of projects, sell event tickets, and manage recurring contributions without paying a single fee. Every cent goes directly to advancing your group’s mission and supporting the community.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Women in Agriculture Groups run with Zeffy?

Women in Agriculture Groups can run various fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! These include peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed events like community gatherings, and recurring donations for ongoing initiatives. Whatever your fundraising strategy, Zeffy is here to support you.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Women in Agriculture Groups?

Zeffy stands out as the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Women in Agriculture Groups. Unlike other platforms that might seem free but charge sneaky processing fees or carry hidden costs, we ensure that every dollar you raise goes straight to your projects and initiatives. This maximizes your resources and builds trust with your donors.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

