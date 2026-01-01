data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"
Launch a Virtual 5K for Research
Participants create personalized fundraising pages for a virtual 5K run, motivating friends and family to donate toward disease research in a fun, community-driven event.
data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"
Monthly Research Champions Program
Encourage donors to commit to monthly gifts, providing stable support for long-term research initiatives while simplifying administration with automated payments.
data-usecase-icon="event"
Annual Gala for a Cure
Organize an in-person or hybrid gala featuring dinner, live presentations, and donor recognition to raise substantial funds and strengthen relationships with key supporters.
data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Sponsor a Breakthrough Project
Offer targeted donation forms for specific research projects, giving donors clear impact options and streamlining contributions for your team.
data-usecase-icon="auction"
Silent Auction for Innovation
Gather donated items and experiences to host an online or event-based silent auction, engaging supporters with unique opportunities and maximizing fundraising revenue.
data-usecase-icon="store"
Cure Gear Online Store
Sell branded t-shirts, mugs, and awareness merchandise online to increase visibility and generate 100% fee-free revenue for ongoing research.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🔬 50 gene-sequencing kits
So our scientists can decode patient DNA and uncover new therapeutic targets
💉 500 diagnostic test strips
To deliver early detection to communities at highest risk
🩸 100 patient sample collections
Fueling critical biomarker research that brings us closer to a cure
📊 1 month of data analysis support
Turning raw results into insights that drive life-saving treatment strategies
🔧 3 months of lab equipment maintenance
Ensuring our researchers never miss a breakthrough due to downtime
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Disease Research Institutions
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Disease Research Institutions
🌞 Sunshine Steps Challenge
30-day steps challenge: participants track daily walks, secure sponsors per mile, boosting health and funding critical studies.
🏖️ Beach Cleanup Fundraiser
Community beach cleanup with registration fees and local sponsors; participants collect trash for cleaner shores while funding vital research.
🍉 Park Picnic & Pledge
Family picnic in the park: tickets include games and watermelon treats, plus per-item pledges—fun for all ages raising research funds.
🎨 Art Fair for a Cure
Outdoor art fair showcasing local artists; attendees purchase pieces and donate, with proceeds fueling lab equipment and scholarships.
🏊 Dive In for Discovery
Charity pool day: swimmers get lap sponsors, local vendors provide refreshments—poolside fun powering vital disease research breakthroughs.
📱 Summer Quiz for a Cure
Virtual summer trivia on disease facts: teams pay entry fees, compete live via mobile, boost awareness and fund lifesaving studies.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Disease Research Institutions fundraising ideas
Top grants for Disease Research Institutions in 2025
NIH Grants and Funding
National Institutes of Health (NIH)
Not specified in provided snippets
The NIH, the largest public funder of biomedical research, supports a variety of programs including grants and contracts for researchers. Updates on funding opportunities are regularly posted.
Awards and Grants Opportunities
American Lung Association
Not specified in provided snippets
Applications for the 2025 grant cycle are closed, but information on future funding and the next cycle is expected in August 2025, supporting research related to lung health.
Research Grant Program
NORD (National Organization for Rare Disorders)
Not specified in provided snippets
NORD Research Grants provide seed funding for academic scientists conducting translational or clinical studies to advance diagnostics or treatments for rare diseases.
Michelson Medical Research Foundation
Michelson Medical Research Foundation
Not specified in provided snippets
This foundation supports scientists in translating innovative ideas into life-saving therapies, with a history of significant investment in medical research.
Top companies that donate to Disease Research Institutions in 2025
Sarepta Therapeutics
Provides grants and sponsorships to support rare disease research, patient education, and community initiatives.
Biogen
Supports scientific innovation and disease education, particularly for Spinal Muscular Atrophy, Friedreichâs Ataxia, and ALS.
Gilead Sciences
Funds initiatives to remove healthcare barriers and expand capacity, focusing on HIV, liver disease, and oncology.
Alexion Charitable Foundation
Funds disease-agnostic non-profit organizations that administer programs aligned with their mission.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Disease Research Institutions? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Disease Research Institutions! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We remain free thanks to optional tips from donors who support our mission to help Disease Research Institutions maximize every dollar raised. That's all there is to it - no catch.
Can Disease Research Institutions use Zeffy to collect research grants?
Absolutely! Disease Research Institutions can utilize Zeffy to collect research grants, handle event ticket sales, and set up recurring donations, all without any fees. This means every dollar received goes directly to supporting vital research initiatives.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Disease Research Institutions run with Zeffy?
Disease Research Institutions can launch a variety of fundraising campaigns using Zeffy. Whether it's running peer-to-peer campaigns, ticketed fundraising events, or setting up recurring donation plans, Zeffy provides the tools needed to support your organization's fundraising goals.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Disease Research Institutions?
Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Disease Research Institutions. Unlike other platforms that charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy doesn't take a penny from your donations. This ensures that more funds go directly into supporting your research and advancements.