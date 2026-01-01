Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Ocean Conservation Organizations? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for ocean conservation organizations! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We operate thanks to optional donor tips that support our mission to help organizations like yours keep every dollar you raise. That's the whole story—no catch!

Can Ocean Conservation Organizations use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Ocean conservation organizations can use Zeffy to collect donations, manage ticket sales for fundraising events, and set up recurring donations—without any fees taking a bite out of your funds. Every donation goes directly to your vital conservation work.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Ocean Conservation Organizations run with Zeffy?

Ocean conservation organizations can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. Whether it's peer-to-peer fundraisers facilitating community involvement, ticketed events, or setting up ongoing, recurring donations, Zeffy provides the tools to boost your impact effortlessly.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Ocean Conservation Organizations?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for ocean conservation organizations. While other platforms might charge platform fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy does not take a single penny from your donations. This ensures more money goes directly to your conservation efforts and builds trust with your donors.