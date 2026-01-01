Button Text

Keep 100% of your cancer support group’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Cancer Support Groups, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Sign up for free
Decorative

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Cancer Support Groups

How Zeffy helps Cancer Support Groups raise money

Cancer Support Groups use Zeffy to fund everything from from care package fund drive to monthly healing circle—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"

Care Package Fund Drive

Launch a custom donation form to raise funds for sending comfort care packages to patients, making it easy for supporters to contribute and see impact.

data-usecase-cta="donation_form"

data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"

Monthly Healing Circle

Invite donors to join a monthly giving program that sustains support services like counseling and support groups, ensuring reliable funding year-round.

data-usecase-cta="recurring_donations"

data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"

Miles for Miracles Walkathon

Empower participants to create personal fundraising pages and rally friends to sponsor their walk or run, expanding your reach through peer networks.

data-usecase-cta="peer_to_peer"

data-usecase-icon="event"

Hope Gala Dinner

Sell tickets to an elegant dinner event featuring guest speakers and survivor stories, deepening community engagement while raising fee-free funds.

data-usecase-cta="event"

data-usecase-icon="auction"

Silent Auction for Survivors

Host an online silent auction with donated items and unique experiences, driving excitement and higher bids to support patient programs.

data-usecase-cta="auction"

data-usecase-icon="store"

Hope Merch Shop

Open an online store selling branded T-shirts, wristbands, and accessories that spread awareness and generate unrestricted revenue.

data-usecase-cta="store"

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your cancer support group raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🎗️ 25 free counseling sessions

So survivors get emotional support when they need it most

👒 50 comfort kits

With wigs, hats, and blankets to ease chemo side effects

🚗 40 rides to treatment

Ensuring no one misses critical appointments due to cost

🥗 200 healthy meal deliveries

Nourishing bodies when they’re too weak to cook

🎨 10 art therapy workshops

Offering creative outlets for healing and hope

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Try the fee calculator

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Cancer Support Groups

Fees
You keep
You lose
Decorative
0% platform & processing fees
Decorative
$50,000
Decorative
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
Decorative
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
Decorative
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
Decorative
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
Decorative
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
Decorative
-$1,440
Open as an image

100% free, always.

Try the fee calculator
How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Cancer Support Groups

🌻 Sunflower Sprint 5K

Run or walk a 5K community race to honor survivors and raise funds through sponsor pledges and registration fees.

🎯 Virtual Hope Bingo

Join a virtual bingo night with themed rounds; players donate to play and win sponsor-donated prizes supporting cancer care programs.

🍦 Cool Cones Social

Serve ice cream at a community park; suggested donations per scoop support patient support groups and create local connections.

🎨 Paint for Courage

Host an outdoor sip-and-paint event; participants donate for art supplies and refreshments, with proceeds aiding emotional support services.

🧘‍♀️ Vitality Virtual Yoga

Offer weekly virtual wellness classes—yoga, meditation, nutrition tips—with ticket sales funding patient comfort kits and virtual support groups.

🎬 Flicks for Fighters

Screen a family-friendly movie in a backyard or park; sell tickets, concessions, and sponsor ads to fund group counseling sessions.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Cancer Support Groups fundraising ideas

Browse all cancer support group fundraising ideas

Top grants for Cancer Support Groups in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your cancer support group. These options are a great place to start.

AACR Trailblazer Cancer Research Grants for Early-Stage Investigators

American Association for Cancer Research (AACR)

$1,000,000 USD

Supports early-stage investigators in cancer research with a Letter of Intent deadline of June 12, 2025, and an application deadline of September 25, 2025.

Apply now

AACR-Hope Scarves Metastatic Breast Cancer Innovation and Discovery Grant

American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) / Hope Scarves

$50,000 USD

Funds innovation and discovery in metastatic breast cancer research, with an application deadline of July 24, 2025.

Apply now

Research Scholar Grants (RSG)

American Cancer Society

Up to $215,000 per year

Supports independent investigators in cancer research with recurring deadlines of June 1 and December 1, 2025.

Apply now

ACS Professor Award

American Cancer Society

$80,000 direct costs per year for 5-years

Supports established professors making impactful contributions to cancer research, with an LOI deadline between June 1 and September 1, 2025, and an application deadline of December 1, 2025.

Apply now

Find more cancer support group grants

Top companies that donate to Cancer Support Groups in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your cancer support group’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports nonprofits through local grants, registries, and other programs via its Spark Good initiative.

Get in touch

Mary Kay Foundation

Supports women living with cancer through programs like Touching Hearts.

Get in touch

Cancer Support Community

Offers partnership opportunities to companies supporting cancer patients, caregivers, and survivors.

Get in touch

Chevrolet

Partners with organizations like the American Cancer Society to support cancer patients and their families.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Cancer Support Groups? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Cancer Support Groups! There are no platform fees or processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We remain free thanks to optional tips from donors who appreciate our mission to let you keep every dollar you raise. No catch!

Can Cancer Support Groups use Zeffy to collect memorial donations?

Absolutely! Cancer Support Groups can use Zeffy to collect memorial donations, manage event tickets, and even set up recurring donations without paying any fees. Every dollar donated goes straight to your cause, honoring memories and supporting your mission.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Cancer Support Groups run with Zeffy?

Cancer Support Groups can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! You can set up peer-to-peer fundraisers, organize ticketed events, or establish recurring donation programs to ensure continuous support. Whatever your fundraising needs, we've got you covered.

What's the best fundraising platform for Cancer Support Groups?

Zeffy is the best fundraising platform for Cancer Support Groups because it's the only one that's truly 100% free. Unlike others, which may sneak in processing fees or hidden costs, Zeffy doesn't take a penny from your donations. More of the funds you raise stay within your organization, supporting those in need and building trust with your donors.

How to get funding for…

Suicide Prevention Nonprofits
Substance Abuse Treatment Programs
Sober Living Homes
Mental Health Support Groups
Mental Health Organizations
Independent Living Centers
Hospitals and Clinics
Health and Wellness Initiatives
Health Charities
Equine Therapy Programs
Disability Support Services
Disease Research Institutions
Disability Advocacy Organizations
Dementia Support Groups
Chronic Illness Support Groups
Cancer Research Centers
Alzheimer's Support Groups
Addiction Recovery Programs

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

Sign up – it’s free forever!
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.