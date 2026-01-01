Button Text

Keep 100% of your conservation group’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Conservation Groups, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Conservation Groups

Zero-fee fundraising for Conservation Groups

How Zeffy helps Conservation Groups raise money

Conservation Groups use Zeffy to fund everything from Adopt an Acre to Endangered Species Raffle—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Adopt an Acre Conservation Drive

Invite supporters to symbolically adopt acres of critical habitat through a dedicated donation form that tracks each parcel. Builds personal connection and funds land protection.

data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"

Conservation Champions Circle

Launch a monthly giving program where members commit to recurring gifts that sustain ongoing restoration and wildlife monitoring efforts. Predictable revenue for long-term projects.

data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"

Clean River Peer-to-Peer Challenge

Empower volunteers to create personal fundraising pages and challenge friends to support river cleanups, boosting reach with peer networks. Ideal for community engagement.

data-usecase-icon="event"

Wildlife Habitat Gala

Sell tickets to an elegant fundraising dinner featuring conservation keynote speakers and photo exhibits. Track RSVPs, meal choices, and donor data in one place.

data-usecase-icon="raffle"

Endangered Species Raffle

Run a raffle offering eco-friendly prizes like guided nature tours or sustainable gear. Easy to promote online and in person to raise funds and awareness.

data-usecase-icon="store"

Eco-Merch Store for Conservation Supporters

Offer branded reusable water bottles, apparel, and field guides in an online shop. Provide supporters tangible items while generating fee-free revenue.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your conservation group raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🌱 1,000 native trees planted

Restoring habitats and fighting climate change in our own backyard

🐢 20 wildlife camera traps deployed

Capturing crucial data to protect endangered species

🚮 50 volunteer clean-up kits supplied

Equipping teams to clear litter and keep trails pristine

📚 200 eco-education kits created

Inspiring the next generation of environmental stewards

💧 Quarterly water tests on 5 waterways

Monitoring water health to safeguard aquatic life and communities

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Conservation Groups

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Conservation Groups

🏖️ Beach Cleanup Relay

Teams race to collect litter on our local shoreline, raising sponsorship per bag to fund coastal conservation projects.

🌿 Virtual Eco-Challenge

Supporters pledge daily green actions for 30 days, share progress online to drive peer donations for habitat restoration.

🌅 Sunrise Paddle Fundraiser

Kayak or paddleboard at dawn with sponsors per mile, net proceeds support wetland and river conservation efforts.

📸 Wildlife Photo Contest

Amateur photographers donate entry fees to submit nature shots. Winners and all participants fund wildlife protection.

🎶 Forest Concert Series

Host small acoustic shows in wooded parks. Ticket sales help fund tree planting and forest management programs.

🍉 Zero-Waste Picnic Party

Community potluck with eco-friendly vendors and silent auction. Entry donations fuel local pollinator and garden projects.

Top grants for Conservation Groups in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your conservation group. These options are a great place to start.

Conservation Nation Grant Program

Conservation Nation

Up to US $5,000

Provides funding to help save endangered animals and their ecosystems by building a stronger, more diverse community of conservation practitioners; the grant portal opens at 10 am EST on July 7, 2025.

2025 Natural Community Conservation Planning Local Assistance Grant Program

Department of Fish and Wildlife (California)

Up to $576,000

Assists local public agencies, tribes, and non-profit organizations with priority tasks needed to implement NCCPs; deadline July 17, 2025.

2025 Member Collective Grant Cycle

The Conservation Alliance

Up to $720,000

Supports grassroots conservation organizations; deadline July 8, 2025.

Top companies that donate to Conservation Groups in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your conservation group’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

The Conservation Fund

Partners with companies to achieve lasting conservation impacts and elevate brand value.

The Nature Conservancy

Engages with companies to invest in nature and achieve conservation goals.

National Parks Conservation Association

Offers partnership opportunities for companies to support the protection of national parks.

Land Trust Alliance

Fosters partnerships with companies to save land, strengthen communities, and create a healthier planet.

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Conservation Groups? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for conservation groups! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We remain free thanks to optional tips from donors who support our vision to help conservation groups keep every dollar they raise. That's it—no catch!

Can Conservation Groups use Zeffy to collect donations?

Definitely! Conservation groups can use Zeffy to collect donations of all types, whether it's general donations, event tickets, or setting up recurring giving. All of this is done without paying any fees, ensuring every contribution supports your essential work in conservation.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Conservation Groups run with Zeffy?

Conservation groups can run a wide range of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. You can launch peer-to-peer campaigns where supporters help expand your reach, host ticketed events, or establish recurring donation programs for continuous support. Whatever your campaign goal, Zeffy can facilitate it without any fees.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Conservation Groups?

Zeffy is the best and only truly 100% free fundraising platform available for conservation groups. While other platforms claim to be free but sneak in processing fees or hidden costs, Zeffy ensures every dollar raised is yours to keep. This means you can dedicate more resources directly to conserving nature, building donor trust without fine print overhead.

