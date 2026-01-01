Zero-fee fundraising for Sea Turtle Conservation Centers

data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"
Launch the Nest Adoption Program
Invite supporters to sponsor a sea turtle nest with monthly donations to fund monitoring, hatchling protection, and conservation efforts. Recurring gifts keep projects sustainable and nurture lasting connections.
data-usecase-cta="recurring_donations"
data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Emergency Hatchling Rescue Appeal
Mobilize donors quickly to support urgent rescue and rehabilitation of stranded hatchlings with a targeted donation form. Fast, fee-free giving ensures every gift goes straight to saving tiny turtles.
data-usecase-cta="donation_form"
data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"
Coastal Guardians Peer-to-Peer Challenge
Empower volunteers to raise funds by hosting local beach cleanups and sharing personal fundraising pages. Friendly competition boosts engagement and expands your donor base.
data-usecase-cta="peer_to_peer"
data-usecase-icon="event"
Turtle Release Gala Dinner
Sell tickets to an elegant beachfront event where guests witness hatchlings released into the ocean. Ticket revenues cover event costs and fund conservation programs.
data-usecase-cta="event"
data-usecase-icon="store"
Eco-Merch Store for Conservation
Offer branded apparel, reusable water bottles, and eco-friendly products in your online store. Every purchase supports rehabilitation centers and awareness campaigns.
data-usecase-cta="store"
data-usecase-icon="auction"
Marine Art & Adventure Silent Auction
Curate unique items like scuba dive trips and marine-inspired artwork for a silent auction at your fundraising gala. Competitive bidding drives up support for turtle rescue and research.
data-usecase-cta="auction"
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🐢 10 satellite tags for migration studies
So we can map migration routes and secure crucial feeding grounds
🥽 500 biodegradable nest-protection cages
Protecting nests from predators without leaving plastic behind
🚤 5 full nights of beach patrols
Deterring poachers under moonlight to keep nesting turtles safe
📚 1,000 community outreach kits
Empowering coastal families to become passionate conservation champions
🌱 300 dune-restoration plants
Rebuilding nesting habitats to give hatchlings a fighting chance
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Sea Turtle Conservation Centers
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Sea Turtle Conservation Centers
🐢 Shoreline Step Pledge
Supporters collect sponsors for each barefoot beach mile they walk in summer, raising funds and awareness for sea turtle nesting protection.
🌊 Virtual Hatch Tracker
Donors adopt a hatchling and receive weekly virtual updates plus live-streamed nest counts, boosting engagement while funding conservation efforts.
🏖️ Sandcastle Showdown
Teams pay entry fees to compete in beach sandcastle builds, attracting sponsors, local media, and community donors for turtle conservation.
📸 #TurtleSelfie Challenge
Participants share turtle-themed selfies, tag friends, and gather micro-donations per post, driving social buzz and summer fundraising.
🍹 Turtle Tide Happy Hour
Partner with beach bars for themed happy hours where a portion of drink sales supports sea turtle rescue and nesting programs.
🚤 Sunset Kayak Safari
Host guided sunset kayak tours, with ticket sales funding turtle rescue and research while offering unique coastal experiences.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Sea Turtle Conservation Centers fundraising ideas
Top grants for Sea Turtle Conservation Centers in 2025
EPA Environmental Education Grants
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Up to $100,000
Supports environmental education projects; application dates vary by region.
TCF Grants
Turtle Conservation Fund
$1,000 to $5,000
Supports conservation or research projects dealing with highly endangered tortoises or freshwater turtles; application deadlines June 1 and December 1.
Billion Baby Turtles Grant Opportunities
SEE Turtles
Up to $10,000
Supports sea turtle conservation organizations that work to protect sea turtle hatchlings; contact for future consideration.
Marine Turtle Conservation Fund
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
$150,000 - $500,000 USD
Supports projects that deliver measurable results which conserve marine turtles in their habitats; applications may be submitted electronically no later than 11:59 PM EST on March 18, 2024.
Top companies that donate to Sea Turtle Conservation Centers in 2025
Walmart
Supports nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs
SEE Turtles
Works with sponsors to help save sea turtles around the world
Oceanic Society
Partners with companies to deliver ocean conservation impact through their programs, including sea turtle conservation
National Save The Sea Turtle Foundation
Has several sponsors, including Ozone Design, Turtle Bags Inc., The Hawksbill Group, Nationwide Payment Systems, Inc., Force-E Dive Centers, GHS Environmental, Local Group Creative, and Nightcat Studio
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Sea Turtle Conservation Centers? What's the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Sea Turtle Conservation Centers! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. Zeffy stays free thanks to optional tips from donors who support keeping every dollar you raise. No catch at all!
Can Sea Turtle Conservation Centers use Zeffy to collect donations for conservation projects?
Absolutely! Sea Turtle Conservation Centers can use Zeffy to collect donations for conservation projects, organize fundraising events, and manage memberships or recurring donations without any fees. Every dollar goes directly to conserving sea turtles.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Sea Turtle Conservation Centers run with Zeffy?
Sea Turtle Conservation Centers can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. Whether you're organizing peer-to-peer fundraisers, hosting ticketed events, or setting up recurring donation programs, Zeffy makes it simple and fee-free.
What's the best fundraising platform for Sea Turtle Conservation Centers?
Zeffy is the best choice for Sea Turtle Conservation Centers because it's truly 100% free—even at scale. Unlike platforms that claim to be free but charge processing fees, Zeffy ensures every contribution goes straight to protecting sea turtles, enhancing donor trust and mission impact.