Zero-fee fundraising for Women in Agriculture Groups

Farm-to-Table Harvest Dinner
Bring supporters together for a seasonal farm-to-table dinner featuring produce grown by program participants. Ticket sales cover costs and generate revenue to fund training workshops.
Sponsor a Woman Farmer Scholarship
Allow donors to provide one-time gifts to cover training, equipment, or microloans for aspiring women farmers. Custom donation forms make giving simple and fee-free.
Monthly Harvest Circle
Set up a community of monthly supporters who fund ongoing agricultural training, seeds, and tools for women in rural areas. Predictable income helps plan long-term programs.
Harvest Heroes Challenge
Empower volunteers and ambassadors to create personal fundraising pages and rally their networks to support women-led farms. Track progress and encourage friendly competition.
Local Produce Basket Raffle
Raise funds by raffling off baskets of farm-fresh produce and artisanal goods from women farmers. Easy ticket sales online boost engagement and income.
Artisan Farm Goods Store
Sell handmade crafts, farm preserves, and organic seeds through an online store to support women’s cooperative programs—100% of profits go back to members.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🌱 1,250 seed kits
so every member can plant confidently and feed their families
🚜 5 sustainable farming workshops
so women gain hands-on skills to boost productivity and income
💧 drip irrigation for 3 community gardens
so precious water is conserved and yields rise in dry seasons
🌾 organic fertilizer for 10 acres
so healthy soil leads to safer, more abundant harvests
📚 farming manuals & toolkits for 100 women
so each farmer has lasting resources to thrive every season
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Women in Agriculture Groups
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Women in Agriculture Groups
🚜 Farm-to-Table Feast
Host farm dinners showcasing produce by women farmers. Tickets fund training and resources for agricultural programs.
🌱 Virtual Seed Swap
Participants pay a small fee to exchange seeds online, fostering community and funding women’s ag programs.
🌻 Sunflower Selfie Contest
Grow sunflowers and share selfies to enter. Donors vote with small gifts, boosting awareness and raising funds.
🎤 Harvest Story Open Mic
Invite local storytellers for a farm open mic evening. Entry fees support workshops and farm equipment grants.
🚴♀️ Agri-Tour Bike Ride
Organize a sponsored bike tour through local farms. Riders raise pledges to support women’s agriculture initiatives.
🍹 Summer Sip & Support
Farm happy hour with drinks, live music, and tours. Ticket sales directly back women farmers’ programs and training.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Women in Agriculture Groups fundraising ideas
Top grants for Women in Agriculture Groups in 2025
EPA Environmental Education Grants
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Approximately 30 to 35 grants nationwide
The 2023 EE Local Grant Program issued 10 Notices of Funding Opportunities (NOFOs) nationally, one in each of EPA's ten Regions. The 2023 Environmental Education grant competition closed on November 8, 2023.
Minority and Women Farmers and Ranchers Loans
Farm Service Agency (FSA)
Not specified
Loans designed to assist socially disadvantaged groups, including women farmers and ranchers.
Farm Ownership Loans
Farm Service Agency
Not specified
Loan program that helps producers who have funds for a down payment fund the purchase of a family farm or ranch using loans from a commercial lender and FSA.
Amber Grant for Women
WomensNet
Not specified
Monthly awards for women-led businesses, including those in agriculture.
Top companies that donate to Women in Agriculture Groups in 2025
Walmart
Supports education nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs
AgCareers.com
Aims to "Feed the World with Talent" in agriculture and food, supporting organizations in this sector
Ag Women Connect
Provides funds to their foundation for scholarships, awards, grants, and support to members, facilitated through sponsorships
American Agri-Women
Invites sponsors to support their mission of providing resources, education, and advocacy for the agricultural industry
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Women in Agriculture Groups? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Women in Agriculture Groups! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. Our operations are supported by optional tips from donors who are enthusiastic about helping you keep every dollar you raise. That’s it – no catch!
Can Women in Agriculture Groups use Zeffy to collect funding for projects?
Absolutely! Women in Agriculture Groups can use Zeffy to collect donations for all sorts of projects, sell event tickets, and manage recurring contributions without paying a single fee. Every cent goes directly to advancing your group’s mission and supporting the community.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Women in Agriculture Groups run with Zeffy?
Women in Agriculture Groups can run various fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! These include peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed events like community gatherings, and recurring donations for ongoing initiatives. Whatever your fundraising strategy, Zeffy is here to support you.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Women in Agriculture Groups?
Zeffy stands out as the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Women in Agriculture Groups. Unlike other platforms that might seem free but charge sneaky processing fees or carry hidden costs, we ensure that every dollar you raise goes straight to your projects and initiatives. This maximizes your resources and builds trust with your donors.