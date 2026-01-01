Zero-fee fundraising for Coral Reef Protection & Restoration

🏖️ Beach Cleanup & Coral Chat

Host a coastal cleanup followed by an expert talk on coral threats. Raise funds through ticket sales and local sponsorships.

🐠 Virtual Reef Run

Supporters complete a virtual 5K run or walk, share routes online, and collect sponsorships per mile to fund reef restoration.

🎨 Coral Art Fair

Local artists showcase reef-inspired pieces at a summer fair. Sell art and take donations to support coral protection projects.

🌺 Starry Reef Dinner

An outdoor tropical-themed dinner under the stars with sustainable seafood alternatives. Ticket proceeds fund coral planting.

🤳 #ReefSelfie Challenge

Encourage supporters to post ocean or reef selfies with #ReefSelfie, donate $5 to join, and challenge friends to boost peer donations.

🚤 Sunset Reef Cruise

Offer evening boat tours with reef expert commentary and refreshments. Donate 10% of ticket sales directly to reef programs.

