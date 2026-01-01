Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Mental Health Organizations? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for mental health organizations! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We remain free through the generosity of donors who tip us in support of our mission to help organizations like yours keep every dollar raised. That's it, no catch!

Can Mental Health Organizations use Zeffy to collect donations?

Definitely! Mental health organizations can use Zeffy to collect general donations, sell tickets for events, and set up recurring donations—all without paying any fees. Every dollar contributed supports your mission directly.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Mental Health Organizations run with Zeffy?

Mental health organizations can run diverse fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! From hosting peer-to-peer fundraisers where community connections amplify support, to selling tickets for your next awareness event, or setting up recurring donations for ongoing backing, Zeffy's got you covered.

What's the best fundraising platform for Mental Health Organizations?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for mental health organizations. Unlike others that claim to be free but charge processing fees or hide costs, we ensure no donation is siphoned off in fees. This means more funds go directly to your impactful work and patient support.