Button Text

Keep 100% of your marine life center’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Marine Life Centers, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Sign up for free
Decorative

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Marine Life Centers

Zero-fee fundraising for Marine Life Centers

How Zeffy helps Marine Life Centers raise money

Marine Life Centers use Zeffy to fund everything from from emergency rescue relief fund to coral guardian membership—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"

Emergency Rescue Relief Fund

Enable supporters to give directly to urgent rescue and rehabilitation efforts via a streamlined donation form, ensuring faster response and zero platform fees.

data-usecase-cta="donation_form"

data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"

Monthly Tide Club

Invite donors to commit to monthly gifts that sustain ongoing animal care and habitat conservation, building reliable revenue for year-round operations.

data-usecase-cta="recurring_donations"

data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"

Swim for the Seas Challenge

Empower volunteers to raise sponsorships for each lap they swim in support of marine life, leveraging personal pages and social sharing to expand reach.

data-usecase-cta="peer_to_peer"

data-usecase-icon="event"

Underwater Exploration Gala

Sell tickets to an exclusive evening at the aquarium with guided tours and talks, offering guests a unique insider experience while funding your programs.

data-usecase-cta="event"

data-usecase-icon="store"

Ocean Gear Online Store

Offer branded apparel, eco-friendly gear, and educational materials in an online shop to boost revenue and spread awareness of your mission.

data-usecase-cta="store"

data-usecase-icon="membership"

Coral Guardian Membership Program

Create tiered memberships that offer exclusive updates, event invitations, and behind-the-scenes content, fostering long-term support and engagement.

data-usecase-cta="membership"

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your marine life center raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

__wf_reserved_inherit

🐢 50 injured turtle rescue kits

So every rescued turtle gets vital stabilization and care

__wf_reserved_inherit

🔬 100 water quality tests

Monitoring pollution levels to keep habitats healthy

__wf_reserved_inherit

⛽ 25 rescue mission fuel top-ups

Powering swift responses to save stranded marine animals

__wf_reserved_inherit

🏫 200 student field trip scholarships

Inspiring youth with hands-on ocean conservation experiences

__wf_reserved_inherit

🌊 3 beach cleanup events

Mobilizing volunteers to remove debris and protect coastlines

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Try the fee calculator

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Marine Life Centers

Fees
You keep
You lose
Decorative
0% platform & processing fees
Decorative
$50,000
Decorative
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
Decorative
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
Decorative
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
Decorative
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
Decorative
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
Decorative
-$1,440
Open as an image

100% free, always.

Try the fee calculator
How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Marine Life Centers

🐠 Shoreline Cleanup Challenge

Join guided beach cleanups; participants gather pledges per bag, keeping coastlines clean and funding marine programs.

📱 Virtual Swimathon for Sea Life

Supporters track summer swims or paddles, get sponsors per mile, boosting ocean health and funds remotely.

🖼️ Ocean Art Online Auction

Host online auction of donated marine-themed art; fans bid to support rescue and education programs.

🥂 Seaside Sunset Gala

Twilight gala at the center with local seafood, live music, and tours; tickets fund conservation efforts.

🍴 Sustainable Seafood Cook-Along

Live-streamed cooking class on sustainable seafood recipes; attendees pay per seat, raising funds and awareness.

🏕️ Marine Explorer Family Camp

Weekend family camps with hands-on marine science activities; camp fees support center programs and foster stewardship.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Marine Life Centers fundraising ideas

Browse all marine life center fundraising ideas

Top grants for Marine Life Centers in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your marine life center. These options are a great place to start.

__wf_reserved_inherit

National Coastal Resilience Fund 2025 Request for Proposals

National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF)

$100,000 to $10,000,000

Supports planning, design, and implementation of nature-based solutions to enhance protection for coastal communities and improve habitats, with proposals due in 2025.

Apply now

__wf_reserved_inherit

NOAA Great Lakes Fish Habitat Restoration Partnership Grants

NOAA Fisheries

Up to $12 million

Funds habitat restoration for Great Lakes native fish species, open from August 27, 2024, to September 5, 2025.

Apply now

__wf_reserved_inherit

EPA Environmental Education (EE) Grants

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Up to $100,000

Supports environmental education projects, with applications typically available through www.grants.gov.

Apply now

__wf_reserved_inherit

NOAA Coral Reef Conservation Program Grants

NOAA

Over $8 million

Awards grants and cooperative agreements for coral reef conservation efforts.

Apply now

Find more marine life center grants

Top companies that donate to Marine Life Centers in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your marine life center’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Walmart

Supports nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs.

Get in touch

__wf_reserved_inherit

Oceanic Society

Partners with companies to deliver ocean conservation impact through various programs.

Get in touch

__wf_reserved_inherit

Marine Conservation Institute

Offers corporate sponsorships to businesses that want to support marine conservation.

Get in touch

__wf_reserved_inherit

The Marine Mammal Center

Partners with companies on campaigns to advance ocean conservation.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Marine Life Centers? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Marine Life Centers! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to help Marine Life Centers keep every dollar they raise. That's it - no catch!

Can Marine Life Centers use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Marine Life Centers can use Zeffy to collect donations, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations - all without paying a single fee. Every dollar your supporters contribute goes directly to protecting and preserving marine life.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Marine Life Centers run with Zeffy?

Marine Life Centers can run all kinds of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Organize peer-to-peer fundraisers where your community can engage to raise funds, sell tickets to your next educational or conservation event, or set up recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Whatever your fundraising goals, Zeffy is equipped to help.

What's the best fundraising platform for Marine Life Centers?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Marine Life Centers. Unlike other platforms that charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy doesn’t take a penny from your donations. This ensures that more money goes directly to conserving marine life and supporting your vital programs.

How to get funding for…

Marine Wildlife Rescues
Indigenous Agriculture Organizations
Conservation Groups
Environmental and Animal Welfare Nonprofits
Manatee Protection Groups
Women in Agriculture Groups
National Parks
Whale Conservation Organizations
Wildlife Conservation Centers
Farm Animal Sanctuaries
Plastic Pollution Prevention Initiatives
Coastal Protection & Restoration
Ocean Education Services
Marine Sanctuaries
Beach Clean-ups
Coral Reef Protection & Restoration
Waste Reduction Initiatives
Ocean Conservation Organizations
Sea Turtle Conservation Centers
Ocean Cleanup Organizations
Nature & Conservation Youth Programs
Environmental Conservation Groups
Wildlife Protection Organizations

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

Sign up – it’s free forever!
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.