Monthly Memory Makers Circle
Build a reliable funding base by inviting supporters to commit to a monthly gift. Recurring donations ensure sustainable support for ongoing programs and care services.
Memory Walk Fundraiser
Empower families and community members to raise sponsorships by creating personal fundraising pages. Peer-to-peer campaigns amplify awareness and bring in diverse donors.
Memory Café Ticketed Event
Host a themed meet-up for people living with dementia and caregivers. Selling tickets lets you cover event costs while fostering connection and community engagement.
Caregiver Relief Raffle
Offer donated gift baskets or local service vouchers as raffle prizes to raise funds quickly. Simple ticket sales boost donations and generate excitement around your cause.
Legacy Auction: Memory Keepsakes
Organize a silent or online auction featuring donated art, experiences, and memory keepsakes. Auctions engage donors and drive higher giving with competitive bidding.
Sensory Equipment Drive
Collect contributions for specialized sensory tools and activity kits via a dedicated donation page. Targeted campaigns help fund equipment that improves quality of life for participants.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🧠 50 memory activity kits
Engaging puzzles and games that spark conversations and recall
🎨 5 art therapy workshops
Creative sessions that reduce anxiety and boost cognitive health
🤝 10 caregiver support meetings
Safe peer-led gatherings where families share and learn together
📚 500 educational guidebooks
Essential dementia care tips and resources for at-home support
🍲 200 nutritious meal deliveries
Warm, balanced meals to nourish and comfort homebound participants
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Dementia Support Groups
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Dementia Support Groups
👟 Memory Mile Walk
Participants join a sponsored neighborhood walk to raise awareness and funds for dementia support groups, foster community spirit, and honor loved ones.
🌸 Memory Garden Planting
Donors sponsor flowers planted in a public garden, creating a living tribute to loved ones and generating funds for local dementia care programs.
🖼️ Virtual Memory Gallery
Supporters upload favorite memories or photos online, pledge donations per post, and build an inspiring digital gallery to support dementia care and awareness.
🧠 Trivia for Remembering
Host a live virtual trivia night with dementia-themed questions and memory challenges; participants pay entry fees to compete and support care programs.
🍦 Sweet Summer Social
Invite families to a summer ice cream social in the park with donation-based entry, games, and info booths to raise funds and share dementia resources.
🎶 Music & Memories Concert
Organize an outdoor concert with local bands, selling tickets and refreshments to unite the community, honor memories, and fund dementia support services.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Dementia Support Groups fundraising ideas
Top grants for Dementia Support Groups in 2025
Bi-Annual Grant
Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA)
$6,000
The Bi-Annual Grant from the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA) offers $6,000 awards twice a year, with a fall 2025 application deadline.
Milton & Phyllis Berg Respite Care Grant
Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA)
$6,000
The Milton & Phyllis Berg Respite Care Grant from the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA) provides $6,000 awards twice a year to offer respite care scholarships to families.
Anne & Irving Brodsky Innovation Grant
Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA)
$25,000
The Anne & Irving Brodsky Innovation Grant from the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA) provides $25,000 for innovative programs that enhance the lives of individuals with Alzheimer's disease and their families.
Alzheimer's Disease Programs Initiative (ADPI) - Developing Dementia-Capable Community Health Worker Programs
Administration for Community Living (ACL)
Not specified
The Alzheimer's Disease Programs Initiative (ADPI) - Developing Dementia-Capable Community Health Worker Programs from the Administration for Community Living (ACL) has an application deadline of July 30, 2025, and supports the development of dementia-capable community health worker programs.
Top companies that donate to Dementia Support Groups in 2025
Walmart
Supports education nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs
Edward Jones
Partners with the Alzheimer's Association to advance research and support for those affected by Alzheimer's.
Eisai
Partners with the Alzheimer's Association to advance research and support for those affected by Alzheimer's.
Marshalls
Partners with the Alzheimer's Association to advance research and support for those affected by Alzheimer's.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Dementia Support Groups? What's the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is completely free for dementia support groups. There are no platform fees, no processing fees, nothing hidden. We stay free by offering donors the option to leave a tip to support our mission, ensuring every dollar you raise goes straight to your cause. That's truly it—no catch!
Can Dementia Support Groups use Zeffy to collect caregiver support donations?
Absolutely! Dementia support groups can use Zeffy to collect donations for caregiver support, run ticketed events, and even set up recurring contributions. Best of all, it's all fee-free, ensuring every donation fully aids your mission.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Dementia Support Groups run with Zeffy?
Dementia support groups can launch peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns, organize ticketed events for awareness or support, and establish recurring donation programs for sustained aid. Whatever your fundraising initiative, Zeffy handles it without taking a cut.
What's the best fundraising platform for Dementia Support Groups?
Zeffy is the best choice for dementia support groups seeking a truly zero-fee platform. Unlike others that charge hidden or processing fees, Zeffy allows you to keep every dollar you raise, building trust with your donors and channeling more funds to mission-critical programs.