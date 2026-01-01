Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Environmental Conservation Groups? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Environmental Conservation Groups! We don't charge any platform fees or processing fees, so every dollar goes directly to your cause. Our platform stays free thanks to optional tips from donors who want to support us, allowing us to help more conservation groups like yours.

Can Environmental Conservation Groups use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Environmental Conservation Groups can use Zeffy to collect donations of all kinds, whether it's for general support, specific projects, or recurring giving. Plus, you can sell event tickets — all without any fees.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Environmental Conservation Groups run with Zeffy?

With Zeffy, Environmental Conservation Groups can run a variety of fundraising campaigns, including peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed events, and recurring donation programs. Whatever your fundraising needs, Zeffy helps you engage supporters and keep more funds for your conservation mission.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Environmental Conservation Groups?

Zeffy is the best option for Environmental Conservation Groups because it's the only truly zero-fee fundraising platform. Unlike others, which may advertise as 'free' but still charge processing fees, Zeffy ensures every penny goes directly to your mission. It’s a simple, trustworthy solution designed specifically for nonprofits.