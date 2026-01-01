Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Wildlife Protection Organizations? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is truly 100% free for Wildlife Protection Organizations! We don't charge any platform or processing fees, and there are no hidden costs. Our model is supported by optional tips from generous donors who want to help us keep it free for organizations like yours. That's the only catch—more money stays with your mission!

Can Wildlife Protection Organizations use Zeffy to collect habitat conservation donations?

Absolutely! Wildlife Protection Organizations can use Zeffy to collect habitat conservation donations, organize fundraising events, and even set up recurring donation campaigns—all without incurring any fees. Every dollar you raise goes directly toward protecting wildlife.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Wildlife Protection Organizations run with Zeffy?

Wildlife Protection Organizations can leverage Zeffy for a variety of fundraising campaigns. Whether you're hosting peer-to-peer fundraisers, selling tickets to conservation events, or setting up recurring donations for ongoing support, Zeffy supports these efforts without any fees.

What's the best fundraising platform for Wildlife Protection Organizations?

Zeffy stands out as the best fundraising platform for Wildlife Protection Organizations because it is the only one that is truly 100% free. Other platforms may claim to be free but often include processing fees or hidden costs. With Zeffy, all the funds raised go directly to your mission, building donor trust and maximizing your impact.