Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Disease Research Institutions? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Disease Research Institutions! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We remain free thanks to optional tips from donors who support our mission to help Disease Research Institutions maximize every dollar raised. That's all there is to it - no catch.

Can Disease Research Institutions use Zeffy to collect research grants?

Absolutely! Disease Research Institutions can utilize Zeffy to collect research grants, handle event ticket sales, and set up recurring donations, all without any fees. This means every dollar received goes directly to supporting vital research initiatives.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Disease Research Institutions run with Zeffy?

Disease Research Institutions can launch a variety of fundraising campaigns using Zeffy. Whether it's running peer-to-peer campaigns, ticketed fundraising events, or setting up recurring donation plans, Zeffy provides the tools needed to support your organization's fundraising goals.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Disease Research Institutions?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Disease Research Institutions. Unlike other platforms that charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy doesn't take a penny from your donations. This ensures that more funds go directly into supporting your research and advancements.