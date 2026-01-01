Button Text

Keep 100% of your hospital’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Hospitals and Clinics, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Hospitals and Clinics

How Zeffy helps Hospitals and Clinics raise money

Hospitals and Clinics use Zeffy to fund everything from {from monthly patient care gifts to critical care capital drive}—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Healing Hands: Monthly Care Circle

Enable supporters to set up monthly gifts to fund ongoing patient care and equipment maintenance. Recurring donations ensure sustained revenue without manual follow-ups.

Critical Care Capital Campaign

Launch a targeted capital drive for new wing expansions or state-of-the-art equipment. A dedicated donation form streamlines contributions and highlights funding milestones.

Walk for Wellness: Community Steps Challenge

Engage donors and staff in a peer-to-peer virtual walk or run, where participants raise sponsorships for each mile. Personal fundraising pages boost visibility and drive participation.

White Coat Gala & Sponsorship Evening

Sell tickets to a formal fundraising dinner with guest speakers and hospital tours. Zeffy's event tools handle RSVPs, seating plans, and payment processing fee-free.

Wellness Raffle: Win a Home Care Package

Offer raffle tickets for a chance to win a curated home health and wellness kit, giving supporters a fun way to contribute. Raffle management and ticket distribution are fully automated.

Hope Advocates: Donor Membership Program

Create tiered membership levels offering exclusive hospital newsletters, priority event invitations, and recognition. Membership dues drive reliable funding and deepen donor engagement.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your hospital raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🩺 100 free pediatric exams

Ensuring healthy starts for local children

💉 250 vaccination doses

Protecting families from preventable diseases

🏥 50 telehealth consultations

Bringing specialist care to rural communities

🩹 500 wound care kits

Providing comfort and faster healing for patients

🔬 25 diagnostic screenings

Catching life-threatening conditions early

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Hospitals and Clinics

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Hospitals and Clinics

🏊 Splash & Support Swimathon

Host a community pool swimathon where participants collect per-lap sponsors to fund vital hospital equipment this summer.

🚴 Ride the Cure Bike Rally

Organize a bike rally or virtual ride where sponsors pledge per mile to support patient care programs at clinics.

🍧 Cool Relief Shave Ice Sale

Set up a summer shave ice stand at local events, with proceeds funding pediatric therapy equipment and patient comfort.

🎒 Care Kit Summer Drive

Run an online drive for supporters to sponsor and ship hygiene and comfort kits directly to hospital wards.

📱 Sunset Selfie Health Challenge

Encourage fans to post sunset selfies with a campaign hashtag and $5 donation to help cover uninsured patient bills.

🌐 Stories of Hope Online Gala

Host a livestream gala with patient stories, live donation meters, and interactive segments to raise funds for care innovation.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Hospitals and Clinics fundraising ideas

Top grants for Hospitals and Clinics in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your hospital. These options are a great place to start.

CommonSpirit Health Community Health Improvement Grants

CommonSpirit Health

Up to $150,000

Supports projects addressing community health needs, with an application period from July 14 to September 12, 2025.

Bristol Myers Squibb Corporate Giving

Bristol Myers Squibb

Various

Funds disease awareness, access to care, patient support, and health equity advocacy with a rolling application deadline.

Jay L. Smith Family Foundation Grants

Jay L. Smith Family Foundation

$5,000-$30,000

Supports Alzheimer's and cancer research/healthcare, elderly care, suicide prevention, and domestic violence prevention with a rolling application deadline.

Highmark Foundation Grant Opportunity

Highmark Foundation

$50,000 (most common)

Funds evidence-based programs impacting multiple counties with a rolling application deadline.

Find more hospital grants

Top companies that donate to Hospitals and Clinics in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your hospital’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

McKesson Foundation

Dedicated to advancing health outcomes and removing barriers to quality healthcare, particularly for vulnerable communities.

AstraZeneca Foundation

Works to advance health equity and foster community wellbeing by providing grants and capacity-building support to nonprofits.

Bristol Myers Squibb

Offers corporate giving support to organizations that assist patients and their families, enhance healthcare, and advance scientific knowledge.

Gilead Sciences

Aims to build healthier communities by breaking down barriers to healthcare access through its corporate giving programs.

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Hospitals and Clinics? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is truly 100% free for Hospitals and Clinics. We don't charge any platform fees or processing fees. Our platform is supported by optional tips from donors who appreciate the value of their entire gift reaching your mission. That's it - no catch!

Can Hospitals and Clinics use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Hospitals and Clinics can use Zeffy to collect all types of donations, including one-time gifts, event tickets, and set up recurring donations - all without any fees. Every dollar donated goes directly to support the health and care initiatives important to your mission.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Hospitals and Clinics run with Zeffy?

Hospitals and Clinics can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. From peer-to-peer fundraisers to ticketed events and recurring donation programs, Zeffy supports all your fundraising needs with ease and at no cost.

What's the best fundraising platform for Hospitals and Clinics?

Zeffy is the best choice for Hospitals and Clinics seeking a 100% free fundraising platform. Unlike others that may charge hidden fees, Zeffy ensures that every cent donated goes directly to your cause, helping build trust with donors and maximizing your fundraising efforts.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

