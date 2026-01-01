data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
World Mental Health Day Giving Drive
Leverage a custom donation form to collect one-time gifts in honor of World Mental Health Day, engaging supporters with compelling stories and fee-free processing.
Monthly Resilience Support Circle
Build a community of monthly donors to ensure ongoing support for counseling services, with automated giving that sustains programs year-round.
Run for Resilience Peer Challenge
Empower participants to create peer-to-peer fundraising pages for a charity run, tapping into personal networks to boost awareness and donations.
Community Wellness 5K
Sell tickets to a local 5K run or walk to fund mental health workshops, managing registrations and payments seamlessly on a single platform.
CalmKit Online Store
Offer stress-relief kits, branded apparel, and self-care bundles in an online store, generating revenue with zero transaction fees.
Art for Healing Silent Auction
Host a virtual or in-person silent auction featuring donated artwork and services to raise funds for therapy programs without worrying about fees.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🛋️ 50 sliding-scale therapy sessions
Ensuring no one is denied care when every session can spark real progress
🧘♀️ 25 community mindfulness workshops
Equipping participants with stress-management skills for daily resilience
📚 200 self-help workbooks and tools
Giving clients tangible resources to support their mental wellness journey
📞 100 hours of staffed crisis hotline support
So callers always find a compassionate ear at their most vulnerable moments
🎓 5 trauma-informed care staff trainings
Empowering your team with the skills to offer empathetic, evidence-based support
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Mental Health Organizations
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Mental Health Organizations
🌳 Parkside Yoga Day
Invite supporters for donation-based outdoor yoga in the park, fostering community, stress relief, and funds matched by local sponsors.
🚶 Miles for Minds Walk
Supporters log summer miles, gather pledges per mile—boosting mental health awareness and fundraising through friendly competition.
🎨 Art Heals Auction
Showcase donated therapeutic artworks in a hybrid auction—engaging supporters, boosting creativity, and funding mental health programs.
📱 Self-Care Sundays
Share weekly self-care tips and stories, inviting followers to donate each Sunday to build community support and fuel mental health services.
🧺 Picnic & Peer Chats
Host a ticketed summer picnic with peer-led chat circles, games, and resource booths—strengthening connections while raising vital funds.
🎬 Mindful Movie Night
Sell tickets to outdoor screenings of mental health films, with concessions and a raffle—creating dialogue and generating summer fundraising.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Mental Health Organizations fundraising ideas
Top grants for Mental Health Organizations in 2025
Improving Veteran Mental Health Grant
The Cigna Group Foundation
Not specified
Supports improving housing stability for veterans to positively impact their mental health, with applications opening in July 2025 and a Request for Application by August 7.
Children's Mental Health Innovation Grants
The Morgan Stanley Alliance for Childrenâs Mental Health
$100,000 or $25,000â$50,000
Funds innovative projects in children's mental healthcare, with a deadline of July 7, 2025.
Youth Mental Health Fund (YMHF)
Decolonizing Wealth Project (DWP)
Anchor Grants ($100k), Opportunity Grants ($25k-$50k)
Transforms mental health care for youth (ages 10-24) through culturally responsive programs, with an application deadline of July 10, 2025.
SAMHSA Grants for Mental Health and Substance Use Services
Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA)
Varies
Funds U.S. organizations providing substance use and mental health services, research, technical assistance, and training, with various opportunities available.
Top companies that donate to Mental Health Organizations in 2025
Walmart
Supports nonprofits through local grants, round up programs, registries, and space requests via its Spark Good initiative.
The Cigna Group Foundation
Provides grants to organizations focused on improving health and vitality, with specific initiatives for youth and veteran mental health.
Morgan Stanley
Partners with The Jed Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting emotional health and preventing suicide for teens and young adults, to expand its reach.
Grow With Google
Provides tools and resources to help nonprofits with engagement, marketing, and reaching their goals, as seen in its partnership with Step Up For Mental Health.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Mental Health Organizations? What's the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for mental health organizations! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We remain free through the generosity of donors who tip us in support of our mission to help organizations like yours keep every dollar raised. That's it, no catch!
Can Mental Health Organizations use Zeffy to collect donations?
Definitely! Mental health organizations can use Zeffy to collect general donations, sell tickets for events, and set up recurring donations—all without paying any fees. Every dollar contributed supports your mission directly.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Mental Health Organizations run with Zeffy?
Mental health organizations can run diverse fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! From hosting peer-to-peer fundraisers where community connections amplify support, to selling tickets for your next awareness event, or setting up recurring donations for ongoing backing, Zeffy's got you covered.
What's the best fundraising platform for Mental Health Organizations?
Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for mental health organizations. Unlike others that claim to be free but charge processing fees or hide costs, we ensure no donation is siphoned off in fees. This means more funds go directly to your impactful work and patient support.