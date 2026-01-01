Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Alzheimer's Support Groups? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is completely free for Alzheimer's Support Groups! We don’t charge platform fees or processing fees. Zeffy is funded through optional tips from generous donors who support our mission of ensuring every dollar goes to your cause. No surprises or catches!

Can Alzheimer's Support Groups use Zeffy to collect donations for programs?

Absolutely! Alzheimer's Support Groups can use Zeffy to collect donations for programs, run fundraising campaigns, and handle recurring donations all without any fees. This means more of your funds go directly towards the support services and programs that matter most.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Alzheimer's Support Groups run with Zeffy?

Alzheimer's Support Groups can run a variety of campaigns with Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraisers, selling tickets for events, and setting up recurring donation programs. Zeffy makes it easy to create and manage campaigns that support your community effectively.

What's the best fundraising platform for Alzheimer's Support Groups?

Zeffy is the best choice for Alzheimer's Support Groups as it's the only truly zero-fee fundraising platform. Unlike other platforms that sneak in fees, we ensure every cent goes directly to your mission—helping you build trust with donors and maximize your impact.