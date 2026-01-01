Button Text

Keep 100% of your wildlife conservation center’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Wildlife Conservation Centers, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Wildlife Conservation Centers

Zero-fee fundraising for Wildlife Conservation Centers

How Zeffy helps Wildlife Conservation Centers raise money

Wildlife Conservation Centers use Zeffy to fund everything from from emergency rescue appeals to wildlife guardian memberships—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Launch an Emergency Rescue Appeal

Mobilize supporters to fund urgent wildlife rescues and medical treatment with a focused online campaign. Zero fees mean every dollar goes straight to critical care.

Start a Species Sponsor Club

Encourage monthly pledges to adopt and support endangered species year-round, ensuring reliable funding for habitat and veterinary care. Automated billing keeps contributions on track without extra work.

Host a Virtual Safari Challenge

Invite participants to walk, run, or bike distances representing migration routes, then fundraise through personal pages to support wildlife corridors. Peer-to-peer sharing amplifies reach and donations.

Sell Tickets to the Conservation Gala

Organize an elegant evening of presentations, auctions, and guest speakers to celebrate milestones and raise major gifts. Streamlined ticketing and attendee tracking keep logistics simple.

Open an Eco-Merch Store

Offer branded apparel, reusable gear, and wildlife art prints online to raise funds and awareness. Zero platform fees mean 100% of sales support conservation programs.

Create a Wildlife Guardian Membership

Build a tiered membership program offering exclusive updates, behind-the-scenes tours, and donor recognition. Membership dues provide steady support and deepen community engagement.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your wildlife conservation center raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🌱 Plant 1,000 native trees

So young forests can flourish and animals can thrive

🦉 Track 5 endangered raptors

To monitor their movements and protect them from threats

🐢 Build 50 turtle nest protection cages

To shield vulnerable hatchlings from predators

🚑 Fund a wildlife rescue response vehicle day

Saving critical minutes when every life counts

🏞️ Organize 4 community conservation workshops

Engaging neighbors in protecting our precious wildlife

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Wildlife Conservation Centers

Decorative
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Wildlife Conservation Centers

🐾 Sunset Safari Soirée

An evening guided wildlife tour with drinks and a silent auction to engage supporters and raise funds under the stars.

📸 Wildlife Photo Walk

Guided nature photo trek on our trails; ticket fees support conservation and participants receive pro tips and wildlife prints.

🐦 Birdathon Challenge

Participants log local bird sightings online; sponsors pledge per sighting to fund vital avian conservation projects.

🛶 Paddle for Preservation

A sponsored kayak paddle-a-thon on the river; participants secure per-mile pledges to fund wetland protection efforts.

🖥️ Wild Livestream Tour

Live-streamed behind-the-scenes tours; viewers donate to request animal spotlights and Q&As with our conservation team.

🍃 Eco-Cookout Class

Outdoor cooking workshop using sustainable ingredients; ticket sales support wildlife habitats and teach eco-friendly cooking.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Wildlife Conservation Centers fundraising ideas

Top grants for Wildlife Conservation Centers in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your wildlife conservation center. These options are a great place to start.

EPA Environmental Education Grants

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Approximately 30 to 35 grants nationwide

Supports environmental education projects.

Conservation Nation Grant Program

Conservation Nation

Up to US$5,000

Offers funding to help save animals and ecosystems around the world.

State Wildlife Grants

U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service

More than $55 million

Provides money to states, territories, commonwealths, and the District of Columbia (D.C.) to support proactive wildlife conservation.

Illinois Wildlife Preservation Fund

Illinois Department of Natural Resources

Small Projects cannot exceed $2,000.00; Large projects $2,000 to $20,000

Provides funding for projects related to non-game wildlife and native plants in Illinois.

Top companies that donate to Wildlife Conservation Centers in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your wildlife conservation center’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports local organizations through local grants, round up, registries & the space request tool.

The Walt Disney Company

Supports nonprofit organizations working with communities to save wildlife, inspire action and protect the planet.

Loopy Cases

Donates a portion of every Midnight Leopard and Leopard case purchased to WCN through their Loopy for a Causeâ¢ 1% Pledge program.

The Nature Conservancy

Advances conservation mission while promoting sustainable business practices.

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Wildlife Conservation Centers? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is truly 100% free for Wildlife Conservation Centers! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. Zeffy remains free through voluntary tips from donors who want to support our mission to help conservation efforts keep every dollar they raise. No catch!

Can Wildlife Conservation Centers use Zeffy to collect general donations?

Absolutely! Wildlife Conservation Centers can use Zeffy to collect general donations, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations without ever paying a fee. Every dollar donated supports your mission directly.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Wildlife Conservation Centers run with Zeffy?

With Zeffy, Wildlife Conservation Centers can launch diverse fundraising campaigns including peer-to-peer fundraising, ticketed events, and recurring donation programs. Whatever your fundraising needs, Zeffy offers the flexibility to run campaigns that resonate with your supporters.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Wildlife Conservation Centers?

Zeffy stands out as the only 100% free fundraising platform tailored for Wildlife Conservation Centers. Unlike other platforms that charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy allows every dollar to go toward conservation efforts, ensuring more funds go to your mission where they matter most.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

