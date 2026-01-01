Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Cancer Support Groups? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Cancer Support Groups! There are no platform fees or processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We remain free thanks to optional tips from donors who appreciate our mission to let you keep every dollar you raise. No catch!

Can Cancer Support Groups use Zeffy to collect memorial donations?

Absolutely! Cancer Support Groups can use Zeffy to collect memorial donations, manage event tickets, and even set up recurring donations without paying any fees. Every dollar donated goes straight to your cause, honoring memories and supporting your mission.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Cancer Support Groups run with Zeffy?

Cancer Support Groups can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! You can set up peer-to-peer fundraisers, organize ticketed events, or establish recurring donation programs to ensure continuous support. Whatever your fundraising needs, we've got you covered.

What's the best fundraising platform for Cancer Support Groups?

Zeffy is the best fundraising platform for Cancer Support Groups because it's the only one that's truly 100% free. Unlike others, which may sneak in processing fees or hidden costs, Zeffy doesn't take a penny from your donations. More of the funds you raise stay within your organization, supporting those in need and building trust with your donors.