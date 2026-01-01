Button Text

Keep 100% of your national park’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for National Parks, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of National Parks

Zero-fee fundraising for National Parks

How Zeffy helps National Parks raise money

National Parks use Zeffy to fund everything from from trail restoration drives to park merch sales—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Launch the Preserve Our Park Drive

Create a custom donation form to rally supporters around specific conservation projects like trail restoration, wildlife protection, and historical preservation. Clear messaging and themed pages make it easy for donors to contribute at zero cost.

Launch Trailblazer Monthly Sustainers

Set up monthly giving to fund routine trail maintenance, habitat restoration, and park operations. Recurring gifts provide stable support, helping plan long-term conservation work without interruption.

Organize a Hike for the Park Peer Challenge

Invite volunteers to set fundraising goals for sponsored hikes, share personalized pages, and inspire their networks to donate. Peer-to-peer campaigns leverage personal connections to expand your funding base.

Host a Park Discovery Festival

Sell tickets for guided hikes, ranger talks, and family-friendly park events, with easy online registration and check-in. Ticketed experiences boost visitor engagement while generating vital support.

Open the Park Merch & Gear Shop

Offer branded apparel, camping gear, and park guides in a Zeffy-powered online store. Supporters can purchase quality souvenirs knowing 100% of proceeds go directly to park projects.

Create a Friends of the Park Membership Program

Build a tiered membership program offering exclusive perks like members-only events, early access passes, and special newsletters. Membership subscriptions foster loyalty and deliver predictable revenue.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your national park raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🏕️ 50 camping gear kits

So underserved families can gear up and connect with nature

🌱 250 native trees planted

Restoring critical habitats and preventing soil erosion

🛠️ 10 miles of trail repairs

Keeping paths safe and accessible for every hiker

🦋 100 pollinator habitats

Supporting bees and butterflies vital to park ecosystems

🔭 5 park stargazing nights

Bringing communities together under pristine dark skies

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for National Parks

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for National Parks

🚶 Trails Charity Trek

Guided summer hikes where supporters donate to reserve their spot, with all proceeds funding trail upkeep and community programs.

🎸 Park Concert Series

Host local bands in a scenic park setting, sell tickets and concessions to raise funds while drawing new supporters outdoors.

🌌 Night Sky Storytelling

Evening gatherings under the stars with park guides sharing lore; ticketed entry supports nighttime wildlife monitoring and conservation.

📸 Park Photo Challenge

Followers pay a small entry fee to submit their best park photos; community votes and purchases a winners’ calendar to fund trail care.

🎥 Ranger Live Q&A

Donors join an exclusive summer livestream with park rangers to ask questions and hear stories, boosting engagement and inspiring gifts.

🎁 Explorer Gift Box

Preorder a curated summer box with park maps, native seed packets, snacks and gear; proceeds support local habitat restoration.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free National Parks fundraising ideas

Top grants for National Parks in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your national park. These options are a great place to start.

Capacity Building Funding Opportunity for Park Partners

National Park Foundation

Not specified

This opportunity provides funding to strengthen the organizational capacity of national park philanthropic organizations, with applications due July 22, 2025.

Monarch Butterfly and Pollinators Conservation Fund

National Wildlife and Fish Foundation (NFWF)

$200,000 to $300,000

This fund supports projects that protect, conserve, and increase habitat for monarch butterflies and native insect pollinators, with proposals due July 8, 2025.

FY2025 Disaster Recovery Grant Program (ESHPF Preservation grants)

National Park Service

$48 million total for the program

This program awards funding for the repair and recovery of historic and cultural resources in disaster-declared areas, with applications due July 15, 2025.

Gainbridge Assists: Investing in the Future of Womenâs Sports

Gainbridge

At least $5,000

This program offers grants to organizations dedicated to advancing girls and/or women in sports and education, with applications due July 11, 2025.

Find more national park grants

Top companies that donate to National Parks in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your national park’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs, offering resources like registries and space request tools.

Subaru of America

Provides significant support to national parks through conservation efforts and program initiatives, acting as a major corporate partner.

Nature Valley

Contributes to national parks by supporting trail restoration and initiatives that promote outdoor exploration.

Parks Project

Empowers the next generation of park champions by donating a portion of its apparel sales to various charities dedicated to preserving national parks.

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for National Parks? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for National Parks! You won't pay any platform fees or processing fees. We are able to offer our services for free thanks to optional tips from generous donors who appreciate supporting your vital work. No catch, just more to invest in preserving our natural heritage.

Can National Parks use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! National Parks can use Zeffy to collect various types of donations. Whether you're gathering support through regular donations, selling event tickets, or setting up recurring giving, Zeffy ensures that every dollar you raise directly supports your conservation efforts — all without fees.

What types of fundraising campaigns can National Parks run with Zeffy?

National Parks can run diverse fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Engage supporters with peer-to-peer campaigns, host ticketed events, or establish a steady stream of support with recurring donations. No matter your approach, Zeffy helps you streamline these efforts without cutting into your funds.

What's the best fundraising platform for National Parks?

Zeffy stands out as the best fundraising platform for National Parks because it’s the only one that’s truly 100% free. Unlike platforms with hidden fees, Zeffy ensures every cent goes directly to your conservation mission, building trust with donors and maximizing the impact of their contributions.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

