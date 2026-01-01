Button Text

Keep 100% of your disability advocacy group’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Disability Advocacy Organizations, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Sign up for free
Decorative

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Disability Advocacy Organizations

How Zeffy helps Disability Advocacy Organizations raise money

Disability Advocacy Organizations use Zeffy to fund everything from from accessibility action days to home accessibility raffles—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"

Accessibility Action Day Drive

Launch a time-limited online campaign to fund ramps, lifts, and braille signage in community centers. A custom donation form makes it easy for supporters to give and track progress in real time.

data-usecase-cta="donation_form"

data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"

Champion Circle Monthly Support

Invite donors to join a monthly giving circle that sustains advocacy programs year-round. Automated recurring gifts provide reliable income for workshops, legal aid, and policy initiatives.

data-usecase-cta="recurring_donations"

data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"

Miles for Mobility Peer Campaign

Empower participants to fundraise while walking, running, or rolling their way toward accessibility goals. Each individual page boosts visibility and drives friendly competition to reach collective targets.

data-usecase-cta="peer_to_peer"

data-usecase-icon="event"

Adaptive Sports Gala

Host an elegant evening celebrating athletes with disabilities and raise ticket revenue for adaptive sports equipment. Easily manage RSVPs, seat assignments, and sponsorship tiers online.

data-usecase-cta="event"

data-usecase-icon="auction"

Inclusive Art Auction Showcase

Organize a silent auction featuring artwork by disabled artists to fund creative therapy programs. Online bidding lets supporters compete from anywhere, maximizing proceeds for community workshops.

data-usecase-cta="auction"

data-usecase-icon="raffle"

Home Accessibility Raffle

Sell raffle tickets for a chance to win a grant toward home modifications or adaptive devices. A simple online raffle boosts outreach and funds vital infrastructure upgrades for families in need.

data-usecase-cta="raffle"

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your disability advocacy group raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🦽 5 custom mobility aids

So individuals gain safe, reliable support for daily independence

🗣️ 20 advocacy workshops

Empowering disabled voices with policy training and self-advocacy skills

💻 10 accessible tech devices

Bridging the digital divide with adaptive software and hardware

👂 15 interpretation sessions

Ensuring full communication access at community events

🤝 25 peer support meetings

Fostering connection and mental well-being among community members

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Try the fee calculator

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Disability Advocacy Organizations

Fees
You keep
You lose
Decorative
0% platform & processing fees
Decorative
$50,000
Decorative
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
Decorative
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
Decorative
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
Decorative
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
Decorative
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
Decorative
-$1,440
Open as an image

100% free, always.

Try the fee calculator
How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Disability Advocacy Organizations

🏃 Inclusive Fun Run

Participants gather for an accessible sponsor-per-mile walk/run on adaptable routes to raise funds and boost disability advocacy awareness.

🍦 Sensory-Friendly Ice Cream Social

Host an outdoor ice cream social with sensory accommodations; admission by donation and vendor proceeds support advocacy programs.

🎨 Adaptive Art Fair

Invite artists with disabilities to showcase and sell artwork; a share of sales and entry fees funds advocacy initiatives.

🌐 #AmplifyAbility Video Challenge

Supporters share short videos on social about disability rights, tag friends, and drive peer-to-peer donations per view.

🛶 Kayak for Capability

Organize an adaptive kayaking day where participants secure sponsorships per lap; families and individuals enjoy water sports while giving back.

🎥 Inclusive Outdoor Movie Night

Screen a summer film outdoors with ASL interpretation and captions; ticket and snack sales fund accessible programs and awareness campaigns.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Disability Advocacy Organizations fundraising ideas

Browse all disability advocacy group fundraising ideas

Top grants for Disability Advocacy Organizations in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your disability advocacy group. These options are a great place to start.

WITH Foundation Grants

WITH Foundation

$100,000

Grants for selected 501(c)(3) public charities, with an application deadline of August 15, 2025.

Apply now

Intellectual & Developmental Disability Grants

Kuni Foundation

$15,000-$75,000

Grants for organizations serving people with intellectual or developmental disabilities; project briefs are due August 15, 2025.

Apply now

Teighlor McGee Grassroots Mini Grants Program

Autistic Self Advocacy Network (ASAN)

Up to $6,250

Mini grants for self-advocates for advocacy projects, with application submissions open until July 31, 2025.

Apply now

Developmental Disabilities Basic Support and Advocacy Grants

U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS)

Not specified

Funding for FY 2025 for state councils on developmental disabilities and protection and advocacy systems.

Apply now

Find more disability advocacy group grants

Top companies that donate to Disability Advocacy Organizations in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your disability advocacy group’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs.

Get in touch

Ability Central Philanthropy

Offers grants to nonprofit organizations for innovative programs serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Get in touch

Toyota

Partners with the National Organization on Disability to advance disability inclusion efforts.

Get in touch

Starbucks

Partners with the National Organization on Disability for training and workforce development initiatives.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Disability Advocacy Organizations? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for disability advocacy organizations! No platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who support our mission to help organizations like yours keep every dollar they raise. That's it — no catch!

Can Disability Advocacy Organizations use Zeffy to collect specific donations?

Absolutely! Disability advocacy organizations can collect all types of donations with Zeffy, including general contributions, event ticket sales, and recurring gifts — all without any fees. Every dollar donated goes directly to support your organization's impactful work.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Disability Advocacy Organizations run with Zeffy?

Disability advocacy organizations can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. Whether you're looking to launch peer-to-peer fundraisers, host ticketed events, or set up recurring donation programs, Zeffy has you covered with zero fees.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Disability Advocacy Organizations?

Zeffy is the best choice for disability advocacy organizations because it's the only truly 100% free platform. Unlike other platforms that might claim to be free yet charge processing fees, Zeffy doesn't take a penny from your donations. This means more money goes directly towards your mission, building donor trust with no hidden surprises.

How to get funding for…

Suicide Prevention Nonprofits
Substance Abuse Treatment Programs
Sober Living Homes
Mental Health Support Groups
Mental Health Organizations
Independent Living Centers
Hospitals and Clinics
Health and Wellness Initiatives
Health Charities
Equine Therapy Programs
Disability Support Services
Disease Research Institutions
Dementia Support Groups
Chronic Illness Support Groups
Cancer Research Centers
Cancer Support Groups
Alzheimer's Support Groups
Addiction Recovery Programs

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

Sign up – it’s free forever!
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.