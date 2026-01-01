Button Text

Keep 100% of your wildlife conservation group’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Wildlife Protection Organizations, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Wildlife Protection Organizations

Zero-fee fundraising for Wildlife Protection Organizations

How Zeffy helps Wildlife Protection Organizations raise money

Wildlife Protection Organizations use Zeffy to fund everything from from wildlife rescue appeal to adopt-a-species membership—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Launch an Emergency Rescue Appeal

Use a custom donation form to rally supporters around urgent wildlife rescue operations, securing immediate funds for animal care and rehabilitation.

Kick Off a Wildlife Guardians Giving Circle

Invite donors to join a monthly giving circle that provides steady support for conservation projects, ensuring critical habitats are protected year-round.

Host a Wildlife Photo Challenge Fundraiser

Empower supporters to create personal fundraising pages and share wildlife photos, turning their passion for nature into a peer-to-peer campaign that grows your donor base.

Sell Tickets to a Backyard Birding Tour

Organize guided birdwatching events and sell tickets online to engage local nature lovers, covering costs and funding future conservation efforts.

Open an Eco-Friendly Merchandise Store

Offer branded eco-products like reusable water bottles and organic tees to boost awareness and generate ongoing funds—100% fee-free.

Launch an Adopt-a-Species Membership

Create tiered membership levels for supporters to symbolically adopt endangered species, receive exclusive updates, and sustain long-term conservation work.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your wildlife conservation group raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🐾 50 GPS tracking collars deployed

so researchers can monitor endangered species and intervene in real time

🦏 10 anti-poaching patrol shifts funded

protecting rhinos and other vulnerable wildlife from illegal hunters

🌱 2,500 native seedlings planted

reviving forest ecosystems that countless species call home

🍼 25 orphaned animals fed & sheltered

giving vulnerable young animals a second chance at life

🎓 100 community conservation workshops hosted

equipping locals with the knowledge to protect wildlife long-term

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Wildlife Protection Organizations

0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Wildlife Protection Organizations

🦉 Nocturnal Wildlife Walk

Host guided evening forest walks fundraising through ticket sales, offering immersive wildlife education and direct support for conservation projects.

📸 Wild Photo Showdown

Launch a wildlife photo contest online—entry fees fuel habitat projects and supporters vote with small donations to crown their favorite shot.

🚣‍♂️ River Rescue Rafting

Organize a scenic river rafting trip fundraiser where ticket sales fund riverbank restoration and participants learn about aquatic wildlife protection.

🌿 Backyard Birdathon

Challenge birdwatchers to spot species in backyards—sponsors pledge per bird sighting, boosting community engagement and funding local conservation.

🎬 Outdoor Eco-Film Night

Screen family-friendly wildlife films outdoors, sell tickets and snacks to raise funds and inspire communities to protect endangered species.

🍦 Wild Treats Social

Partner with a local ice cream shop for animal-themed flavors where a % of summer sales donates to wildlife rescue and habitat preservation.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Wildlife Protection Organizations fundraising ideas

Browse all wildlife conservation group fundraising ideas

Top grants for Wildlife Protection Organizations in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your wildlife conservation group. These options are a great place to start.

Conservation Nation Grant Program

Conservation Nation

Up to US$5,000

Supports early to mid-career conservationists for wildlife conservation, biodiversity protection, and sustainable practices; applications open July 7, 2025.

Disney Conservation Fund 2025 Grant Opportunity

Disney Conservation Fund

Not specified (variable)

Supports organizations working with communities to protect, restore, and/or rewild wildlife corridors or migratory pathways; full proposal deadline July 1, 2025.

2025 Natural Community Conservation Planning Local Assistance Grant Program

Department of Fish and Wildlife (California)

Up to $576,000 total available, dependent per award.

Assists local public agencies, tribes, and non-profit organizations with implementing NCCPs; solicitation closes July 17, 2025.

Member Collective Grants

The Conservation Alliance

Not specified

Awards funding for conservation projects across North America; 2025 Member Collective Grant Cycle information available, with a potential deadline around July 8, 2025.

Find more wildlife conservation group grants

Top companies that donate to Wildlife Protection Organizations in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your wildlife conservation group’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

National Wildlife Federation

Partners with companies on cause marketing and strategic initiatives to benefit wildlife.

Wildlife Conservation Society

Partners with corporations to protect biodiversity, impact human livelihoods, and preserve natural resources.

The Nature Conservancy

Engages with companies to advance conservation missions and promote sustainable business practices.

Global Conservation Corps

Works with corporate sponsors and donors to support wildlife conservation through education and support programs.

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Wildlife Protection Organizations? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is truly 100% free for Wildlife Protection Organizations! We don't charge any platform or processing fees, and there are no hidden costs. Our model is supported by optional tips from generous donors who want to help us keep it free for organizations like yours. That's the only catch—more money stays with your mission!

Can Wildlife Protection Organizations use Zeffy to collect habitat conservation donations?

Absolutely! Wildlife Protection Organizations can use Zeffy to collect habitat conservation donations, organize fundraising events, and even set up recurring donation campaigns—all without incurring any fees. Every dollar you raise goes directly toward protecting wildlife.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Wildlife Protection Organizations run with Zeffy?

Wildlife Protection Organizations can leverage Zeffy for a variety of fundraising campaigns. Whether you're hosting peer-to-peer fundraisers, selling tickets to conservation events, or setting up recurring donations for ongoing support, Zeffy supports these efforts without any fees.

What's the best fundraising platform for Wildlife Protection Organizations?

Zeffy stands out as the best fundraising platform for Wildlife Protection Organizations because it is the only one that is truly 100% free. Other platforms may claim to be free but often include processing fees or hidden costs. With Zeffy, all the funds raised go directly to your mission, building donor trust and maximizing your impact.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

