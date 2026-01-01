Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Health Charities? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is truly 100% free for health charities! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. Our zero-fee promise is supported by optional tips from generous donors who wish to help us keep health charities thriving. That's the only 'catch'—but really, it's just more support for your mission!

Can Health Charities use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Health charities can use Zeffy to collect donations of all types, including general contributions, support for specific health initiatives, and even event-related donations, all without any fees. This ensures every dollar you raise directly supports your health mission.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Health Charities run with Zeffy?

Health charities can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. You can organize peer-to-peer fundraisers, sell tickets to health awareness events, or even set up recurring donation programs for continuous support. Whatever your fundraising strategy, Zeffy is here to support you without any fees.

What's the best fundraising platform for Health Charities?

Zeffy stands out as the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for health charities. Unlike other platforms, there are no hidden fees, which means every penny goes to support your critical health initiatives. This can significantly enhance donor trust and ensure more funds are available for your cause.