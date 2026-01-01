Top 6 fundraising ideas for Hospitals and Clinics

🏊 Splash & Support Swimathon

Host a community pool swimathon where participants collect per-lap sponsors to fund vital hospital equipment this summer.

‍

🚴 Ride the Cure Bike Rally

Organize a bike rally or virtual ride where sponsors pledge per mile to support patient care programs at clinics.

‍

🍧 Cool Relief Shave Ice Sale

Set up a summer shave ice stand at local events, with proceeds funding pediatric therapy equipment and patient comfort.

‍

🎒 Care Kit Summer Drive

Run an online drive for supporters to sponsor and ship hygiene and comfort kits directly to hospital wards.

‍

📱 Sunset Selfie Health Challenge

Encourage fans to post sunset selfies with a campaign hashtag and $5 donation to help cover uninsured patient bills.

‍

🌐 Stories of Hope Online Gala

Host a livestream gala with patient stories, live donation meters, and interactive segments to raise funds for care innovation.

‍