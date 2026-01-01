Button Text

Keep 100% of your cancer research center’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Cancer Research Centers, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Cancer Research Centers

How Zeffy helps Cancer Research Centers raise money

Cancer Research Centers use Zeffy to fund everything from from breakthrough giving circle to immunotherapy donation drive—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Breakthrough Monthly Giving Circle

Engage donors with affordable monthly gifts to provide consistent support for ongoing cancer research projects and accelerate discovery. Zero fees mean every dollar goes directly to groundbreaking studies.

Teams for a Cure Peer-to-Peer Fundraiser

Mobilize volunteers, survivors, and families to create personal fundraising pages and compete to raise the most for critical research. Peer-to-peer campaigns amplify your reach and build community engagement.

Annual Cure Gala Dinner

Host an elegant evening of fine dining, guest speakers, and entertainment to gather supporters and corporate sponsors under one roof. Sell tickets effortlessly and manage attendees with zero platform fees.

Science & Sip Silent Auction

Gather unique donated items and experiences for an online or in-person silent auction to raise funds for lab equipment and clinical trials. Bidders can browse and bid in real time, boosting revenue and excitement.

Hope Gear Online Store

Offer branded apparel, mugs, and awareness merchandise that supporters can buy to show solidarity and fund vital research initiatives. Every purchase is fee-free, maximizing contributions to your mission.

Project Spotlight Donation Drive

Create a dedicated giving page for a specific program—like pediatric oncology studies or immunotherapy research—to demonstrate impact and inspire one-time gifts. Custom forms make giving seamless and secure.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your cancer research center raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🔬 500 lab assays for early detection research

So scientists can spot cancer sooner and improve survival rates

🧬 5 whole-genome analyses

Unlocking deep genetic insights to personalize treatments

🎗️ 100 chemo care kits

Providing comfort and essentials to patients during treatment

🚗 Transportation for 20 clinical trial participants

Removing barriers so more voices shape tomorrow’s breakthroughs

📚 300 patient education guides

Empowering families with vital knowledge for prevention and early action

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Cancer Research Centers

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Cancer Research Centers

🏃 Summer Step Challenge

Supporters log summer miles in a mobile step challenge, securing sponsorships per mile to fund life-saving cancer research.

🍦 Scoops for Science

Partner with local ice cream shops to donate a portion of every summer scoop sale directly to cancer research funding.

🎬 Stars & Science Outdoor Movie

Host outdoor movie nights with ticket sales and on-screen research facts, blending summer fun with vital cancer awareness.

🚴 Pedal for a Cure

Organize a community bike ride with varied routes, fundraising through registration fees and corporate team sponsorships.

🎨 Hope Heals Art Auction

Gather local artists’ summer-themed works for an online silent auction, with all proceeds fueling pioneering cancer research.

🥤 Lemonade Lab Pop-Up

Set up park pop-up lemonade stands where volunteers and families raise funds through drink sales for cancer research.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Cancer Research Centers fundraising ideas

Browse all cancer research center fundraising ideas

Top grants for Cancer Research Centers in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your cancer research center. These options are a great place to start.

Research Grants and Fellowships

Prevent Cancer Foundation

Varies

Supports promising and innovative research in cancer prevention and early detection, with the 2025 cycle deadline on July 15, 2025.

Apply now

AACR Trailblazer Cancer Research Grants for Early-Stage Investigators

American Association for Cancer Research (AACR)

$1,000,000 USD

Supports early-stage investigators in cancer research with a Letter of Intent deadline of June 12, 2025, and application deadline of September 25, 2025.

Apply now

Research Scholar Grants

American Cancer Society (ACS)

Up to $215,000 per year (direct costs), plus 10% allowable indirect costs

Funds research for investigators within the first 10 years of an initial independent research career, with deadlines on June 1 and December 1.

Apply now

AACR-Hope Scarves Metastatic Breast Cancer Innovation and Discovery Grant

American Association for Cancer Research (AACR)

$50,000 USD

Supports innovation and discovery in metastatic breast cancer research, with an application deadline of July 24, 2025.

Apply now

Find more cancer research center grants

Top companies that donate to Cancer Research Centers in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your cancer research center’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Conquer Cancer, the ASCO Foundation

Supports lifesaving cancer research and programs through corporate partnerships.

Get in touch

Cancer Research Institute

Fosters discovery-driven partnerships with companies to advance immuno-oncology research.

Get in touch

Friends of Cancer Research

Seeks to forge collaborative relationships with corporations to advance cancer science research.

Get in touch

American Institute for Cancer Research

Partners with corporations to further research and gain affiliation with a recognized organization.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Cancer Research Centers? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Cancer Research Centers! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to help centers like yours keep every dollar you raise. That's it, no catch!

Can Cancer Research Centers use Zeffy to collect research grants?

Absolutely! Cancer Research Centers can use Zeffy to collect research grants, sponsorships, and set up recurring donations, all without paying a single fee. Every dollar raised goes directly to supporting your critical research.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Cancer Research Centers run with Zeffy?

Cancer Research Centers can run various fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Organize peer-to-peer fundraisers where supporters can rally for your cause, sell tickets to research symposiums, or set up recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Whatever your fundraising goals, we've got you covered.

What's the best fundraising platform for Cancer Research Centers?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Cancer Research Centers. While other platforms may claim to be 'free,' they often charge processing fees or have hidden costs, but we don't take a penny from your donations. This means more money goes directly to your lifesaving research initiatives, exactly where it belongs.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

