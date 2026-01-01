data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Sponsor a Tree Planting Drive
Enable supporters to fund individual trees or acres in reforestation projects, driving measurable impact in degraded landscapes without platform fees.
Become a Green Guardian
Invite donors to join a monthly sustainer circle, providing reliable funding for habitat restoration and invasive species removal programs.
Hike for Habitat Challenge
Empower volunteers to form teams and collect pledges per mile hiked, amplifying both fundraising and awareness for wildlife corridor projects.
Zero-Waste Workshop Series
Sell tickets to hands-on classes teaching composting, upcycling, and sustainable living skills, with proceeds supporting your education initiatives.
data-usecase-icon="store"
Eco Merch Pop-Up Store
Offer branded reusable bags, water bottles, and eco-friendly apparel in an online store that funds conservation work completely fee-free.
Join the Conservation Champions Club
Launch a tiered membership program that grants exclusive field updates, volunteer invitations, and branded donor perks to boost ongoing support.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🌳 100 native saplings planted
Restoring forest corridors for birds and mammals
💧 5 km of river restored
So aquatic life can thrive in clean, healthy waters
📚 20 eco-education workshops
Empowering communities to become nature’s protectors
🧪 Soil testing at 50 sites
Providing insights for impactful habitat restoration
📸 5 wildlife monitoring cameras
Gathering vital data to safeguard endangered species
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Environmental Conservation Groups
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Environmental Conservation Groups
🌿 Park BioBlitz Fundraiser
A community event tagging species in local parks; sponsors pledge per find to boost biodiversity research.
🏃♀️ Miles for Meadows
Supporters log summer miles walking or running; sponsors donate per mile to restore wildflower habitats.
📸 #SunsetCleanupChallenge
Participants post sunset beach or park cleanups with a hashtag; friends donate for each cleanup to fund plastic reduction.
🎨 Eco-Mural Marathon
Local artists paint a giant ecology-themed mural over a weekend; donors sponsor sections and buy prints to support conservation art grants.
🚲 Solar-Pedal Rally
Cyclists ride a scenic loop with solar-powered rest stops; sponsors pledge per mile to fund renewable energy projects.
🍃 Backyard Birdhouse Build
Families build and paint backyard birdhouses at a workshop; registration fees support native bird and pollinator habitat restoration.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Environmental Conservation Groups fundraising ideas
Top grants for Environmental Conservation Groups in 2025
Conservation Nation Grant Program
Conservation Nation
Up to $5,000
Supports early to mid-career conservationists for wildlife conservation and biodiversity protection; applications open July 7, 2025.
2025 NPLD Department of Defense Awards
National Fish and Wildlife Foundation
Up to $15,000
Supports projects that protect and improve military lands; full proposals due in July 2025.
2025 DEP Environmental Education Grants Program
Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection
Up to $65,000
Funds environmental education projects across Pennsylvania; applications due November 15, 2024, with projects starting July 1, 2025.
EPA Grants
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Over $4 billion annually
Helps organizations achieve environmental goals; specific program details and deadlines vary.
Top companies that donate to Environmental Conservation Groups in 2025
Walmart
Supports nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs.
PPG
Partners with environmental education organizations to create new educational materials.
Mars Wrigley Foundation
Supports environmental education programs like Eco-Schools and the Litter Less Campaign.
1% for the Planet
Connects businesses with environmental organizations, encouraging companies to donate 1% of their annual sales to support environmental causes.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Environmental Conservation Groups? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Environmental Conservation Groups! We don't charge any platform fees or processing fees, so every dollar goes directly to your cause. Our platform stays free thanks to optional tips from donors who want to support us, allowing us to help more conservation groups like yours.
Can Environmental Conservation Groups use Zeffy to collect donations?
Absolutely! Environmental Conservation Groups can use Zeffy to collect donations of all kinds, whether it's for general support, specific projects, or recurring giving. Plus, you can sell event tickets — all without any fees.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Environmental Conservation Groups run with Zeffy?
With Zeffy, Environmental Conservation Groups can run a variety of fundraising campaigns, including peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed events, and recurring donation programs. Whatever your fundraising needs, Zeffy helps you engage supporters and keep more funds for your conservation mission.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Environmental Conservation Groups?
Zeffy is the best option for Environmental Conservation Groups because it's the only truly zero-fee fundraising platform. Unlike others, which may advertise as 'free' but still charge processing fees, Zeffy ensures every penny goes directly to your mission. It’s a simple, trustworthy solution designed specifically for nonprofits.