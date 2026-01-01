Button Text

Keep 100% of your waste reduction initiative’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Waste Reduction Initiatives, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Sign up for free
Decorative

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Waste Reduction Initiatives

Zero-fee fundraising for Waste Reduction Initiatives

How Zeffy helps Waste Reduction Initiatives raise money

Waste Reduction Initiatives use Zeffy to fund everything from {from cleanup challenges to ambassador memberships}—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

data-usecase-icon="store"

Open a Zero-Waste Starter Kits Store

Offer compost bins, reusable bags, and eco-tools through an online shop that raises funds while equipping supporters for zero-waste living.

data-usecase-cta="store"

data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"

Kick Off the Monthly Green Champions Circle

Invite supporters to commit monthly gifts to sustain ongoing waste reduction programs and community outreach without worrying about fees.

data-usecase-cta="recurring_donations"

data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"

Launch the Community Cleanup Challenge

Empower volunteers to create personal fundraising pages and challenge friends to sponsor local litter pick-ups, amplifying your impact through peer networks.

data-usecase-cta="peer_to_peer"

data-usecase-icon="event"

Sell Tickets to the Eco-Workshop Series

Host hands-on workshops on composting, recycling hacks, and DIY upcycling—sell tickets online to cover materials and instructor fees fee-free.

data-usecase-cta="event"

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"

Deploy a Zero-Waste Tips Donation Drive

Share practical waste reduction tips alongside a custom donation form to engage new donors while funding your educational materials.

data-usecase-cta="donation_form"

data-usecase-icon="membership"

Launch the Zero-Waste Ambassador Program

Offer tiered membership with exclusive guides, community calls, and early event access for ongoing supporters committed to waste reduction.

data-usecase-cta="membership"

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your waste reduction initiative raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

__wf_reserved_inherit

🌱 50 backyard compost kits

Empowering families to turn food scraps into garden gold

__wf_reserved_inherit

🛒 1,000 reusable grocery bags

Helping shoppers ditch single-use plastics at checkout

__wf_reserved_inherit

📚 5 zero-waste workshop series

Equipping community members with hands-on skills to reduce waste

__wf_reserved_inherit

🧹 8 neighborhood cleanup events

Mobilizing volunteers to restore our parks and streets

__wf_reserved_inherit

🥤 500 stainless steel water bottles

Encouraging refill habits and cutting bottled water waste

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Try the fee calculator

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Waste Reduction Initiatives

Fees
You keep
You lose
Decorative
0% platform & processing fees
Decorative
$50,000
Decorative
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
Decorative
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
Decorative
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
Decorative
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
Decorative
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
Decorative
-$1,440
Open as an image

100% free, always.

Try the fee calculator
How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Waste Reduction Initiatives

♻️ Summer Swap & Shop

Host a community swap of clothes and goods. Small entry fees fund programs, extending item life and cutting landfill waste.

🚴‍♂️ Trash Trek Bike Ride

Cyclists collect litter as they ride. Participants raise sponsor pledges, boosting community pride and reducing roadside waste.

🎥 Eco-Film Under the Stars

Outdoor eco-film screenings under the stars. Ticket sales, reusable cup concessions, and info booths fuel waste reduction projects.

🌞 Solar-Powered Webathon

12-hour live streaming of solar cooking demos, upcycling tutorials & eco quizzes powered by solar. Viewers donate per challenge to slash waste.

📦 Virtual Recycle Rally

Supporters log home recycling efforts online and share stats. Each milestone unlocks matching funds, driving community impact and clean habits.

📸 #WasteLess Photo Contest

Online photo contest with #WasteLessSummer tag. Entries showcase creative waste-free habits; entry fees and voting donations fuel reduction efforts.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Waste Reduction Initiatives fundraising ideas

Browse all waste reduction initiative fundraising ideas

Top grants for Waste Reduction Initiatives in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your waste reduction initiative. These options are a great place to start.

__wf_reserved_inherit

EPA Environmental Education Grants

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Three to five grants awarded from each of the EPA's 10 Regional Offices

Supports environmental education projects.

Apply now

__wf_reserved_inherit

Solid Waste Management Grants

USDA Rural Development

Not specified

Reduces or eliminates pollution of water resources by providing funding for organizations that provide technical assistance or training to improve the planning and management of solid waste sites; application window is open from October 1 â December 31 each year.

Apply now

__wf_reserved_inherit

Community Waste Reduction Grant

SWACO, OH

$500.00 - $35,000.00

Provides funding for projects that reduce waste and/or increase the diversion of recoverable materials that would otherwise be sent to the Franklin County Sanitary Landfill for disposal; check back in April 2025 to learn more about the 2026 grant cycle!

Apply now

__wf_reserved_inherit

Recycle Ohio Grant Program

Ohio Environmental Protection Agency

Up to $200,000

Provides grants for communities, nonprofits, businesses, and academic institutions; Ohio EPA will accept applications October 6, 2025, through December 5, 2025.

Apply now

Find more waste reduction initiative grants

Top companies that donate to Waste Reduction Initiatives in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your waste reduction initiative’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Walmart

Supports community initiatives through local grants and Spark Good programs.

Get in touch

__wf_reserved_inherit

Target

Provides grants to support organizations working to strengthen communities and offers local store giving through Target GiftCard donations.

Get in touch

__wf_reserved_inherit

BRING Recycling

Invests in their mission of residents saving money, reducing their carbon footprint and taking control of their future in recycling.

Get in touch

__wf_reserved_inherit

Waste Reduction Partners

Helps organizations improve environmental and energy management through efficiency techniques that save money.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Waste Reduction Initiatives? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Waste Reduction Initiatives! There are no platform fees or processing fees, and no hidden costs. We rely on optional tips from generous donors to keep the platform free, allowing you to dedicate every dollar towards reducing waste and promoting sustainability without worrying about extra costs.

Can Waste Reduction Initiatives use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Waste Reduction Initiatives can use Zeffy to collect one-time donations, set up recurring giving programs, sell tickets for fundraising events, and more, all without any fees. Every cent you raise goes directly to supporting your environmental goals and initiatives.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Waste Reduction Initiatives run with Zeffy?

With Zeffy, Waste Reduction Initiatives can run a variety of fundraising campaigns such as peer-to-peer fundraisers to engage your community, sell tickets for events like eco-friendly workshops, and set up recurring donations to ensure ongoing support. Zeffy has all the tools you need to maximize your fundraising efforts.

What's the best fundraising platform for Waste Reduction Initiatives?

Zeffy is the best option for Waste Reduction Initiatives because it's truly zero-fee. While other platforms might promise 'low fees' or 'minimal costs,' Zeffy doesn't take any cut from your donations. This means more funds go directly to your waste reduction initiatives, enhancing donor trust and transparency.

How to get funding for…

Marine Wildlife Rescues
Indigenous Agriculture Organizations
Conservation Groups
Environmental and Animal Welfare Nonprofits
Manatee Protection Groups
Women in Agriculture Groups
National Parks
Whale Conservation Organizations
Wildlife Conservation Centers
Farm Animal Sanctuaries
Plastic Pollution Prevention Initiatives
Coastal Protection & Restoration
Ocean Education Services
Marine Sanctuaries
Beach Clean-ups
Coral Reef Protection & Restoration
Ocean Conservation Organizations
Sea Turtle Conservation Centers
Ocean Cleanup Organizations
Marine Life Centers
Nature & Conservation Youth Programs
Environmental Conservation Groups
Wildlife Protection Organizations

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

Sign up – it’s free forever!
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.