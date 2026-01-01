Button Text

Keep 100% of your conservation group’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Environmental Conservation Groups, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Environmental Conservation Groups

Zero-fee fundraising for Environmental Conservation Groups

How Zeffy helps Environmental Conservation Groups raise money

Environmental Conservation Groups use Zeffy to fund everything from from tree planting to green guardian memberships—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Sponsor a Tree Planting Drive

Enable supporters to fund individual trees or acres in reforestation projects, driving measurable impact in degraded landscapes without platform fees.

Become a Green Guardian

Invite donors to join a monthly sustainer circle, providing reliable funding for habitat restoration and invasive species removal programs.

Hike for Habitat Challenge

Empower volunteers to form teams and collect pledges per mile hiked, amplifying both fundraising and awareness for wildlife corridor projects.

Zero-Waste Workshop Series

Sell tickets to hands-on classes teaching composting, upcycling, and sustainable living skills, with proceeds supporting your education initiatives.

Eco Merch Pop-Up Store

Offer branded reusable bags, water bottles, and eco-friendly apparel in an online store that funds conservation work completely fee-free.

Join the Conservation Champions Club

Launch a tiered membership program that grants exclusive field updates, volunteer invitations, and branded donor perks to boost ongoing support.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your conservation group raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🌳 100 native saplings planted

Restoring forest corridors for birds and mammals

💧 5 km of river restored

So aquatic life can thrive in clean, healthy waters

📚 20 eco-education workshops

Empowering communities to become nature’s protectors

🧪 Soil testing at 50 sites

Providing insights for impactful habitat restoration

📸 5 wildlife monitoring cameras

Gathering vital data to safeguard endangered species

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Environmental Conservation Groups

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Environmental Conservation Groups

🌿 Park BioBlitz Fundraiser

A community event tagging species in local parks; sponsors pledge per find to boost biodiversity research.

🏃‍♀️ Miles for Meadows

Supporters log summer miles walking or running; sponsors donate per mile to restore wildflower habitats.

📸 #SunsetCleanupChallenge

Participants post sunset beach or park cleanups with a hashtag; friends donate for each cleanup to fund plastic reduction.

🎨 Eco-Mural Marathon

Local artists paint a giant ecology-themed mural over a weekend; donors sponsor sections and buy prints to support conservation art grants.

🚲 Solar-Pedal Rally

Cyclists ride a scenic loop with solar-powered rest stops; sponsors pledge per mile to fund renewable energy projects.

🍃 Backyard Birdhouse Build

Families build and paint backyard birdhouses at a workshop; registration fees support native bird and pollinator habitat restoration.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Environmental Conservation Groups fundraising ideas

Top grants for Environmental Conservation Groups in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your conservation group. These options are a great place to start.

Conservation Nation Grant Program

Conservation Nation

Up to $5,000

Supports early to mid-career conservationists for wildlife conservation and biodiversity protection; applications open July 7, 2025.

2025 NPLD Department of Defense Awards

National Fish and Wildlife Foundation

Up to $15,000

Supports projects that protect and improve military lands; full proposals due in July 2025.

2025 DEP Environmental Education Grants Program

Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection

Up to $65,000

Funds environmental education projects across Pennsylvania; applications due November 15, 2024, with projects starting July 1, 2025.

EPA Grants

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Over $4 billion annually

Helps organizations achieve environmental goals; specific program details and deadlines vary.

Top companies that donate to Environmental Conservation Groups in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your conservation group’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs.

Get in touch

PPG

Partners with environmental education organizations to create new educational materials.

Get in touch

Mars Wrigley Foundation

Supports environmental education programs like Eco-Schools and the Litter Less Campaign.

Get in touch

1% for the Planet

Connects businesses with environmental organizations, encouraging companies to donate 1% of their annual sales to support environmental causes.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Environmental Conservation Groups? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Environmental Conservation Groups! We don't charge any platform fees or processing fees, so every dollar goes directly to your cause. Our platform stays free thanks to optional tips from donors who want to support us, allowing us to help more conservation groups like yours.

Can Environmental Conservation Groups use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Environmental Conservation Groups can use Zeffy to collect donations of all kinds, whether it's for general support, specific projects, or recurring giving. Plus, you can sell event tickets — all without any fees.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Environmental Conservation Groups run with Zeffy?

With Zeffy, Environmental Conservation Groups can run a variety of fundraising campaigns, including peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed events, and recurring donation programs. Whatever your fundraising needs, Zeffy helps you engage supporters and keep more funds for your conservation mission.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Environmental Conservation Groups?

Zeffy is the best option for Environmental Conservation Groups because it's the only truly zero-fee fundraising platform. Unlike others, which may advertise as 'free' but still charge processing fees, Zeffy ensures every penny goes directly to your mission. It’s a simple, trustworthy solution designed specifically for nonprofits.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

