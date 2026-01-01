Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Ocean Cleanup Organizations? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Ocean Cleanup Organizations! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We stay free through optional tips from donors who support our mission to eliminate fees for organizations like yours.

Can Ocean Cleanup Organizations use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Ocean Cleanup Organizations can use Zeffy to collect general donations, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations—all without any fees. Every dollar raised goes directly to supporting your efforts to clean our oceans.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Ocean Cleanup Organizations run with Zeffy?

Ocean Cleanup Organizations can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. Host peer-to-peer fundraisers, sell tickets to community clean-up events, set up online stores for merchandise, or establish recurring donation programs. Zeffy supports your mission with no fundraising fees.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Ocean Cleanup Organizations?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Ocean Cleanup Organizations. Unlike other platforms that charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy ensures every dollar you raise goes toward your mission. This means more funds for cleaning up our oceans and building trust with your donors.