Zero-fee fundraising for Sea Turtle Conservation Centers

🐢 Shoreline Step Pledge

Supporters collect sponsors for each barefoot beach mile they walk in summer, raising funds and awareness for sea turtle nesting protection.

‍

🌊 Virtual Hatch Tracker

Donors adopt a hatchling and receive weekly virtual updates plus live-streamed nest counts, boosting engagement while funding conservation efforts.

‍

🏖️ Sandcastle Showdown

Teams pay entry fees to compete in beach sandcastle builds, attracting sponsors, local media, and community donors for turtle conservation.

‍

📸 #TurtleSelfie Challenge

Participants share turtle-themed selfies, tag friends, and gather micro-donations per post, driving social buzz and summer fundraising.

‍

🍹 Turtle Tide Happy Hour

Partner with beach bars for themed happy hours where a portion of drink sales supports sea turtle rescue and nesting programs.

‍

🚤 Sunset Kayak Safari

Host guided sunset kayak tours, with ticket sales funding turtle rescue and research while offering unique coastal experiences.

‍