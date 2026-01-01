Zero-fee fundraising for Coastal Protection & Restoration

data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"
Shoreline Guardian Monthly Fund
Enlist supporters to give monthly for shoreline restoration, erosion control, and habitat protection. Reliable recurring funding helps plan long-term projects with zero fees.
Coastal Cleanup Hero Peer-to-Peer Drive
Turn volunteers into fundraisers by letting them create personal pages to support beach cleanups and debris removal. Peer-to-peer campaigns amplify reach and attract new donors from every shoreline community.
Protect Our Tides Donation Drive
Launch a targeted online drive to fund water quality monitoring and coastal habitat surveys. Custom donation forms make it easy for donors to support projects with transparent goals.
Beach Bash Benefit Gala
Host an annual fundraising gala on the sand, combining educational talks, local seafood, and live music to support restoration efforts. Sell tickets and collect attendee info seamlessly.
Coastal Conservation Merchandise Store
Offer branded eco-friendly apparel, reusable bottles, and beach cleanup kits to raise funds and spread awareness. An online store lets supporters shop 24/7 with no platform fees.
Tide Watchers Membership Club
Create a tiered membership program giving donors perks like early access to reports, guided nature walks, and exclusive gear. Membership dues become a sustainable, fee-free revenue source.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🐚 Restoration of 1,000 oyster spat
so bay water stays clean and fish populations thrive
🌱 Plant 500 native dune grass plugs
keeping beaches intact and habitats healthy
🚮 Host 10 community beach cleanups
engaging volunteers to keep our shores plastic-free
🐢 Tag and monitor 25 sea turtles
providing vital data to protect endangered species
📊 Install 5 water-quality sensors
enabling rapid detection of pollution threats
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Coastal Protection & Restoration
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Coastal Protection & Restoration
🏖️ Beach Cleanup Challenge
Supporters collect trash, secure pledges per bag, boosting community cleanup and fundraising for healthier coastal habitats.
🏄 Surf & Restore-a-thon
Surfers gather sponsors per wave they ride, raising funds to restore reefs and dunes while riding vibrant summer swells.
🎬 Coastal Cinema Night
Outdoor beachside film screenings with ticket sales and concessions, raising funds and community spirit under summer stars.
🏰 Sandcastle Showdown
Family teams compete in a sandcastle-building contest; entry fees and local sponsors fund vital coastal protection projects.
🎨 Community Sea Mural
Supporters buy and paint tiles for a giant sea-themed mural; proceeds fund habitat restoration and beautify the shoreline.
🧘 Sunset Yoga for Shores
Ticketed sunset beach yoga classes support shoreline resilience, blending wellness with fundraising against summer skies.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Coastal Protection & Restoration fundraising ideas
Top grants for Coastal Protection & Restoration in 2025
EPA Environmental Education Grants
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Approximately 30 to 35 grants nationwide
Supports Environmental Education projects; 2023 competition closed November 8, 2023.
National Coastal Resilience Fund
National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF)
Not specified
Investments in nature-based solutions to enhance protection for coastal communities from storms, floods, and other natural hazards while improving habitats for fish and wildlife.
Lake Michigan Coastal Grant
IN.gov
Not specified
Funding is available to communities and organizations seeking social, economic, and environmental solutions.
National Coastal Wetlands Conservation Grant Program
US Fish and Wildlife Service
Up to $1,000,000
Supports the long-term conservation of coastal wetland ecosystems for the benefit of coastal communities, fish and wildlife and their habitats, and the recreating public; closing July 18, 2025.
Top companies that donate to Coastal Protection & Restoration in 2025
Walmart
Supports education nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs
Restore America's Estuaries
Partners with the corporate sector on initiatives focused on restoring and protecting bays and estuaries.
Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana (CRCL)
Welcomes partnerships with corporations and foundations to protect and restore Louisianaâs coast.
National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF)
Invests in nature-based solutions through the National Coastal Resilience Fund.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Coastal Protection & Restoration? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Coastal Protection & Restoration groups! There are no platform fees or processing fees - it’s truly zero-cost. We’re able to offer this thanks to optional tips from your generous donors who support our mission of empowering organizations like yours to make every dollar count. There’s no catch, just more funds going directly to your coastal missions.
Can Coastal Protection & Restoration use Zeffy to collect membership dues?
Certainly! Coastal Protection & Restoration organizations can use Zeffy to collect membership dues, manage fundraising events, and set up recurring donations with zero fees. Every cent given goes straight toward protecting and restoring our treasured coastlines.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Coastal Protection & Restoration run with Zeffy?
With Zeffy, Coastal Protection & Restoration groups can launch several campaign types including peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed beach clean-up events, and recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Our platform makes it easy to keep all your fundraising efforts centralized and cost-free.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Coastal Protection & Restoration?
Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Coastal Protection & Restoration. Unlike other platforms that might surprise you with fees, we ensure every dollar raised supports your mission directly. This not only maximizes your impact but also builds greater trust with your donors.