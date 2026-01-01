data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Open-Heart Donation Drive
Launch a campaign to collect one-time gifts for core support group programs, making it easy for donors to contribute directly to your mission fee-free.
data-usecase-cta="donation_form"
data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"
Monthly Care Circle
Build a community of recurring supporters by offering a simple monthly giving option that sustains ongoing support group operations and resources.
data-usecase-cta="recurring_donations"
data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"
Share Your Story Peer-to-Peer Fundraiser
Empower members to share their mental health journeys and raise funds from friends and family, turning personal stories into community support.
data-usecase-cta="peer_to_peer"
data-usecase-icon="event"
Wellness Workshop Ticket Series
Sell tickets to a series of expert-led workshops on stress management, mindfulness, and coping skills—track attendance and funds all in one place.
data-usecase-cta="event"
data-usecase-icon="store"
Mind Matters Merchandise Store
Offer branded apparel, journals, and self-care kits to raise awareness and funds—100% of proceeds go directly to your support group programs.
data-usecase-cta="store"
data-usecase-icon="membership"
Community Champions Membership
Create tiered memberships that grant exclusive content, support resources, and recognition for sustained donors committed to mental health advocacy.
data-usecase-cta="membership"
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🧠 50 one-on-one counseling sessions
Giving individuals personalized support at critical moments
🤝 10 group therapy workshops
Creating safe spaces for participants to share and heal together
📚 250 self-help resource kits
Equipping members with tools to manage their mental health daily
🎨 8 art therapy series
Encouraging creative expression as a path to emotional healing
🚗 125 transportation vouchers
Removing travel barriers so everyone can access vital support
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Mental Health Support Groups
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Mental Health Support Groups
🏖️ Mindful Beach Yoga
Invite supporters to sunrise beach yoga sessions for a donation, blending mindfulness with community and raising vital funds for mental health programs.
🏃 Sunshine Stride Challenge
Participants pledge miles walked or run in July, securing peer sponsors for each mile to boost awareness and fund group support services.
🍦 Chill for Charity
Host an ice cream social in local parks with donation-based scoops, interactive mental health info stations, and raffle tickets to spark community giving.
🎨 Parkside Paint & Sip
Offer guided outdoor painting nights with light refreshments; attendees donate to join while expressing creativity and building mental health connections.
📱 #SummerSelfCareShare
A social media campaign where supporters post daily self-care tips with your hashtag; sponsors pledge donations per post to fund support group resources.
🌳 Nature Walk & Talk
Organize guided weekend hikes where participants donate to join mindfulness walks, fostering peer connection while raising funds for mental health programs.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Mental Health Support Groups fundraising ideas
Top grants for Mental Health Support Groups in 2025
Improving Veteran Mental Health Through Housing Stability
The Cigna Group Foundation
Not specified
Applications for this grant will open in July 2025, focusing on housing stability for veterans to positively impact their mental health.
WITH Foundation Grant Cycle
WITH Foundation
Not specified
Proposals must be submitted online by August 15, 2025, for their current grant cycle.
Reducing Barriers to Health Equity
The Cigna Group Foundation
Not specified
Nonprofits serving Hartford, CT, or St. Louis, MO, can submit an interest form by July 10 at 5 pm ET to address root causes of specific health disparities.
Top companies that donate to Mental Health Support Groups in 2025
The Jed Foundation (JED)
Partners with companies like Morgan Stanley, Aeropostale, and OLLY to support emotional health and suicide prevention for teens and young adults.
NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness)
Partners with foundations and companies to improve the lives of individuals affected by mental illness.
Rethink Mental Illness
Collaborates with businesses to support individuals living with mental illness and enhance mental health awareness.
Walmart
Supports nonprofits through its Spark Good programs and local grants, which can include initiatives for mental health.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Mental Health Support Groups? What's the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Mental Health Support Groups! There are no platform fees or processing fees. Our platform stays free thanks to optional tips from donors who want to support our mission of empowering groups like yours to keep every dollar you raise. There's truly no catch!
Can Mental Health Support Groups use Zeffy to collect donations?
Absolutely! Mental Health Support Groups can use Zeffy to collect general donations, sell event tickets, and set up recurring giving programs—all without paying a single fee. Your donors' contributions will go where they should: directly supporting your mission.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Mental Health Support Groups run with Zeffy?
Mental Health Support Groups can run various fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, like peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed events, and recurring donation programs. Whether it's a community gala or an annual appeal, Zeffy's got all your fundraising needs covered.
What's the best fundraising platform for Mental Health Support Groups?
Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Mental Health Support Groups. While other platforms might claim to be free but charge processing fees or hide costs, we ensure every cent goes straight to your cause. This means more resources for your programs and better trust with your donors.