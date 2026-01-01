data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Accessibility Action Day Drive
Launch a time-limited online campaign to fund ramps, lifts, and braille signage in community centers. A custom donation form makes it easy for supporters to give and track progress in real time.
data-usecase-cta="donation_form"
data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"
Champion Circle Monthly Support
Invite donors to join a monthly giving circle that sustains advocacy programs year-round. Automated recurring gifts provide reliable income for workshops, legal aid, and policy initiatives.
data-usecase-cta="recurring_donations"
data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"
Miles for Mobility Peer Campaign
Empower participants to fundraise while walking, running, or rolling their way toward accessibility goals. Each individual page boosts visibility and drives friendly competition to reach collective targets.
data-usecase-cta="peer_to_peer"
data-usecase-icon="event"
Adaptive Sports Gala
Host an elegant evening celebrating athletes with disabilities and raise ticket revenue for adaptive sports equipment. Easily manage RSVPs, seat assignments, and sponsorship tiers online.
data-usecase-cta="event"
data-usecase-icon="auction"
Inclusive Art Auction Showcase
Organize a silent auction featuring artwork by disabled artists to fund creative therapy programs. Online bidding lets supporters compete from anywhere, maximizing proceeds for community workshops.
data-usecase-cta="auction"
data-usecase-icon="raffle"
Home Accessibility Raffle
Sell raffle tickets for a chance to win a grant toward home modifications or adaptive devices. A simple online raffle boosts outreach and funds vital infrastructure upgrades for families in need.
data-usecase-cta="raffle"
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🦽 5 custom mobility aids
So individuals gain safe, reliable support for daily independence
🗣️ 20 advocacy workshops
Empowering disabled voices with policy training and self-advocacy skills
💻 10 accessible tech devices
Bridging the digital divide with adaptive software and hardware
👂 15 interpretation sessions
Ensuring full communication access at community events
🤝 25 peer support meetings
Fostering connection and mental well-being among community members
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Disability Advocacy Organizations
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Disability Advocacy Organizations
🏃 Inclusive Fun Run
Participants gather for an accessible sponsor-per-mile walk/run on adaptable routes to raise funds and boost disability advocacy awareness.
🍦 Sensory-Friendly Ice Cream Social
Host an outdoor ice cream social with sensory accommodations; admission by donation and vendor proceeds support advocacy programs.
🎨 Adaptive Art Fair
Invite artists with disabilities to showcase and sell artwork; a share of sales and entry fees funds advocacy initiatives.
🌐 #AmplifyAbility Video Challenge
Supporters share short videos on social about disability rights, tag friends, and drive peer-to-peer donations per view.
🛶 Kayak for Capability
Organize an adaptive kayaking day where participants secure sponsorships per lap; families and individuals enjoy water sports while giving back.
🎥 Inclusive Outdoor Movie Night
Screen a summer film outdoors with ASL interpretation and captions; ticket and snack sales fund accessible programs and awareness campaigns.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Disability Advocacy Organizations fundraising ideas
Top grants for Disability Advocacy Organizations in 2025
WITH Foundation Grants
WITH Foundation
$100,000
Grants for selected 501(c)(3) public charities, with an application deadline of August 15, 2025.
Intellectual & Developmental Disability Grants
Kuni Foundation
$15,000-$75,000
Grants for organizations serving people with intellectual or developmental disabilities; project briefs are due August 15, 2025.
Teighlor McGee Grassroots Mini Grants Program
Autistic Self Advocacy Network (ASAN)
Up to $6,250
Mini grants for self-advocates for advocacy projects, with application submissions open until July 31, 2025.
Developmental Disabilities Basic Support and Advocacy Grants
U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS)
Not specified
Funding for FY 2025 for state councils on developmental disabilities and protection and advocacy systems.
Top companies that donate to Disability Advocacy Organizations in 2025
Walmart
Supports nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs.
Ability Central Philanthropy
Offers grants to nonprofit organizations for innovative programs serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Toyota
Partners with the National Organization on Disability to advance disability inclusion efforts.
Starbucks
Partners with the National Organization on Disability for training and workforce development initiatives.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Disability Advocacy Organizations? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for disability advocacy organizations! No platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who support our mission to help organizations like yours keep every dollar they raise. That's it — no catch!
Can Disability Advocacy Organizations use Zeffy to collect specific donations?
Absolutely! Disability advocacy organizations can collect all types of donations with Zeffy, including general contributions, event ticket sales, and recurring gifts — all without any fees. Every dollar donated goes directly to support your organization's impactful work.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Disability Advocacy Organizations run with Zeffy?
Disability advocacy organizations can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. Whether you're looking to launch peer-to-peer fundraisers, host ticketed events, or set up recurring donation programs, Zeffy has you covered with zero fees.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Disability Advocacy Organizations?
Zeffy is the best choice for disability advocacy organizations because it's the only truly 100% free platform. Unlike other platforms that might claim to be free yet charge processing fees, Zeffy doesn't take a penny from your donations. This means more money goes directly towards your mission, building donor trust with no hidden surprises.