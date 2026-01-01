Button Text

Keep 100% of your disability support service’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Disability Support Services, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Sign up for free
Decorative

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Disability Support Services

How Zeffy helps Disability Support Services raise money

Disability Support Services use Zeffy to fund everything from from adaptive equipment appeals to branded swag shops—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"

Adaptive Equipment Appeal Drive

Launch a targeted giving campaign to cover costs for wheelchairs, communication devices, or mobility aids, letting donors contribute to specific equipment needs with a custom form.

data-usecase-cta="donation_form"

data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"

Sponsor-a-Service Monthly Program

Invite supporters to sponsor accessible outings or therapy sessions each month, ensuring predictable funding that helps maintain consistent disability support services.

data-usecase-cta="recurring_donations"

data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"

Inclusive 5K Walkathon

Engage participants in a peer-to-peer fundraising walk that raises awareness and unrestricted funds, with each walker collecting donations from their network.

data-usecase-cta="peer_to_peer"

data-usecase-icon="event"

Annual Access Gala & Dinner

Host a ticketed gala featuring guest speakers and awards to honor individuals and programs, while raising funds for accessible community initiatives.

data-usecase-cta="event"

data-usecase-icon="raffle"

Therapy Package Raffle

Sell raffle tickets online for a chance to win a complimentary therapy session bundle, generating extra revenue in a fun and interactive way.

data-usecase-cta="raffle"

data-usecase-icon="store"

Branded Swag Shop for Support

Offer branded t-shirts, tote bags, and hats in an online store so supporters can showcase their commitment while raising funds for programs.

data-usecase-cta="store"

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your disability support service raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🎧 50 hearing aid battery packs

Ensure clients never miss a conversation

♿️ 5 mobility device tune-ups

Keep wheelchairs and scooters rolling smoothly

👩‍⚕️ 10 speech therapy sessions

Give clients a stronger voice and confidence

🚐 25 accessible transport trips

Eliminate barriers to medical and social outings

🤝 4 peer support workshops

Foster connection, skills, and emotional wellbeing

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Try the fee calculator

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Disability Support Services

Fees
You keep
You lose
Decorative
0% platform & processing fees
Decorative
$50,000
Decorative
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
Decorative
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
Decorative
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
Decorative
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
Decorative
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
Decorative
-$1,440
Open as an image

100% free, always.

Try the fee calculator
How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Disability Support Services

🌊 Adaptive Swimathon

Sponsors pledge per lap in an all-abilities pool swim event. Inclusive fun, raises funds, celebrates adaptive athletes, and builds community support.

🏃 Inclusive Fun Run

Host a 5K run/walk with accessible routes, offering virtual & in-person options. Encourage peer-to-peer fundraising and sponsorships for all abilities.

🎨 Art in the Park Sale

Enjoy an outdoor fair showcasing art by clients & local creators. Sell works, host raffles, and raise funds while boosting awareness of your services.

🍧 Chill & Chat Social

Organize an ice cream social in an accessible park. Ticket sales, donation booths, and live beneficiary stories highlight your impact over sweet treats.

📖 Recipe for Support E-Book

Collect summer recipes from supporters and clients. Compile a downloadable cookbook with personal stories and sell online to fund your programs.

🌻 Virtual Sunflower Drive

Sell digital ‘plant-a-thon’ packs for community gardens. Donors receive growth updates and photos as real sunflowers bloom, funding accessible services.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Disability Support Services fundraising ideas

Browse all disability support service fundraising ideas

Top grants for Disability Support Services in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your disability support service. These options are a great place to start.

Foundation-Directed Grants

Kessler Foundation

Unavailable

Provides funding for programs targeting employment and other disability issues.

Apply now

Current Grant Cycle

WITH Foundation

Unavailable

Supports work across four key focus areas, with an application deadline of August 15, 2025.

Apply now

Grants for Organizations of Persons with Disabilities (OPDs)

Disability Rights Fund and Disability Rights Advocacy Fund

Unavailable

Supports organizations of persons with disabilities (OPDs).

Apply now

Grants Program

ACL Administration for Community Living

Unavailable

Awards grants primarily to state and local governments, nonprofit organizations, and institutions of higher education.

Apply now

Find more disability support service grants

Top companies that donate to Disability Support Services in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your disability support service’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports nonprofits through local grants, Round Up, and registries via its Spark Good program.

Get in touch

Google

Supports disability civil rights education and anti-discrimination initiatives.

Get in touch

Microsoft

Supports disability civil rights education and anti-discrimination initiatives.

Get in touch

Salesforce

Supports disability civil rights education and anti-discrimination initiatives.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Disability Support Services? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Disability Support Services! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to help organizations like yours keep every dollar you raise. That's it – no catch!

Can Disability Support Services use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Disability Support Services can use Zeffy to collect donations for various needs, whether it's for essential support services, special projects, or everyday operational funds. From single donations to event ticket sales and recurring giving, it's all fee-free with Zeffy.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Disability Support Services run with Zeffy?

Disability Support Services can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! You can organize peer-to-peer fundraisers, host ticketed events, and set up recurring donation programs. It's all designed to support your goals while ensuring every penny goes to your mission.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Disability Support Services?

Zeffy is the best fundraising platform for Disability Support Services because it's the only truly 100% free platform. No platform or processing fees mean more of your funds go directly to supporting your mission, building donor trust and eliminating unpleasant surprises.

How to get funding for…

Suicide Prevention Nonprofits
Substance Abuse Treatment Programs
Sober Living Homes
Mental Health Support Groups
Mental Health Organizations
Independent Living Centers
Hospitals and Clinics
Health and Wellness Initiatives
Health Charities
Equine Therapy Programs
Disease Research Institutions
Disability Advocacy Organizations
Dementia Support Groups
Chronic Illness Support Groups
Cancer Research Centers
Cancer Support Groups
Alzheimer's Support Groups
Addiction Recovery Programs

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

Sign up – it’s free forever!
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.