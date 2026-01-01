Button Text

Keep 100% of your sea turtle conservation center’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Sea Turtle Conservation Centers, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Sea Turtle Conservation Centers

Zero-fee fundraising for Sea Turtle Conservation Centers

How Zeffy helps Sea Turtle Conservation Centers raise money

Sea Turtle Conservation Centers use Zeffy to fund everything from from nest adoption to marine art and adventure auction—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Launch the Nest Adoption Program

Invite supporters to sponsor a sea turtle nest with monthly donations to fund monitoring, hatchling protection, and conservation efforts. Recurring gifts keep projects sustainable and nurture lasting connections.

Emergency Hatchling Rescue Appeal

Mobilize donors quickly to support urgent rescue and rehabilitation of stranded hatchlings with a targeted donation form. Fast, fee-free giving ensures every gift goes straight to saving tiny turtles.

Coastal Guardians Peer-to-Peer Challenge

Empower volunteers to raise funds by hosting local beach cleanups and sharing personal fundraising pages. Friendly competition boosts engagement and expands your donor base.

Turtle Release Gala Dinner

Sell tickets to an elegant beachfront event where guests witness hatchlings released into the ocean. Ticket revenues cover event costs and fund conservation programs.

Eco-Merch Store for Conservation

Offer branded apparel, reusable water bottles, and eco-friendly products in your online store. Every purchase supports rehabilitation centers and awareness campaigns.

Marine Art & Adventure Silent Auction

Curate unique items like scuba dive trips and marine-inspired artwork for a silent auction at your fundraising gala. Competitive bidding drives up support for turtle rescue and research.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your sea turtle conservation center raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🐢 10 satellite tags for migration studies

So we can map migration routes and secure crucial feeding grounds

🥽 500 biodegradable nest-protection cages

Protecting nests from predators without leaving plastic behind

🚤 5 full nights of beach patrols

Deterring poachers under moonlight to keep nesting turtles safe

📚 1,000 community outreach kits

Empowering coastal families to become passionate conservation champions

🌱 300 dune-restoration plants

Rebuilding nesting habitats to give hatchlings a fighting chance

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Sea Turtle Conservation Centers

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Sea Turtle Conservation Centers

🐢 Shoreline Step Pledge

Supporters collect sponsors for each barefoot beach mile they walk in summer, raising funds and awareness for sea turtle nesting protection.

🌊 Virtual Hatch Tracker

Donors adopt a hatchling and receive weekly virtual updates plus live-streamed nest counts, boosting engagement while funding conservation efforts.

🏖️ Sandcastle Showdown

Teams pay entry fees to compete in beach sandcastle builds, attracting sponsors, local media, and community donors for turtle conservation.

📸 #TurtleSelfie Challenge

Participants share turtle-themed selfies, tag friends, and gather micro-donations per post, driving social buzz and summer fundraising.

🍹 Turtle Tide Happy Hour

Partner with beach bars for themed happy hours where a portion of drink sales supports sea turtle rescue and nesting programs.

🚤 Sunset Kayak Safari

Host guided sunset kayak tours, with ticket sales funding turtle rescue and research while offering unique coastal experiences.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Sea Turtle Conservation Centers fundraising ideas

Top grants for Sea Turtle Conservation Centers in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your sea turtle conservation center. These options are a great place to start.

__wf_reserved_inherit

EPA Environmental Education Grants

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Up to $100,000

Supports environmental education projects; application dates vary by region.

__wf_reserved_inherit

TCF Grants

Turtle Conservation Fund

$1,000 to $5,000

Supports conservation or research projects dealing with highly endangered tortoises or freshwater turtles; application deadlines June 1 and December 1.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Billion Baby Turtles Grant Opportunities

SEE Turtles

Up to $10,000

Supports sea turtle conservation organizations that work to protect sea turtle hatchlings; contact for future consideration.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Marine Turtle Conservation Fund

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

$150,000 - $500,000 USD

Supports projects that deliver measurable results which conserve marine turtles in their habitats; applications may be submitted electronically no later than 11:59 PM EST on March 18, 2024.

Find more sea turtle conservation center grants

Top companies that donate to Sea Turtle Conservation Centers in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your sea turtle conservation center’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Walmart

Supports nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs

__wf_reserved_inherit

SEE Turtles

Works with sponsors to help save sea turtles around the world

__wf_reserved_inherit

Oceanic Society

Partners with companies to deliver ocean conservation impact through their programs, including sea turtle conservation

__wf_reserved_inherit

National Save The Sea Turtle Foundation

Has several sponsors, including Ozone Design, Turtle Bags Inc., The Hawksbill Group, Nationwide Payment Systems, Inc., Force-E Dive Centers, GHS Environmental, Local Group Creative, and Nightcat Studio

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Sea Turtle Conservation Centers? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Sea Turtle Conservation Centers! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. Zeffy stays free thanks to optional tips from donors who support keeping every dollar you raise. No catch at all!

Can Sea Turtle Conservation Centers use Zeffy to collect donations for conservation projects?

Absolutely! Sea Turtle Conservation Centers can use Zeffy to collect donations for conservation projects, organize fundraising events, and manage memberships or recurring donations without any fees. Every dollar goes directly to conserving sea turtles.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Sea Turtle Conservation Centers run with Zeffy?

Sea Turtle Conservation Centers can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. Whether you're organizing peer-to-peer fundraisers, hosting ticketed events, or setting up recurring donation programs, Zeffy makes it simple and fee-free.

What's the best fundraising platform for Sea Turtle Conservation Centers?

Zeffy is the best choice for Sea Turtle Conservation Centers because it's truly 100% free—even at scale. Unlike platforms that claim to be free but charge processing fees, Zeffy ensures every contribution goes straight to protecting sea turtles, enhancing donor trust and mission impact.

How to get funding for…

Marine Wildlife Rescues
Indigenous Agriculture Organizations
Conservation Groups
Environmental and Animal Welfare Nonprofits
Manatee Protection Groups
Women in Agriculture Groups
National Parks
Whale Conservation Organizations
Wildlife Conservation Centers
Farm Animal Sanctuaries
Plastic Pollution Prevention Initiatives
Coastal Protection & Restoration
Ocean Education Services
Marine Sanctuaries
Beach Clean-ups
Coral Reef Protection & Restoration
Waste Reduction Initiatives
Ocean Conservation Organizations
Ocean Cleanup Organizations
Marine Life Centers
Nature & Conservation Youth Programs
Environmental Conservation Groups
Wildlife Protection Organizations

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

