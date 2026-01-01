data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Care Package Fund Drive
Launch a custom donation form to raise funds for sending comfort care packages to patients, making it easy for supporters to contribute and see impact.
data-usecase-cta="donation_form"
data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"
Monthly Healing Circle
Invite donors to join a monthly giving program that sustains support services like counseling and support groups, ensuring reliable funding year-round.
data-usecase-cta="recurring_donations"
data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"
Miles for Miracles Walkathon
Empower participants to create personal fundraising pages and rally friends to sponsor their walk or run, expanding your reach through peer networks.
data-usecase-cta="peer_to_peer"
data-usecase-icon="event"
Hope Gala Dinner
Sell tickets to an elegant dinner event featuring guest speakers and survivor stories, deepening community engagement while raising fee-free funds.
data-usecase-cta="event"
data-usecase-icon="auction"
Silent Auction for Survivors
Host an online silent auction with donated items and unique experiences, driving excitement and higher bids to support patient programs.
data-usecase-cta="auction"
data-usecase-icon="store"
Hope Merch Shop
Open an online store selling branded T-shirts, wristbands, and accessories that spread awareness and generate unrestricted revenue.
data-usecase-cta="store"
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🎗️ 25 free counseling sessions
So survivors get emotional support when they need it most
👒 50 comfort kits
With wigs, hats, and blankets to ease chemo side effects
🚗 40 rides to treatment
Ensuring no one misses critical appointments due to cost
🥗 200 healthy meal deliveries
Nourishing bodies when they’re too weak to cook
🎨 10 art therapy workshops
Offering creative outlets for healing and hope
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Cancer Support Groups
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Cancer Support Groups
🌻 Sunflower Sprint 5K
Run or walk a 5K community race to honor survivors and raise funds through sponsor pledges and registration fees.
🎯 Virtual Hope Bingo
Join a virtual bingo night with themed rounds; players donate to play and win sponsor-donated prizes supporting cancer care programs.
🍦 Cool Cones Social
Serve ice cream at a community park; suggested donations per scoop support patient support groups and create local connections.
🎨 Paint for Courage
Host an outdoor sip-and-paint event; participants donate for art supplies and refreshments, with proceeds aiding emotional support services.
🧘♀️ Vitality Virtual Yoga
Offer weekly virtual wellness classes—yoga, meditation, nutrition tips—with ticket sales funding patient comfort kits and virtual support groups.
🎬 Flicks for Fighters
Screen a family-friendly movie in a backyard or park; sell tickets, concessions, and sponsor ads to fund group counseling sessions.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Cancer Support Groups fundraising ideas
Top grants for Cancer Support Groups in 2025
AACR Trailblazer Cancer Research Grants for Early-Stage Investigators
American Association for Cancer Research (AACR)
$1,000,000 USD
Supports early-stage investigators in cancer research with a Letter of Intent deadline of June 12, 2025, and an application deadline of September 25, 2025.
AACR-Hope Scarves Metastatic Breast Cancer Innovation and Discovery Grant
American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) / Hope Scarves
$50,000 USD
Funds innovation and discovery in metastatic breast cancer research, with an application deadline of July 24, 2025.
Research Scholar Grants (RSG)
American Cancer Society
Up to $215,000 per year
Supports independent investigators in cancer research with recurring deadlines of June 1 and December 1, 2025.
ACS Professor Award
American Cancer Society
$80,000 direct costs per year for 5-years
Supports established professors making impactful contributions to cancer research, with an LOI deadline between June 1 and September 1, 2025, and an application deadline of December 1, 2025.
Top companies that donate to Cancer Support Groups in 2025
Walmart
Supports nonprofits through local grants, registries, and other programs via its Spark Good initiative.
Mary Kay Foundation
Supports women living with cancer through programs like Touching Hearts.
Cancer Support Community
Offers partnership opportunities to companies supporting cancer patients, caregivers, and survivors.
Chevrolet
Partners with organizations like the American Cancer Society to support cancer patients and their families.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Cancer Support Groups? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Cancer Support Groups! There are no platform fees or processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We remain free thanks to optional tips from donors who appreciate our mission to let you keep every dollar you raise. No catch!
Can Cancer Support Groups use Zeffy to collect memorial donations?
Absolutely! Cancer Support Groups can use Zeffy to collect memorial donations, manage event tickets, and even set up recurring donations without paying any fees. Every dollar donated goes straight to your cause, honoring memories and supporting your mission.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Cancer Support Groups run with Zeffy?
Cancer Support Groups can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! You can set up peer-to-peer fundraisers, organize ticketed events, or establish recurring donation programs to ensure continuous support. Whatever your fundraising needs, we've got you covered.
What's the best fundraising platform for Cancer Support Groups?
Zeffy is the best fundraising platform for Cancer Support Groups because it's the only one that's truly 100% free. Unlike others, which may sneak in processing fees or hidden costs, Zeffy doesn't take a penny from your donations. More of the funds you raise stay within your organization, supporting those in need and building trust with your donors.