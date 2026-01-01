Button Text

Keep 100% of your mental health support group’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Mental Health Support Groups, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Sign up for free
Decorative

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Mental Health Support Groups

How Zeffy helps Mental Health Support Groups raise money

Mental Health Support Groups use Zeffy to fund everything from from open-heart donations to champions memberships—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"

Open-Heart Donation Drive

Launch a campaign to collect one-time gifts for core support group programs, making it easy for donors to contribute directly to your mission fee-free.

data-usecase-cta="donation_form"

data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"

Monthly Care Circle

Build a community of recurring supporters by offering a simple monthly giving option that sustains ongoing support group operations and resources.

data-usecase-cta="recurring_donations"

data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"

Share Your Story Peer-to-Peer Fundraiser

Empower members to share their mental health journeys and raise funds from friends and family, turning personal stories into community support.

data-usecase-cta="peer_to_peer"

data-usecase-icon="event"

Wellness Workshop Ticket Series

Sell tickets to a series of expert-led workshops on stress management, mindfulness, and coping skills—track attendance and funds all in one place.

data-usecase-cta="event"

data-usecase-icon="store"

Mind Matters Merchandise Store

Offer branded apparel, journals, and self-care kits to raise awareness and funds—100% of proceeds go directly to your support group programs.

data-usecase-cta="store"

data-usecase-icon="membership"

Community Champions Membership

Create tiered memberships that grant exclusive content, support resources, and recognition for sustained donors committed to mental health advocacy.

data-usecase-cta="membership"

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your mental health support group raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🧠 50 one-on-one counseling sessions

Giving individuals personalized support at critical moments

🤝 10 group therapy workshops

Creating safe spaces for participants to share and heal together

📚 250 self-help resource kits

Equipping members with tools to manage their mental health daily

🎨 8 art therapy series

Encouraging creative expression as a path to emotional healing

🚗 125 transportation vouchers

Removing travel barriers so everyone can access vital support

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Try the fee calculator

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Mental Health Support Groups

Fees
You keep
You lose
Decorative
0% platform & processing fees
Decorative
$50,000
Decorative
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
Decorative
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
Decorative
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
Decorative
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
Decorative
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
Decorative
-$1,440
Open as an image

100% free, always.

Try the fee calculator
How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Mental Health Support Groups

🏖️ Mindful Beach Yoga

Invite supporters to sunrise beach yoga sessions for a donation, blending mindfulness with community and raising vital funds for mental health programs.

🏃 Sunshine Stride Challenge

Participants pledge miles walked or run in July, securing peer sponsors for each mile to boost awareness and fund group support services.

🍦 Chill for Charity

Host an ice cream social in local parks with donation-based scoops, interactive mental health info stations, and raffle tickets to spark community giving.

🎨 Parkside Paint & Sip

Offer guided outdoor painting nights with light refreshments; attendees donate to join while expressing creativity and building mental health connections.

📱 #SummerSelfCareShare

A social media campaign where supporters post daily self-care tips with your hashtag; sponsors pledge donations per post to fund support group resources.

🌳 Nature Walk & Talk

Organize guided weekend hikes where participants donate to join mindfulness walks, fostering peer connection while raising funds for mental health programs.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Mental Health Support Groups fundraising ideas

Browse all mental health support group fundraising ideas

Top grants for Mental Health Support Groups in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your mental health support group. These options are a great place to start.

Improving Veteran Mental Health Through Housing Stability

The Cigna Group Foundation

Not specified

Applications for this grant will open in July 2025, focusing on housing stability for veterans to positively impact their mental health.

Apply now

WITH Foundation Grant Cycle

WITH Foundation

Not specified

Proposals must be submitted online by August 15, 2025, for their current grant cycle.

Apply now

Reducing Barriers to Health Equity

The Cigna Group Foundation

Not specified

Nonprofits serving Hartford, CT, or St. Louis, MO, can submit an interest form by July 10 at 5 pm ET to address root causes of specific health disparities.

Apply now

Find more mental health support group grants

Top companies that donate to Mental Health Support Groups in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your mental health support group’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

The Jed Foundation (JED)

Partners with companies like Morgan Stanley, Aeropostale, and OLLY to support emotional health and suicide prevention for teens and young adults.

Get in touch

NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness)

Partners with foundations and companies to improve the lives of individuals affected by mental illness.

Get in touch

Rethink Mental Illness

Collaborates with businesses to support individuals living with mental illness and enhance mental health awareness.

Get in touch

Walmart

Supports nonprofits through its Spark Good programs and local grants, which can include initiatives for mental health.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Mental Health Support Groups? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Mental Health Support Groups! There are no platform fees or processing fees. Our platform stays free thanks to optional tips from donors who want to support our mission of empowering groups like yours to keep every dollar you raise. There's truly no catch!

Can Mental Health Support Groups use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Mental Health Support Groups can use Zeffy to collect general donations, sell event tickets, and set up recurring giving programs—all without paying a single fee. Your donors' contributions will go where they should: directly supporting your mission.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Mental Health Support Groups run with Zeffy?

Mental Health Support Groups can run various fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, like peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed events, and recurring donation programs. Whether it's a community gala or an annual appeal, Zeffy's got all your fundraising needs covered.

What's the best fundraising platform for Mental Health Support Groups?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Mental Health Support Groups. While other platforms might claim to be free but charge processing fees or hide costs, we ensure every cent goes straight to your cause. This means more resources for your programs and better trust with your donors.

How to get funding for…

Suicide Prevention Nonprofits
Substance Abuse Treatment Programs
Sober Living Homes
Mental Health Organizations
Independent Living Centers
Hospitals and Clinics
Health and Wellness Initiatives
Health Charities
Equine Therapy Programs
Disability Support Services
Disease Research Institutions
Disability Advocacy Organizations
Dementia Support Groups
Chronic Illness Support Groups
Cancer Research Centers
Cancer Support Groups
Alzheimer's Support Groups
Addiction Recovery Programs

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

Sign up – it’s free forever!
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.