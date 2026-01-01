🏃‍♂️ Sunshine Recovery 5K

Organize a fun run in a local park, raising funds through entry fees and sponsorship while promoting healthy, sober living under the summer sun.

🍔 Sober Summer BBQ

Host a community BBQ with healthy eats, live testimonials, and donation stations to connect supporters and highlight recovery success stories.

🎨 Healing Mural Jam

Invite neighbors to help paint a recovery-themed mural while raising funds through ticket sales, boosting awareness and community pride.

📸 Sober Selfie Challenge

Encourage supporters to post sunlit sober selfies with #SummerRecovery, collect small donations per post to drive online engagement and peer support.

🖼️ Sober Art Auction

Host an online auction of artwork created by program participants, celebrating creativity and raising funds for ongoing support this summer.

🎟️ Sunshine Recovery Raffle

Sell raffle tickets online for summer-themed prizes donated by local businesses, boosting digital reach and raising funds for treatment programs.

