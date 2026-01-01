Button Text

Keep 100% of your indigenous farming organization’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Indigenous Agriculture Organizations, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Indigenous Agriculture Organizations

Zero-fee fundraising for Indigenous Agriculture Organizations

How Zeffy helps Indigenous Agriculture Organizations raise money

Indigenous Agriculture Organizations use Zeffy to fund everything from from seed sovereignty subscriptions to ancestral cookbook kits—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Join the Seed Sovereignty Circle

Set up monthly gifts to support seed saving, land stewardship, and cultural farming practices year-round, ensuring consistent funding for vital programs.

Spring Planting Fund Drive

Collect one-time gifts to cover the costs of seeds, tools, and training for your spring planting initiatives, so every farmer is ready when the season begins.

Host a Farm-to-Table Harvest Dinner

Sell tickets to a community dinner featuring local, Indigenous-grown produce, connecting supporters to your work while raising fee-free revenue.

Open the Ancestral Foods Cookbook Store

Offer traditional recipes and seed kit bundles for sale online, preserving food heritage and generating funds without transaction fees.

Run a Harvest Festival Raffle

Engage your community with raffle ticket sales for handcrafted tools or farm tours, creating excitement and fee-free fundraising at your seasonal festival.

Launch a Community Field Day Fundathon

Empower volunteers to fundraise per acre cultivated or workshop hosted, using personalized pages to expand your reach and impact.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your indigenous farming organization raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🌱 50 heirloom seed kits for local families

So elders can pass down traditional crops and preserve cultural heritage.

🚜 Community tractor maintenance

Ensuring reliable equipment keeps fields fertile and harvests on track.

__wf_reserved_inherit

📚 5 hands-on farming workshops

Empowering youth with ancestral agriculture skills and confidence.

__wf_reserved_inherit

💧 Drip irrigation systems for three gardens

Maximizing water efficiency to sustain crops through dry seasons.

__wf_reserved_inherit

🍂 Cultural harvest festival supplies

Bringing the community together to celebrate traditions and bounty.

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Indigenous Agriculture Organizations

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Indigenous Agriculture Organizations

🌽 Heirloom Seed Swap Social

Invite community to trade native seeds onsite, pay entry fee, learn traditions, and support seed preservation funds.

🍲 Local Harvest Cook-Along

Host a virtual cooking class with Indigenous chefs using farm produce; donations unlock recipes and starter toolkits.

🎨 Bead & Seed Art Market

Sell community-crafted beadwork and seed art at a summer market; all proceeds fund youth agriculture education.

🌅 Sunset Farm-to-Table Dinner

Offer a ticketed dinner among the fields featuring Indigenous-grown dishes and storytelling to boost donations and awareness.

📸 #RootsOfResilience Photo Challenge

Encourage supporters to share garden or farm photos with the hashtag, donate per entry, and spread Indigenous ag stories online.

🎶 Cornfield Concert Series

Host intimate live music nights among the crops; ticket sales and tip jars fuel youth ag programs and community growth.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Indigenous Agriculture Organizations fundraising ideas

Top grants for Indigenous Agriculture Organizations in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your indigenous farming organization. These options are a great place to start.

Grants for Eligible Tribes and Native-led Organizations

First Nations Development Institute

$25,000 to $50,000

Supports eligible Tribes and Native-led organizations in agriculture, with applications due by July 16, 2025.

Indigenous Tomorrows Fund

Newman's Own Foundation

Up to $30,000

Supports Indigenous youth leadership and community-defined solutions in food justice, with applications due by July 22, 2025.

Top companies that donate to Indigenous Agriculture Organizations in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your indigenous farming organization’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports education nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Indigenous Agriculture Organizations? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Indigenous Agriculture Organizations! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who support our mission to help organizations like yours. That's it - no catch!

Can Indigenous Agriculture Organizations use Zeffy to collect member contributions?

Absolutely! Indigenous Agriculture Organizations can use Zeffy to collect member contributions, manage event ticketing, and set up recurring donations - all without paying any fees. Every dollar contributed goes directly to supporting your organization's mission.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Indigenous Agriculture Organizations run with Zeffy?

Indigenous Agriculture Organizations can run all kinds of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! You can launch peer-to-peer fundraising, sell tickets to your next event, or set up recurring donation programs for ongoing support. We empower you to reach your fundraising goals, whatever they may be.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Indigenous Agriculture Organizations?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Indigenous Agriculture Organizations. While other platforms might claim to be 'free' yet charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy doesn't take a penny from your donations. This means more funds go directly to your vital work.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

