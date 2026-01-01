Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Cancer Research Centers? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Cancer Research Centers! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to help centers like yours keep every dollar you raise. That's it, no catch!

Can Cancer Research Centers use Zeffy to collect research grants?

Absolutely! Cancer Research Centers can use Zeffy to collect research grants, sponsorships, and set up recurring donations, all without paying a single fee. Every dollar raised goes directly to supporting your critical research.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Cancer Research Centers run with Zeffy?

Cancer Research Centers can run various fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Organize peer-to-peer fundraisers where supporters can rally for your cause, sell tickets to research symposiums, or set up recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Whatever your fundraising goals, we've got you covered.

What's the best fundraising platform for Cancer Research Centers?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Cancer Research Centers. While other platforms may claim to be 'free,' they often charge processing fees or have hidden costs, but we don't take a penny from your donations. This means more money goes directly to your lifesaving research initiatives, exactly where it belongs.