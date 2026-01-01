Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Health and Wellness Initiatives? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Health and Wellness Initiatives! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We remain free through optional donor tips from supporters who appreciate our mission to help organizations like yours keep every dollar. That's it—no catch!

Can Health and Wellness Initiatives use Zeffy to collect tithes, alumni gifts, or other donations?

Absolutely! Health and Wellness Initiatives can use Zeffy to collect tithes, alumni gifts, event ticket sales, and set up recurring donations, all without paying any fees. Every dollar your supporters donate goes directly to your mission.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Health and Wellness Initiatives run with Zeffy?

Health and Wellness Initiatives can run a wide range of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! You can launch peer-to-peer fundraisers, organize ticketed events, or set up recurring donation programs for sustained support. Whatever your fundraising goals, Zeffy is here to help.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Health and Wellness Initiatives?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Health and Wellness Initiatives. While other platforms might claim to be free but charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy takes no percentage from your donations. This means more money stays with your mission and builds donor trust—exactly where it belongs.