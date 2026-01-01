Button Text

Keep 100% of your dementia support group’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Dementia Support Groups, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Dementia Support Groups

How Zeffy helps Dementia Support Groups raise money

Dementia Support Groups use Zeffy to fund everything from {monthly memory makers circle to sensory equipment drive}—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Monthly Memory Makers Circle

Build a reliable funding base by inviting supporters to commit to a monthly gift. Recurring donations ensure sustainable support for ongoing programs and care services.

Memory Walk Fundraiser

Empower families and community members to raise sponsorships by creating personal fundraising pages. Peer-to-peer campaigns amplify awareness and bring in diverse donors.

Memory Café Ticketed Event

Host a themed meet-up for people living with dementia and caregivers. Selling tickets lets you cover event costs while fostering connection and community engagement.

Caregiver Relief Raffle

Offer donated gift baskets or local service vouchers as raffle prizes to raise funds quickly. Simple ticket sales boost donations and generate excitement around your cause.

Legacy Auction: Memory Keepsakes

Organize a silent or online auction featuring donated art, experiences, and memory keepsakes. Auctions engage donors and drive higher giving with competitive bidding.

Sensory Equipment Drive

Collect contributions for specialized sensory tools and activity kits via a dedicated donation page. Targeted campaigns help fund equipment that improves quality of life for participants.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your dementia support group raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🧠 50 memory activity kits

Engaging puzzles and games that spark conversations and recall

🎨 5 art therapy workshops

Creative sessions that reduce anxiety and boost cognitive health

🤝 10 caregiver support meetings

Safe peer-led gatherings where families share and learn together

📚 500 educational guidebooks

Essential dementia care tips and resources for at-home support

🍲 200 nutritious meal deliveries

Warm, balanced meals to nourish and comfort homebound participants

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Dementia Support Groups

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Dementia Support Groups

👟 Memory Mile Walk

Participants join a sponsored neighborhood walk to raise awareness and funds for dementia support groups, foster community spirit, and honor loved ones.

🌸 Memory Garden Planting

Donors sponsor flowers planted in a public garden, creating a living tribute to loved ones and generating funds for local dementia care programs.

🖼️ Virtual Memory Gallery

Supporters upload favorite memories or photos online, pledge donations per post, and build an inspiring digital gallery to support dementia care and awareness.

🧠 Trivia for Remembering

Host a live virtual trivia night with dementia-themed questions and memory challenges; participants pay entry fees to compete and support care programs.

🍦 Sweet Summer Social

Invite families to a summer ice cream social in the park with donation-based entry, games, and info booths to raise funds and share dementia resources.

🎶 Music & Memories Concert

Organize an outdoor concert with local bands, selling tickets and refreshments to unite the community, honor memories, and fund dementia support services.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Dementia Support Groups fundraising ideas

Top grants for Dementia Support Groups in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your dementia support group. These options are a great place to start.

Bi-Annual Grant

Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA)

$6,000

The Bi-Annual Grant from the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA) offers $6,000 awards twice a year, with a fall 2025 application deadline.

Apply now

Milton & Phyllis Berg Respite Care Grant

Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA)

$6,000

The Milton & Phyllis Berg Respite Care Grant from the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA) provides $6,000 awards twice a year to offer respite care scholarships to families.

Apply now

Anne & Irving Brodsky Innovation Grant

Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA)

$25,000

The Anne & Irving Brodsky Innovation Grant from the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA) provides $25,000 for innovative programs that enhance the lives of individuals with Alzheimer's disease and their families.

Apply now

Alzheimer's Disease Programs Initiative (ADPI) - Developing Dementia-Capable Community Health Worker Programs

Administration for Community Living (ACL)

Not specified

The Alzheimer's Disease Programs Initiative (ADPI) - Developing Dementia-Capable Community Health Worker Programs from the Administration for Community Living (ACL) has an application deadline of July 30, 2025, and supports the development of dementia-capable community health worker programs.

Apply now

Find more dementia support group grants

Top companies that donate to Dementia Support Groups in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your dementia support group’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports education nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs

Get in touch

Edward Jones

Partners with the Alzheimer's Association to advance research and support for those affected by Alzheimer's.

Get in touch

Eisai

Partners with the Alzheimer's Association to advance research and support for those affected by Alzheimer's.

Get in touch

Marshalls

Partners with the Alzheimer's Association to advance research and support for those affected by Alzheimer's.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Dementia Support Groups? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is completely free for dementia support groups. There are no platform fees, no processing fees, nothing hidden. We stay free by offering donors the option to leave a tip to support our mission, ensuring every dollar you raise goes straight to your cause. That's truly it—no catch!

Can Dementia Support Groups use Zeffy to collect caregiver support donations?

Absolutely! Dementia support groups can use Zeffy to collect donations for caregiver support, run ticketed events, and even set up recurring contributions. Best of all, it's all fee-free, ensuring every donation fully aids your mission.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Dementia Support Groups run with Zeffy?

Dementia support groups can launch peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns, organize ticketed events for awareness or support, and establish recurring donation programs for sustained aid. Whatever your fundraising initiative, Zeffy handles it without taking a cut.

What's the best fundraising platform for Dementia Support Groups?

Zeffy is the best choice for dementia support groups seeking a truly zero-fee platform. Unlike others that charge hidden or processing fees, Zeffy allows you to keep every dollar you raise, building trust with your donors and channeling more funds to mission-critical programs.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

