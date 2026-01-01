Zero-fee fundraising for Marine Sanctuaries

data-usecase-icon="membership"
Coral Guardian Membership Drive
Launch a tiered membership program offering exclusive updates, reef health reports, and early event access to cultivate a community of dedicated marine protectors.
data-usecase-cta="membership"
data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"
Adopt-a-Reef Recurring Gifts
Invite donors to make monthly pledges that automatically renew, providing stable funding for ongoing reef monitoring and restoration projects.
data-usecase-cta="recurring_donations"
data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"
Deep Blue Peer-to-Peer Challenge
Empower volunteers and supporters to host their own mini-fundraisers—like swim-athons or virtual diveathons—to raise awareness and funds for sanctuary protection.
data-usecase-cta="peer_to_peer"
data-usecase-icon="event"
Ocean Heroes Gala Evening
Sell tickets to a high-impact gala featuring marine experts, interactive exhibits, and silent auction previews to grow your donor base and celebrate sanctuary successes.
data-usecase-cta="event"
data-usecase-icon="store"
Marine Merchandise Pop-Up Shop
Open an online store selling branded apparel, eco-friendly gear, and educational materials—100% fee-free revenue to support sanctuary programs.
data-usecase-cta="store"
data-usecase-icon="raffle"
Ultimate Dive Trip Raffle
Offer raffle tickets for a chance to win an all-inclusive dive expedition or exclusive gear package, driving excitement and viral sharing for your cause.
data-usecase-cta="raffle"
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🪸 500 sq ft of coral restoration
rebuilding reef habitats and safeguarding diverse marine life
🌊 20 coastal cleanup events
removing tons of plastic and debris before it reaches the ocean
🐢 Rescue kits for 50 injured sea turtles
providing critical care and rehabilitation to help them return to the wild
📚 100 marine education kits
inspiring students with hands-on ocean learning and stewardship
🛶 10 volunteer research expeditions
equipping small boats and gear for vital data on ocean health
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Marine Sanctuaries
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Marine Sanctuaries
🐚 Shoreline Cleanup Challenge
Volunteers collect trash along sanctuary beaches, sponsored per bag to protect habitats and fund restoration work.
🦈 Swim for Sharks
Community swim event in sanctuary waters; participants secure pledges per lap to support shark research.
🌊 Virtual Ocean Trivia Night
Online marine sanctuary quiz with entry ticket; fun teams compete while raising funds for habitat protection.
🧜♀️ Mermaid Photo Contest
Ocean-lovers submit sanctuary-themed photos for a donation-based entry; public votes with donations.
🚣♂️ Sanctuary Kayak Tour
Guided kayak tours through protected waters, ticket sales fund sanctuary patrols and species monitoring.
🎨 Seascape Sip & Paint
Beachside painting class featuring sanctuary views, ticket proceeds support reef restoration projects.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Marine Sanctuaries fundraising ideas
Top grants for Marine Sanctuaries in 2025
Sanctuary Community Fund
National Marine Sanctuary Foundation
$2M (total) - multiple opportunities to apply for funding
Supports community partners who want to advocate and advance sites currently in the national marine sanctuary designation process and initial establishment of new sites; applications accepted on a rolling basis, with a deadline of November 13, 2024, for the fall cycle.
Rapid Ocean Conservation (ROC) Grants
Waitt Foundation
Up to $20,000
Funds projects related to sustainable fishing and marine protected areas in island nations with Blue Prosperity Coalition partnerships; proposals reviewed monthly on a rolling basis.
Conservation Nation Grant Program
Conservation Nation
Up to $5,000
Supports early to mid-career conservationists engaged in wildlife conservation, biodiversity protection, and sustainable practices; applications are submitted through the grant portal, which opens July 7 and closes July 14, or sooner if 150 applications are submitted.
Transformational Habitat Restoration and Coastal Resilience Grants
NOAA
$750,000 to $10 million
Funds transformational projects that restore coastal habitat and strengthen community resilience; applications are due by April 16, 2025.
Top companies that donate to Marine Sanctuaries in 2025
Walmart
Supports nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs
Oceanic Society
Partners with businesses to support ocean conservation programs
Marine Conservation Institute
Seeks corporate partners to support ocean conservation and protect wild ocean places
Whole Foods
Supports marine conservation nonprofits through event sponsorships
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Marine Sanctuaries? What's the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Marine Sanctuaries! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We stay free through optional donor tips from those who support our mission to ensure Marine Sanctuaries like yours keep every dollar you raise. No strings attached!
Can Marine Sanctuaries use Zeffy to collect donations?
Absolutely! Marine Sanctuaries can use Zeffy to collect all types of donations including general donations, event ticket sales, and even set up recurring donations. And the best part? It's all fee-free, meaning every dollar donated goes directly to protecting your sanctuary's mission.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Marine Sanctuaries run with Zeffy?
Marine Sanctuaries can run diverse fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. Whether it's a peer-to-peer fundraiser, selling tickets for events, or setting up recurring donations, Zeffy has you covered. Our platform is designed to support whatever fundraising goals you have with no fees involved.
What's the best fundraising platform for Marine Sanctuaries?
Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Marine Sanctuaries. While other platforms may claim to be free but charge processing fees or other hidden costs, Zeffy doesn’t take a penny from your donations, ensuring more funds go directly to preserving marine habitats and projects.