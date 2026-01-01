data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"
Kick Off a Community Charity Run
Participants sign up to run or walk and raise funds through personal pages, driving both community engagement and healthy living. Peer-to-peer fundraising turns every mile into support for your health programs.
Host a Healthy Living Workshop Series
Sell tickets to hands-on workshops led by nutritionists, fitness coaches, and mental health experts. Ticket sales fund your educational outreach while engaging attendees with practical wellness tips.
Launch a Sustained Wellness Circle
Invite supporters to make monthly contributions for ongoing community clinics, support groups, or health screenings. Automated recurring donations provide reliable funding so you can focus on improving lives.
Organize a Wellness Gala Silent Auction
Curate health-focused items like spa days, fitness gear, or private coaching sessions for a silent auction at your next gala. Competitive bidding maximizes revenue and highlights your wellness mission.
Launch a Spa & Wellness Basket Raffle
Sell raffle tickets for a chance to win curated wellness baskets packed with spa products, healthy snacks, and fitness accessories. Raffles offer an easy, fun way to boost fundraising and attract new supporters.
Open a Health Merchandise & Nutritional Store
Set up an online store selling branded water bottles, yoga mats, or healthy snack boxes. Your store extends brand awareness and generates fee-free revenue to support ongoing wellness initiatives.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🩺 50 free health screenings
So families get timely check-ups, catching issues before they escalate
🧘♀️ 20 community yoga classes
Bringing stress relief and mobility gains to people of all ages
🍎 100 family nutrition kits
Equipping households to prepare healthy, budget-friendly meals together
💬 30 mental health counseling sessions
Providing vital emotional support when individuals need it most
🚴♂️ 10 home fitness kits
Giving participants the tools to stay active and healthy at home
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Health and Wellness Initiatives
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Health and Wellness Initiatives
🏖️ Beachside Wellness Festival
Host a beach day with yoga classes, meditation zones, and healthy snack stalls—ticket sales fund community health programs.
🥗 Summer Salad Cook-Off
Invite supporters to compete in healthy salad creations. Entry fees and recipe vote donations support nutrition education initiatives.
🚶 Sunlit Steps Walkathon
Organize a morning walk with hydration stations. Participants fundraise per mile to boost local wellness workshops.
💧 Hydration Heroes Challenge
Supporters pledge daily water goals for 30 days. Each milestone unlocks donor matches, raising funds for hydration access programs.
📱 Virtual Meditation Marathon
Stream daily guided meditations online. Viewers donate per session watched to support mental health counseling services.
🎟️ Wellness Raffle Night
Host an evening raffle with health-related prizes. Tickets sold online and in-person benefit chronic disease prevention programs.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Health and Wellness Initiatives fundraising ideas
Top grants for Health and Wellness Initiatives in 2025
Advancing Wellness Grantmaking
The California Wellness Foundation
Not specified
Letters of Interest (LOI) can be submitted July 1-31, 2025, for grantmaking in areas like community well-being and economic security.
Reducing Barriers to Health Equity
The Cigna Group Foundation
Not specified
Nonprofits serving Hartford, CT, or St. Louis, MO, can submit an interest form by July 10 for projects addressing health disparities.
Improving Veteran Mental Health Through Housing Stability
The Cigna Group Foundation
Not specified
Applications for this grant will open in July 2025 to help provide housing stability for veterans.
Community Investment Fund
Endeavor Health
Not specified
Applications open July 28âAug. 22, 2025, for funding beginning in 2026.
Top companies that donate to Health and Wellness Initiatives in 2025
Walmart
Supports local grants and Spark Good programs for various causes, including those related to community well-being.
The Cigna Group Foundation
Supports grants and initiatives to improve the health and well-being of individuals, families, and communities.
The Clorox Company Foundation
Fosters healthy and inclusive communities so people can be well and thrive.
McKesson Foundation
Dedicated to advancing health outcomes for all by removing barriers to quality healthcare, especially for vulnerable communities.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Health and Wellness Initiatives? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Health and Wellness Initiatives! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We remain free through optional donor tips from supporters who appreciate our mission to help organizations like yours keep every dollar. That's it—no catch!
Can Health and Wellness Initiatives use Zeffy to collect tithes, alumni gifts, or other donations?
Absolutely! Health and Wellness Initiatives can use Zeffy to collect tithes, alumni gifts, event ticket sales, and set up recurring donations, all without paying any fees. Every dollar your supporters donate goes directly to your mission.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Health and Wellness Initiatives run with Zeffy?
Health and Wellness Initiatives can run a wide range of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! You can launch peer-to-peer fundraisers, organize ticketed events, or set up recurring donation programs for sustained support. Whatever your fundraising goals, Zeffy is here to help.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Health and Wellness Initiatives?
Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Health and Wellness Initiatives. While other platforms might claim to be free but charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy takes no percentage from your donations. This means more money stays with your mission and builds donor trust—exactly where it belongs.