Green Guardians Monthly Supporters
Engage donors with a monthly giving program to sustain youth-led conservation initiatives year-round. Build reliable funding for habitat restoration projects and educational workshops.
Youth Eco-Challenge Fundraiser
Empower youth teams to raise funds by completing eco-friendly challenges and sharing their progress. Nonprofits benefit from expanded outreach and personal stories that inspire giving.
Family Forest Adventure Day
Sell tickets for a guided hike and tree-planting workshop to engage families in hands-on conservation. Ticket sales cover program costs and introduce new supporters to your mission.
Eco-Merch Pop-Up Store
Offer branded reusable water bottles, tote bags, and tees to raise funds while promoting sustainability. An online store makes it easy to showcase products and track sales.
Sustainable Gear Raffle
Raffle off eco-friendly outdoor gear donated by local businesses to drive excitement and raise funds for youth conservation programs. Quick setup and shareable links maximize ticket sales.
Habitat Heroes Fund Drive
Launch a focused donation campaign to support a specific habitat restoration project led by youth volunteers. Fee-free donation forms make giving seamless and transparent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🌱 1,000 native trees planted
Restoring forest habitats and teaching youth the power of reforestation
🐛 50 wildlife monitoring kits
Empowering young conservationists to track local biodiversity
🚣 30 eco-field trips
Immersing teens in hands-on learning about wetlands and waterways
🔬 5 mobile science labs
Bringing cutting-edge environmental education directly to communities
🌿 1 acre of habitat restored
Reviving native ecosystems and giving students real-world conservation experience
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Nature & Conservation Youth Programs
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Nature & Conservation Youth Programs
🚴 Trail Trek Sponsorship
Cyclists secure sponsors per mile to support youth-led conservation camps, boosting community engagement and program growth.
📸 Summer Eco Photo Quest
Participants pay a small entry fee to submit summer nature photos online. Community voting drives excitement while funds support youth programs.
🎨 Young Artists Nature Fair
Local youth showcase eco-inspired art for sale at a community fair. Proceeds fund conservation initiatives and spotlight young talent.
🔥 Stars & Stories Campfire
An evening under the stars with youth-led nature stories, songs, and s’mores. Ticket sales raise funds and deepen donor connections.
🧩 Virtual Wildlife Quiz-Off
Teams compete in weekly online wildlife trivia. Entry fees fund nature clubs while winners earn eco-friendly prizes and bragging rights.
🌿 Picnic & Plant Pop-Up
Enjoy a family picnic with youth-hosted plant stalls, garden games, and eco-education booths, raising funds through plant and snack sales.
Explore 40+ free Nature & Conservation Youth Programs fundraising ideas
Top grants for Nature & Conservation Youth Programs in 2025
EPA Environmental Education Grants
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Up to $100,000
Supports environmental education projects; deadline August 15, 2025.
Youth Environmental Education Grant Program
Chesapeake Bay Trust
Up to $10,000
Provides funds for youth environmental education opportunities and educator support; deadline July 10, 2025.
Outdoor Grants
No grantor specified
No amount specified
No description available.
Federal Funding Opportunities
No grantor specified
No amount specified
No description available.
Top companies that donate to Nature & Conservation Youth Programs in 2025
PPG
Partners with FEE to create educational materials for Eco-Schools, supporting environmental education for youth.
Mars Wrigley Foundation
Supports FEE's Eco-Schools and YRE Litter Less Campaign, engaging youth in understanding and acting on litter and waste issues.
Synopsys
Facilitated the launch of the Eco-School programme in Armenia, supporting the expansion of environmental education for youth in new regions.
Helvellyn Foundation
Supports organizations working towards biodiversity protection and equal access to opportunities for young people.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Nature & Conservation Youth Programs? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Nature & Conservation Youth Programs! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. Zeffy supports this by allowing donors to leave optional tips if they wish. The mission is simple: keep all the money you raise, dedicated to your cause. No catch at all!
Can Nature & Conservation Youth Programs use Zeffy to collect donations for environmental conservation?
Absolutely! Nature & Conservation Youth Programs can use Zeffy to collect one-time and recurring donations, sell event tickets, and more, all without any fees. Every donation made through Zeffy is directed entirely to your mission of protecting the environment and educating the youth.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Nature & Conservation Youth Programs run with Zeffy?
Nature & Conservation Youth Programs can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, including cashless donation collections, event ticket sales, and peer-to-peer fundraisers. Whether you’re hosting a charity run or planning an educational workshop, Zeffy makes it fee-free and straightforward.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Nature & Conservation Youth Programs?
Zeffy stands out as the best platform because it is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Nature & Conservation Youth Programs. Unlike others that claim to be free but have hidden fees, Zeffy charges nothing for its services, ensuring more funds are used for conservation and education efforts.