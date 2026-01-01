Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Equine Therapy Programs? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Equine Therapy Programs! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We operate with the help of optional tips from donors who appreciate our mission to let every dollar you raise go straight to your equine programs. That’s the full picture—no catch!

Can Equine Therapy Programs use Zeffy to collect donations?

Definitely! Equine Therapy Programs can use Zeffy to collect general donations, organize ticketed events, and set up recurring donation programs, all without incurring any fees. Every contribution made to support your program will directly help with your mission, allowing you to focus more resources on the therapy and care you provide.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Equine Therapy Programs run with Zeffy?

Equine Therapy Programs can run various fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! You can organize peer-to-peer fundraisers, manage ticket sales for your community events, or establish a recurring donation system to secure ongoing support. No matter what your fundraising needs, Zeffy provides the tools to make your campaigns successful and cost-free.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Equine Therapy Programs?

Zeffy is the best and only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Equine Therapy Programs. Unlike other platforms that have hidden costs or processing fees, with Zeffy, every dollar donated goes directly to your mission without deductions. This enables you to maintain donor trust and ensure more funds are used where they are most needed—in your therapy programs.