Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Manatee Protection Groups? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Manatee Protection Groups! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We operate on an optional tipping model from donors who want to support our mission. There's truly no catch—I promise!

Can Manatee Protection Groups use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Manatee Protection Groups can use Zeffy to collect donations, whether for general support, project-specific funding, or recurring donations. Zeffy is also perfect for event tickets and managing merchandise sales—all without any fees.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Manatee Protection Groups run with Zeffy?

Manatee Protection Groups can run a variety of campaigns with Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed events, and recurring donation drives. No matter the campaign type, Zeffy ensures that every dollar goes directly to your mission.

What's the best fundraising platform for Manatee Protection Groups?

Zeffy is the best choice for Manatee Protection Groups because it's the only truly 100% free fundraising platform. Other platforms may have hidden fees or processing charges that take money away from your cause—Zeffy lets every dollar stay right where it belongs, with your mission.