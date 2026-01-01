Zero-fee fundraising for Environmental and Animal Welfare Nonprofits

data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"
Monthly Habitat Guardians
Invite supporters to become guardians of endangered habitats with automated monthly gifts, ensuring steady funding for conservation projects and fee-free giving.
Forest Restoration Giving Day
Run a time-limited giving day focused on reforestation efforts, driving urgent support through a simple, shareable donation form.
Run Wild for Wildlife 5K
Engage your community in a fun run where participants raise pledges through personal fundraising pages, boosting visibility and donations for animal welfare programs.
Gala under the Stars Benefit Dinner
Host an elegant outdoor dinner featuring wildlife experts, selling tickets online to cover costs while raising funds for rescue and rehab efforts.
Adopt-an-Animal Merch Store
Offer branded apparel and eco-friendly goods in an online store, giving supporters a tangible way to back your mission fee-free and spread awareness.
VIP Wildlife Protectors Club
Launch a membership program that grants exclusive updates, behind-the-scenes tours, and recognition tiers for sustained support of animal welfare work.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🐢 Rescue and rehabilitate 25 endangered sea turtles
so vulnerable hatchlings get the care they need to return to the wild
🌳 Plant 500 native trees in deforested areas
restoring vital habitat and boosting local biodiversity
🦁 Provide one month of care for 10 big cats
covering nutritious feed, vet check-ups, and enrichment activities
🐾 Microchip and vaccinate 200 shelter animals
ensuring they stay healthy and find safe, loving homes
📚 Host 5 environmental education workshops
inspiring students to become stewards of our planet
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Environmental and Animal Welfare Nonprofits
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Environmental and Animal Welfare Nonprofits
🏖️ Beach Clean & BBQ
Host a community beach cleanup followed by a ticketed BBQ picnic—sponsors pledge per bag collected, boosting funds and coastal awareness.
🌱 30-Day Eco Social Challenge
Engage supporters to complete daily eco-tasks and share on social; each post triggers sponsor donations, raising funds and eco-friendly habits.
🐾 Paws & Strides 5K
Organize a dog-friendly 5K fun run where participants fundraise per mile; great for animal lovers and shelters to meet pups and donors.
📸 Snapshot for Wildlife
Online nature photo contest with entry fee; public voting donations and sponsor prizes drive engagement, awareness, and funds for wildlife care.
🎨 Green Art Market
Curate a summer pop-up market featuring eco-friendly and wildlife art; vendors donate a portion of sales, with ticketed admission boosting revenue.
🚴♀️ Miles for Mammals Bikeathon
Host a hybrid bikeathon—both local riders and virtual participants collect sponsors per mile to fund habitat preservation and animal rescue.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Environmental and Animal Welfare Nonprofits fundraising ideas
Top grants for Environmental and Animal Welfare Nonprofits in 2025
Conservation Nation Grant Program
Conservation Nation
Up to US$5,000
Supports early to mid-career conservationists for wildlife conservation, biodiversity protection, and sustainable practices; applications open July 7, 2025.
Michigan Pet Alliance Better Together Grants and Awards
Michigan Pet Alliance (MPA)
$10,000
Supports animal welfare projects; applications are open for 2025.
Top companies that donate to Environmental and Animal Welfare Nonprofits in 2025
Walmart
Supports nonprofits through local grants, round-up programs, and registries.
1% for the Planet
Connects businesses with environmental nonprofits to accelerate environmental giving.
BarkBox
Supports animal welfare by fostering the health and happiness of dogs.
Arctic Fox
Supports animal welfare and prevents cruelty by donating a portion of its profits.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Environmental and Animal Welfare Nonprofits? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is truly 100% free for Environmental and Animal Welfare Nonprofits. You don't have to worry about platform fees, processing fees, or any hidden costs. Zeffy is sustained by optional tips from donors who choose to support our mission, ensuring every dollar you raise goes directly to your cause.
Can Environmental and Animal Welfare Nonprofits use Zeffy to collect donations?
Absolutely! Environmental and Animal Welfare Nonprofits can use Zeffy to collect general donations, set up recurring giving, and sell event tickets - all without any fees. This means every cent donated is dedicated to your important mission.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Environmental and Animal Welfare Nonprofits run with Zeffy?
Environmental and Animal Welfare Nonprofits can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. You can organize peer-to-peer fundraisers, manage ticketed events, and establish recurring donation programs. Zeffy helps you keep all funds to focus on what really matters - your mission.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Environmental and Animal Welfare Nonprofits?
Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Environmental and Animal Welfare Nonprofits. Unlike others that charge processing fees or have hidden costs, we ensure every dollar raised supports your cause. This strengthens donor trust and allows more funds to drive your mission forward.