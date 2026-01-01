Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Wildlife Conservation Centers? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is truly 100% free for Wildlife Conservation Centers! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. Zeffy remains free through voluntary tips from donors who want to support our mission to help conservation efforts keep every dollar they raise. No catch!

Can Wildlife Conservation Centers use Zeffy to collect general donations?

Absolutely! Wildlife Conservation Centers can use Zeffy to collect general donations, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations without ever paying a fee. Every dollar donated supports your mission directly.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Wildlife Conservation Centers run with Zeffy?

With Zeffy, Wildlife Conservation Centers can launch diverse fundraising campaigns including peer-to-peer fundraising, ticketed events, and recurring donation programs. Whatever your fundraising needs, Zeffy offers the flexibility to run campaigns that resonate with your supporters.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Wildlife Conservation Centers?

Zeffy stands out as the only 100% free fundraising platform tailored for Wildlife Conservation Centers. Unlike other platforms that charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy allows every dollar to go toward conservation efforts, ensuring more funds go to your mission where they matter most.