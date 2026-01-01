Zero-fee fundraising for Ocean Cleanup Organizations

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Launch the Plastic-Free Ocean Donation Drive
Set up a custom donation form to collect one-time gifts for removing plastic from coastlines; easy to share and 100% fee-free.
data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"
Start the Blue Ocean Monthly Giving Circle
Encourage supporters to commit to monthly gifts that sustain ongoing cleanup efforts; automated billing reduces admin work and keeps funding steady.
data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"
Empower Beach Cleanup Teams to Fundraise
Enable volunteers to launch personal fundraising pages and rally their networks for donation support—ideal for expanding your donor community.
data-usecase-icon="event"
Host a Shoreline Cleanup Fundraiser
Sell tickets to a guided beach cleanup event, covering supplies and boosting volunteer participation while raising crucial funds.
data-usecase-icon="store"
Open an Ocean-Friendly Gear Shop
Offer branded reusable water bottles, eco-friendly tees, and cleanup kits online to raise funds and spread your mission with every sale.
data-usecase-icon="membership"
Create a Clean Coast Champion Membership
Build a tiered membership program with exclusive updates, webinars, and recognition—perfect for engaging and retaining your most dedicated supporters.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🐢 2,500 pieces of debris removed from nesting beaches
Protecting endangered turtles and their fragile habitats
🌊 750 meters of coastline restored to pristine condition
Reviving shorelines for local wildlife and community enjoyment
🎓 Training for 200 students in marine conservation
Inspiring the next generation to safeguard our oceans
🚤 Five community cleanup boat missions on local waterways
Mobilizing volunteers to tackle pollution at its source
♻️ 100 sustainable cleanup kits for volunteer heroes
Equipping changemakers with tools for lasting ocean impact
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Ocean Cleanup Organizations
🏖️ Beach Cleanup Block Party
Gather community on the shore with games, music, and cleanup stations; sell tickets and host raffles to fund gear.
🌊 Paddle for Plastic Race
Host a paddleboard/kayak race; participants gather sponsors per mile paddled to support ocean cleanup missions.
📸 #TrashTag Photo Challenge
Encourage supporters to share before/after beach cleanup photos with #TrashTag, driving peer-to-peer donations online.
🎨 Sunset Ocean Art Auction
Organize an outdoor sunset art show on the beach with ocean-themed pieces; raise funds through ticket sales and auctions.
🐠 Digital Plastic Mosaic
Create a digital mosaic of ocean animals; each donation adds a pixel, unlocking shareable badges and donor recognition.
🍹 Coastal Cocktails & Chat
Sell tickets to a seaside cocktail evening with ocean experts speaking; portion of bar sales and entry fees support cleanup.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Ocean Cleanup Organizations fundraising ideas
Top grants for Ocean Cleanup Organizations in 2025
EPA Environmental Education Grants
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Three to five grants from each of the EPA's 10 Regional Offices
Supports environmental education projects; the 2023 Environmental Education grant competition closed on November 8, 2023.
Fiscal Year 2025 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Marine Debris Removal
NOAA Marine Debris Program
Not determined at this time
Offers funding to remove large marine debris through funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law; A future competition has not been determined.
SOA Grants Program
Sustainable Ocean Alliance
Over $1.8 million in grants and investments
Provides micro-grants to people under 36 working to address climate change and the decline of ocean health; Applications are currently being accepted by invitation only.
ROC Grants
Waitt Foundation
Small grants
ROC Grants provide small grants with a quick turnaround time for solutions to emerging conservation issues and ocean protection in support of island nations.
Top companies that donate to Ocean Cleanup Organizations in 2025
Walmart
Supports education nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs
Oceanic Society
Accepts in-kind donations of goods or services ranging from advertising, to software, gear, and more
The Ocean Cleanup
Kia supports The Ocean Cleanup as an official Global Partner via financial contributions and in-kind supplies to support ocean operations and the construction of Interceptor Solutions
Marine Conservation Institute
Accepts corporate sponsorships to advocate for new protected areas in the ocean and expanding protections
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Ocean Cleanup Organizations? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Ocean Cleanup Organizations! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We stay free through optional tips from donors who support our mission to eliminate fees for organizations like yours.
Can Ocean Cleanup Organizations use Zeffy to collect donations?
Absolutely! Ocean Cleanup Organizations can use Zeffy to collect general donations, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations—all without any fees. Every dollar raised goes directly to supporting your efforts to clean our oceans.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Ocean Cleanup Organizations run with Zeffy?
Ocean Cleanup Organizations can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. Host peer-to-peer fundraisers, sell tickets to community clean-up events, set up online stores for merchandise, or establish recurring donation programs. Zeffy supports your mission with no fundraising fees.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Ocean Cleanup Organizations?
Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Ocean Cleanup Organizations. Unlike other platforms that charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy ensures every dollar you raise goes toward your mission. This means more funds for cleaning up our oceans and building trust with your donors.