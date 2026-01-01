Button Text

Keep 100% of your sober living home’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Sober Living Homes, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Sober Living Homes

How Zeffy helps Sober Living Homes raise money

Sober Living Homes use Zeffy to fund everything from from monthly resident sponsorships to care package sales—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Home Sponsorship Circle

Invite supporters to cover monthly living expenses for residents with automated giving. Reliable contributions build financial stability for sober homes.

Step Up for Sobriety Challenge

Empower volunteers and alumni to fundraise for home improvements through personalized peer-to-peer pages. Increased social sharing drives new donor referrals.

Recovery Gala & Benefit Dinner

Host an elegant evening of fundraising and awareness with dinner and speakers. Ticket sales directly fund facility upgrades and resident programs.

Art of Hope Silent Auction

Collect donated art pieces and crafts for an online silent auction, engaging donors while raising dollars for therapy and support services. Bidding builds excitement and generosity.

Care Package Marketplace

Sell branded care packages, T-shirts, and recovery journals online to expand donor reach and fund daily essentials. 100% fee-free sales boost program resources.

Sponsor a Resident Giving Form

Set up a dedicated form for one-time gifts to support a specific resident’s rent, meals, or counseling fees. Donors connect directly with individual success stories.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your sober living home raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🛋️ 20 one-on-one counseling sessions

offering personalized therapy to support each resident’s journey

🛏️ 4 weeks of transitional housing for 2 residents

providing stable, safe housing as they rebuild their lives

🍲 500 nutritious meals

ensuring balanced diets that fuel physical and mental health

📚 50 relapse prevention workbooks

equipping participants with vital tools to stay on track

🚌 100 transportation vouchers

removing barriers to therapy sessions and support meetings

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Sober Living Homes

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Sober Living Homes

🍹 Sober Mocktail Beach Bash

A ticketed beach event with signature mocktails, games, and a silent auction under the summer sun to support sober living home programs.

🚴 Recovery Bike Rally

Cyclists join a community ride, raising pledges per mile and celebrating recovery with post-ride snacks and a resource fair.

🎨 Healing Art Pop-Up

Showcase and sell resident-created artwork at a summer pop-up gallery, raising funds and inspiring deeper community engagement.

📸 #SoberSummer StoryShare

Supporters post recovery milestones or sober summer moments on social media with a hashtag, driving peer-to-peer donations.

🌭 Virtual Cookout & Cookalong

Live-streamed summer cookout where chefs demo sober-friendly recipes; viewers donate to unlock bonus tips and downloadable recipe ebooks.

📱 SwipeUp for Sobriety

An Instagram Stories campaign with donation stickers and swipe-up links, turning summer scrolling into support for sober living homes.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Sober Living Homes fundraising ideas

Top grants for Sober Living Homes in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your sober living home. These options are a great place to start.

EPA Environmental Education Grants

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Up to $100,000

Supports environmental education projects; deadline August 15, 2025.

Apply now

Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Recovery Housing Program

Ohio Department of Development

$1.2 million in grants awarded

Helps Ohioans recovering from substance use disorder obtain access to safe and stable housing.

Apply now

FY2025 Transitional Living Program

Grants.gov

Not specified

Electronically submitted applications must be submitted no later than 11:59 pm Eastern Standard Time on the closing date of July 23, 2025.

Apply now

Substance Use and Mental Health Block Grants

SAMHSA

Not specified

A noncompetitive, formula grant mandated by the U.S. Congress.

Apply now

Find more sober living home grants

Top companies that donate to Sober Living Homes in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your sober living home’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports local communities and causes through grants and programs.

Get in touch

Conrad N. Hilton Foundation

Supports programs addressing substance use prevention and recovery.

Get in touch

Wells Fargo Foundation

Supports community development and housing affordability initiatives.

Get in touch

Bank of America Foundation

Supports community development and economic mobility initiatives.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Sober Living Homes? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Sober Living Homes! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. Our platform remains free through optional tips from generous donors who want to support our mission of enabling nonprofits to keep every dollar they raise. That's it—no catch!

Can Sober Living Homes use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Sober Living Homes can use Zeffy to collect general donations, set up for special fundraising events, and even organize recurring donations—all without any fees. Every contribution goes directly to supporting your home’s mission.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Sober Living Homes run with Zeffy?

Sober Living Homes can use Zeffy to launch a variety of fundraising campaigns. Whether it's peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed events, or recurring donation programs, Zeffy provides the tools you need to meet your fundraising goals, all while keeping 100% of the funds you raise.

What's the best fundraising platform for Sober Living Homes?

Zeffy stands alone as the truly 100% free fundraising platform for Sober Living Homes. Other platforms may have hidden costs or fees, but with Zeffy, you keep every dollar you raise, meaning more funds go directly to supporting your residents and programs.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

