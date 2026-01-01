Zero-fee fundraising for Ocean Conservation Organizations

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Sea Turtle Rescue Donation Drive
Mobilize supporters with a dedicated donation page to fund sea turtle rehabilitation and beach patrols. Easy shareable forms boost contributions and awareness.
Protect Our Shores Monthly Sustainers
Invite donors to pledge monthly gifts that sustain ongoing beach cleanups and marine wildlife patrols—ensuring predictable, tax-deductible support all year.
Adopt-a-Reef Peer Fundraiser
Empower volunteers and fans to create personal fundraising pages showcasing local coral reefs in need—each share helps spread the word and raise funds.
Ocean Gala & Sustainable Seafood Dinner
Host an elegant evening celebrating ocean conservation with ticketed entry, keynote speakers, and fundraising auctions to secure major gifts.
Eco-Merch Pop-Up Store
Offer branded eco-friendly apparel, reusable water bottles, and tote bags in an online store that highlights conservation missions and drives fee-free revenue.
Coral Conservation Champions Club
Create an exclusive membership program offering behind-the-scenes updates, member-only webinars, and special recognition to deepen supporter engagement.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🐢 Rescue & rehabilitate 20 injured sea turtles
Helping vulnerable turtles heal and swim free again
🚮 100 beach cleanup kits
Equipping volunteers to remove plastic and debris
🌱 Plant 500 mangrove seedlings
Building vital coastal habitats and protecting shorelines
🐟 Deploy 5 water-quality sensors
Monitoring pollution to safeguard marine life in real time
🎒 Educate 200 students
Inspiring the next generation of ocean stewards through workshops
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Ocean Conservation Organizations
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Ocean Conservation Organizations
🐠 Beach Cleanathon
Invite volunteers to a weekend beach cleanup with sponsorships per bag of trash collected, boosting community pride and ocean health.
🏄 Surf & Save
Host a surf competition where local surfers raise pledges for each wave ridden, combining fun, fitness, and funds for marine protection.
📸 Ocean Photo Challenge
A social media contest where supporters submit ocean-themed photos for a small entry fee, driving viral engagement and donations.
🌐 Virtual Tide Trivia
A live online quiz about marine life and conservation with entry fees and prize sponsors, engaging supporters nationwide.
🧜♀️ Mermaid Swimathon
Participants swim laps in pools or lakes dressed in mermaid tails, collecting pledges per lap to fund ocean cleanup projects.
🎣 Sustainable Fish Fry
An in-person summer cookout featuring sustainably sourced seafood, ticket sales and silent auction proceeds support marine conservation.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Ocean Conservation Organizations fundraising ideas
Top grants for Ocean Conservation Organizations in 2025
EPA Environmental Education Grants
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Varies
Supports environmental education projects; check the website for updated deadlines.
Sea Grant Funding Opportunities
NOAA Sea Grant
Up to $400,000
Supports projects that will develop and execute local, regional and national programs, workshops and services to enable fishermen to enter career paths; Applications due April 23, 2025.
Save Our Seas Foundation Grants
Save Our Seas Foundation
Varies
Offers grants dedicated to research, conservation and education projects worldwide, focusing primarily on charismatic threatened wildlife and their habitats; Applications for the Small Grant are open until June 28, 6pm CET.
Paul M. Angell Family Foundation
Paul M. Angell Family Foundation
Varies
Supports organizations, projects, and programs that conserve and protect marine biodiversity.
Top companies that donate to Ocean Conservation Organizations in 2025
Walmart
Supports community giving programs and empowers local organizations to engage with customers and associates to support causes they care about through local grants, round up, registries, and a space request tool.
Oceanic Society
Partners with companies and business leaders to deliver ocean conservation impact through programs, offering various ways for businesses to get involved.
Ocean Conservancy
Committed to fostering partnerships that advance their mission to protect the ocean, offering fundraising opportunities, conservation support, and employee volunteerism.
Pacific Whale Foundation
Partners with corporations to make a tangible difference through science-driven conservation, impactful community programs, and educational initiatives.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Ocean Conservation Organizations? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for ocean conservation organizations! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We operate thanks to optional donor tips that support our mission to help organizations like yours keep every dollar you raise. That's the whole story—no catch!
Can Ocean Conservation Organizations use Zeffy to collect donations?
Absolutely! Ocean conservation organizations can use Zeffy to collect donations, manage ticket sales for fundraising events, and set up recurring donations—without any fees taking a bite out of your funds. Every donation goes directly to your vital conservation work.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Ocean Conservation Organizations run with Zeffy?
Ocean conservation organizations can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. Whether it's peer-to-peer fundraisers facilitating community involvement, ticketed events, or setting up ongoing, recurring donations, Zeffy provides the tools to boost your impact effortlessly.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Ocean Conservation Organizations?
Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for ocean conservation organizations. While other platforms might charge platform fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy does not take a single penny from your donations. This ensures more money goes directly to your conservation efforts and builds trust with your donors.