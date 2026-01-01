Button Text

Keep 100% of your coastal protection and restoration project’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Coastal Protection & Restoration, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Coastal Protection & Restoration

Zero-fee fundraising for Coastal Protection & Restoration

How Zeffy helps Coastal Protection & Restoration raise money

Coastal Protection & Restoration use Zeffy to fund everything from from Shoreline Guardian monthly fund to Tide Watchers membership—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Shoreline Guardian Monthly Fund

Enlist supporters to give monthly for shoreline restoration, erosion control, and habitat protection. Reliable recurring funding helps plan long-term projects with zero fees.

Coastal Cleanup Hero Peer-to-Peer Drive

Turn volunteers into fundraisers by letting them create personal pages to support beach cleanups and debris removal. Peer-to-peer campaigns amplify reach and attract new donors from every shoreline community.

Protect Our Tides Donation Drive

Launch a targeted online drive to fund water quality monitoring and coastal habitat surveys. Custom donation forms make it easy for donors to support projects with transparent goals.

Beach Bash Benefit Gala

Host an annual fundraising gala on the sand, combining educational talks, local seafood, and live music to support restoration efforts. Sell tickets and collect attendee info seamlessly.

Coastal Conservation Merchandise Store

Offer branded eco-friendly apparel, reusable bottles, and beach cleanup kits to raise funds and spread awareness. An online store lets supporters shop 24/7 with no platform fees.

Tide Watchers Membership Club

Create a tiered membership program giving donors perks like early access to reports, guided nature walks, and exclusive gear. Membership dues become a sustainable, fee-free revenue source.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your coastal protection and restoration project raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🐚 Restoration of 1,000 oyster spat

so bay water stays clean and fish populations thrive

🌱 Plant 500 native dune grass plugs

keeping beaches intact and habitats healthy

🚮 Host 10 community beach cleanups

engaging volunteers to keep our shores plastic-free

🐢 Tag and monitor 25 sea turtles

providing vital data to protect endangered species

📊 Install 5 water-quality sensors

enabling rapid detection of pollution threats

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Coastal Protection & Restoration

Decorative
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Coastal Protection & Restoration

🏖️ Beach Cleanup Challenge

Supporters collect trash, secure pledges per bag, boosting community cleanup and fundraising for healthier coastal habitats.

🏄 Surf & Restore-a-thon

Surfers gather sponsors per wave they ride, raising funds to restore reefs and dunes while riding vibrant summer swells.

🎬 Coastal Cinema Night

Outdoor beachside film screenings with ticket sales and concessions, raising funds and community spirit under summer stars.

🏰 Sandcastle Showdown

Family teams compete in a sandcastle-building contest; entry fees and local sponsors fund vital coastal protection projects.

🎨 Community Sea Mural

Supporters buy and paint tiles for a giant sea-themed mural; proceeds fund habitat restoration and beautify the shoreline.

🧘 Sunset Yoga for Shores

Ticketed sunset beach yoga classes support shoreline resilience, blending wellness with fundraising against summer skies.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Coastal Protection & Restoration fundraising ideas

Top grants for Coastal Protection & Restoration in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your coastal protection and restoration project. These options are a great place to start.

EPA Environmental Education Grants

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Approximately 30 to 35 grants nationwide

Supports Environmental Education projects; 2023 competition closed November 8, 2023.

National Coastal Resilience Fund

National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF)

Not specified

Investments in nature-based solutions to enhance protection for coastal communities from storms, floods, and other natural hazards while improving habitats for fish and wildlife.

Lake Michigan Coastal Grant

IN.gov

Not specified

Funding is available to communities and organizations seeking social, economic, and environmental solutions.

National Coastal Wetlands Conservation Grant Program

US Fish and Wildlife Service

Up to $1,000,000

Supports the long-term conservation of coastal wetland ecosystems for the benefit of coastal communities, fish and wildlife and their habitats, and the recreating public; closing July 18, 2025.

Top companies that donate to Coastal Protection & Restoration in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your coastal protection and restoration project’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports education nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs

Restore America's Estuaries

Partners with the corporate sector on initiatives focused on restoring and protecting bays and estuaries.

Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana (CRCL)

Welcomes partnerships with corporations and foundations to protect and restore Louisianaâs coast.

National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF)

Invests in nature-based solutions through the National Coastal Resilience Fund.

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Coastal Protection & Restoration? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Coastal Protection & Restoration groups! There are no platform fees or processing fees - it’s truly zero-cost. We’re able to offer this thanks to optional tips from your generous donors who support our mission of empowering organizations like yours to make every dollar count. There’s no catch, just more funds going directly to your coastal missions.

Can Coastal Protection & Restoration use Zeffy to collect membership dues?

Certainly! Coastal Protection & Restoration organizations can use Zeffy to collect membership dues, manage fundraising events, and set up recurring donations with zero fees. Every cent given goes straight toward protecting and restoring our treasured coastlines.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Coastal Protection & Restoration run with Zeffy?

With Zeffy, Coastal Protection & Restoration groups can launch several campaign types including peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed beach clean-up events, and recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Our platform makes it easy to keep all your fundraising efforts centralized and cost-free.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Coastal Protection & Restoration?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Coastal Protection & Restoration. Unlike other platforms that might surprise you with fees, we ensure every dollar raised supports your mission directly. This not only maximizes your impact but also builds greater trust with your donors.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

