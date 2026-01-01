Zero-fee fundraising for Marine Life Centers

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Emergency Rescue Relief Fund
Enable supporters to give directly to urgent rescue and rehabilitation efforts via a streamlined donation form, ensuring faster response and zero platform fees.
data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"
Monthly Tide Club
Invite donors to commit to monthly gifts that sustain ongoing animal care and habitat conservation, building reliable revenue for year-round operations.
data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"
Swim for the Seas Challenge
Empower volunteers to raise sponsorships for each lap they swim in support of marine life, leveraging personal pages and social sharing to expand reach.
data-usecase-icon="event"
Underwater Exploration Gala
Sell tickets to an exclusive evening at the aquarium with guided tours and talks, offering guests a unique insider experience while funding your programs.
data-usecase-icon="store"
Ocean Gear Online Store
Offer branded apparel, eco-friendly gear, and educational materials in an online shop to boost revenue and spread awareness of your mission.
data-usecase-icon="membership"
Coral Guardian Membership Program
Create tiered memberships that offer exclusive updates, event invitations, and behind-the-scenes content, fostering long-term support and engagement.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🐢 50 injured turtle rescue kits
So every rescued turtle gets vital stabilization and care
🔬 100 water quality tests
Monitoring pollution levels to keep habitats healthy
⛽ 25 rescue mission fuel top-ups
Powering swift responses to save stranded marine animals
🏫 200 student field trip scholarships
Inspiring youth with hands-on ocean conservation experiences
🌊 3 beach cleanup events
Mobilizing volunteers to remove debris and protect coastlines
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Marine Life Centers
🐠 Shoreline Cleanup Challenge
Join guided beach cleanups; participants gather pledges per bag, keeping coastlines clean and funding marine programs.
📱 Virtual Swimathon for Sea Life
Supporters track summer swims or paddles, get sponsors per mile, boosting ocean health and funds remotely.
🖼️ Ocean Art Online Auction
Host online auction of donated marine-themed art; fans bid to support rescue and education programs.
🥂 Seaside Sunset Gala
Twilight gala at the center with local seafood, live music, and tours; tickets fund conservation efforts.
🍴 Sustainable Seafood Cook-Along
Live-streamed cooking class on sustainable seafood recipes; attendees pay per seat, raising funds and awareness.
🏕️ Marine Explorer Family Camp
Weekend family camps with hands-on marine science activities; camp fees support center programs and foster stewardship.
Top grants for Marine Life Centers in 2025
National Coastal Resilience Fund 2025 Request for Proposals
National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF)
$100,000 to $10,000,000
Supports planning, design, and implementation of nature-based solutions to enhance protection for coastal communities and improve habitats, with proposals due in 2025.
NOAA Great Lakes Fish Habitat Restoration Partnership Grants
NOAA Fisheries
Up to $12 million
Funds habitat restoration for Great Lakes native fish species, open from August 27, 2024, to September 5, 2025.
EPA Environmental Education (EE) Grants
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Up to $100,000
Supports environmental education projects, with applications typically available through www.grants.gov.
NOAA Coral Reef Conservation Program Grants
NOAA
Over $8 million
Awards grants and cooperative agreements for coral reef conservation efforts.
Top companies that donate to Marine Life Centers in 2025
Walmart
Supports nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs.
Oceanic Society
Partners with companies to deliver ocean conservation impact through various programs.
Marine Conservation Institute
Offers corporate sponsorships to businesses that want to support marine conservation.
The Marine Mammal Center
Partners with companies on campaigns to advance ocean conservation.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Marine Life Centers? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Marine Life Centers! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to help Marine Life Centers keep every dollar they raise. That's it - no catch!
Can Marine Life Centers use Zeffy to collect donations?
Absolutely! Marine Life Centers can use Zeffy to collect donations, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations - all without paying a single fee. Every dollar your supporters contribute goes directly to protecting and preserving marine life.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Marine Life Centers run with Zeffy?
Marine Life Centers can run all kinds of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Organize peer-to-peer fundraisers where your community can engage to raise funds, sell tickets to your next educational or conservation event, or set up recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Whatever your fundraising goals, Zeffy is equipped to help.
What's the best fundraising platform for Marine Life Centers?
Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Marine Life Centers. Unlike other platforms that charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy doesn’t take a penny from your donations. This ensures that more money goes directly to conserving marine life and supporting your vital programs.