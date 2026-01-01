data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Adaptive Equipment Appeal Drive
Launch a targeted giving campaign to cover costs for wheelchairs, communication devices, or mobility aids, letting donors contribute to specific equipment needs with a custom form.
data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"
Sponsor-a-Service Monthly Program
Invite supporters to sponsor accessible outings or therapy sessions each month, ensuring predictable funding that helps maintain consistent disability support services.
data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"
Inclusive 5K Walkathon
Engage participants in a peer-to-peer fundraising walk that raises awareness and unrestricted funds, with each walker collecting donations from their network.
data-usecase-icon="event"
Annual Access Gala & Dinner
Host a ticketed gala featuring guest speakers and awards to honor individuals and programs, while raising funds for accessible community initiatives.
data-usecase-icon="raffle"
Therapy Package Raffle
Sell raffle tickets online for a chance to win a complimentary therapy session bundle, generating extra revenue in a fun and interactive way.
data-usecase-icon="store"
Branded Swag Shop for Support
Offer branded t-shirts, tote bags, and hats in an online store so supporters can showcase their commitment while raising funds for programs.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🎧 50 hearing aid battery packs
Ensure clients never miss a conversation
♿️ 5 mobility device tune-ups
Keep wheelchairs and scooters rolling smoothly
👩⚕️ 10 speech therapy sessions
Give clients a stronger voice and confidence
🚐 25 accessible transport trips
Eliminate barriers to medical and social outings
🤝 4 peer support workshops
Foster connection, skills, and emotional wellbeing
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Disability Support Services
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Disability Support Services
🌊 Adaptive Swimathon
Sponsors pledge per lap in an all-abilities pool swim event. Inclusive fun, raises funds, celebrates adaptive athletes, and builds community support.
🏃 Inclusive Fun Run
Host a 5K run/walk with accessible routes, offering virtual & in-person options. Encourage peer-to-peer fundraising and sponsorships for all abilities.
🎨 Art in the Park Sale
Enjoy an outdoor fair showcasing art by clients & local creators. Sell works, host raffles, and raise funds while boosting awareness of your services.
🍧 Chill & Chat Social
Organize an ice cream social in an accessible park. Ticket sales, donation booths, and live beneficiary stories highlight your impact over sweet treats.
📖 Recipe for Support E-Book
Collect summer recipes from supporters and clients. Compile a downloadable cookbook with personal stories and sell online to fund your programs.
🌻 Virtual Sunflower Drive
Sell digital ‘plant-a-thon’ packs for community gardens. Donors receive growth updates and photos as real sunflowers bloom, funding accessible services.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Disability Support Services fundraising ideas
Top grants for Disability Support Services in 2025
Foundation-Directed Grants
Kessler Foundation
Unavailable
Provides funding for programs targeting employment and other disability issues.
Current Grant Cycle
WITH Foundation
Unavailable
Supports work across four key focus areas, with an application deadline of August 15, 2025.
Grants for Organizations of Persons with Disabilities (OPDs)
Disability Rights Fund and Disability Rights Advocacy Fund
Unavailable
Supports organizations of persons with disabilities (OPDs).
Grants Program
ACL Administration for Community Living
Unavailable
Awards grants primarily to state and local governments, nonprofit organizations, and institutions of higher education.
Top companies that donate to Disability Support Services in 2025
Walmart
Supports nonprofits through local grants, Round Up, and registries via its Spark Good program.
Supports disability civil rights education and anti-discrimination initiatives.
Microsoft
Salesforce
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Disability Support Services? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Disability Support Services! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to help organizations like yours keep every dollar you raise. That's it – no catch!
Can Disability Support Services use Zeffy to collect donations?
Absolutely! Disability Support Services can use Zeffy to collect donations for various needs, whether it's for essential support services, special projects, or everyday operational funds. From single donations to event ticket sales and recurring giving, it's all fee-free with Zeffy.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Disability Support Services run with Zeffy?
Disability Support Services can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! You can organize peer-to-peer fundraisers, host ticketed events, and set up recurring donation programs. It's all designed to support your goals while ensuring every penny goes to your mission.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Disability Support Services?
Zeffy is the best fundraising platform for Disability Support Services because it's the only truly 100% free platform. No platform or processing fees mean more of your funds go directly to supporting your mission, building donor trust and eliminating unpleasant surprises.